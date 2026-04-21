The Long-Awaited Vanderpump Hotel On The Las Vegas Strip Opens In May 2026
If you're like me, a Las Vegas local and a longtime fan of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "Vanderpump Rules," then you've likely been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Bravo celebrity Lisa Vanderpump's latest Vegas venture and her first-ever hotel, The Vanderpump Hotel. Well, my darlings — as Lisa Vanderpump might say — the wait is over. The hotel officially opens in May of 2026, but you can start booking reservations now.
The Vanderpump Hotel will be located on the Strip on the corner of Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard, next to The Flamingo Hotel and across the street from Caesars Palace. If that location sounds familiar, it's because The Vanderpump Hotel is taking over what is currently The Cromwell, one of the 10 best-reviewed Las Vegas casino hotels. It will feature a remodeled interior that focuses on "sexy elegance and comfort."
Whether you're an LVP fan or simply love a classy boutique hotel, here's everything you can expect from what Vanderpump is calling her "little love letter in Las Vegas."
The Vanderpump Hotel will feature industrial romantic decor
If you're a fan of The Cromwell, fear not. At least for now, the boutique-style layout of The Cromwell — and several of its main establishments, such as Drai's After Hours and the Italian fine-dining restaurant Giada — will remain, though the hotel's general aesthetic will look and feel different. The 188 rooms and suites, for example, have been decorated in moss-green and dusty lilac, with accents of gold and silver (pictured above).
"Our vision was to create a room that feels like a true retreat, a calming escape just steps from the energy and excitement of the casino floor," said Lisa Vanderpump in a recent press release from the hotel's parent company, Caesars Entertainment. "The guest rooms are as beautiful as they are serene."
The casino, front desk, and many of the hotel's common areas will look different, too. New furnishings and light fixtures will give the casino and lobby "an industrial romantic" vibe. The hotel's 65,000-square-foot rooftop pool will offer cabana reservations and views of the Strip.
A hotel within walking distance of Vanderpump's other cocktail lounges
While it's not open yet, The Vanderpump Hotel will eventually have a cocktail lounge that reports say will draw inspiration from England, a nod to Vanderpump's British upbringing. Vanderpump was born in London and lived in Europe until she relocated to Los Angeles with her husband, Ken. There, they started a reality TV show career and a restaurant empire that includes one of the best celebrity hotspots to visit if you want to see stars in Los Angeles.
The name of the new lounge and further details about its aesthetic and menu have yet to be released, but fans of Vanderpump's other Las Vegas lounges will likely be excited by the venue's convenient Strip location. The Vanderpump Hotel is located just an 8-minute walk from the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, a 7-minute walk from the Vanderpump à Paris restaurant at Paris Las Vegas, and a 4-minute walk from her latest venture, Pinky's by Vanderpump (pictured above), which is located next door inside the Flamingo Hotel, a vintage gem that was one of the city's most popular in the 1950s. This will make it easy for LVP fans to bar-hop between the establishments, pink Pumptinis in hand.
If the new lounge is anything like her other establishments, whose themes have ranged from gothic French to Art Deco, you can imagine it'll include floral decor, Instagram-worthy cocktails, and her signature rosé. As Vanderpump once famously said, "Life isn't all diamonds and rosé, but it should be."