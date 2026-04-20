Virginia's Once-Thriving Quarry Integral To Building The White House Is Now A Historic Nature-Filled Park

About an hour south of Washington, D.C., is a once-thriving quarry whose stones were the first laid down at the White House and Capitol. Government Island's name is apt, as this peninsula on the western shore of the Potomac River was home to what was at one time the most famous quarry in the country. It now stands as part of a historic nature-filled park. Here, you can still see the chisel marks made over 200 years ago by enslaved laborers and experienced stonecutters who carved the first building blocks of the nation's new capital city.

From 1791 to 1825, stone from this quarry and the handful of others on the peninsula was used to construct buildings all around Washington. Government Island had a good amount of Aquia sandstone, nicknamed "freestone" because it was easy to shape and cut, like marble. Besides that, freestone was impressive, so it made its mark throughout Virginia and the District. At the White House, it was whitewashed to make it less porous and liable to crack. Some of the original freestone elements in the Capitol, like its columns carved in the 19th century, have moved to places like the National Arboretum.

Since 2010, Government Island has been a preserved 17-acre park listed on the National Register of Historic Places. You can spot wildlife, go bird-watching, and see the historic quarry on an easy loop trail that goes through marsh, wetland, and forest areas. While the U.S. is filled with once-thriving rock quarries that have been transformed into nature areas (such as Massachusetts's Mineral Hill, now a haven for hiking and bird-watching), Government Island is the only one that's known as "America's historic stone quarry."