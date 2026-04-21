The Long-Awaited Vanderpump Hotel On The Las Vegas Strip Opens In May 2026

If you're like me, a Las Vegas local and a longtime fan of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "Vanderpump Rules," then you've likely been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Bravo celebrity Lisa Vanderpump's latest Vegas venture and her first-ever hotel, The Vanderpump Hotel. Well, my darlings — as Lisa Vanderpump might say — the wait is over. The hotel officially opens in May of 2026, but you can start booking reservations now.

The Vanderpump Hotel will be located on the Strip on the corner of Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard, next to The Flamingo Hotel and across the street from Caesars Palace. If that location sounds familiar, it's because The Vanderpump Hotel is taking over what is currently The Cromwell, one of the 10 best-reviewed Las Vegas casino hotels. It will feature a remodeled interior that focuses on "sexy elegance and comfort."

Whether you're an LVP fan or simply love a classy boutique hotel, here's everything you can expect from what Vanderpump is calling her "little love letter in Las Vegas."