5 Las Vegas Hotels That Were Big In The 1950s

When it comes to reinvention, no city does it quite like Las Vegas. Once a desert railroad town, the glitz and glamor transformed this hotel-filled city into one of the top summer destinations in the U.S. Las Vegas constantly demolishes and rebuilds, eternally building upon itself to go bigger. Its borderline grotesque palaces of excess are the progeny of the Las Vegas Strip that developed in the 1940s and '50s. The 1950s were the defining decade, laying out the blueprint of what was to come. The era brought Hollywood to Vegas, solidified the relationship between organized crime and hotel-casinos, and established Sin City as an emblem of glamor and hedonism.

The foundation of Las Vegas as the destination for vices was established in 1911 when Nevada began offering "quickie" divorces. In 1931, the state re-legalized gambling to combat the economic downturn of the Great Depression, although the mob was already entwined with the city by then, running illegal casinos and speakeasies during Prohibition. The construction of the Hoover Dam that same year brought thousands to the city, creating demand for more casinos and entertainment.

In 1941, El Rancho Vegas Resort became the first hotel to open on U.S. 91 – later known as the Strip — just outside the city's jurisdiction. A series of mob-linked hotels followed in the 1940s and '50s, which became stomping grounds for the famed Rat Pack, who helped turn Las Vegas into a go-to destination for luxury and entertainment. This list includes hotels that were at their peak in the 1950s and stood out for their size, amenities, ownership, or cultural impact.