North America's Oldest Fossil Cave Is A Midwest Gem Hidden In The Ozarks

Missouri is one of America's five states with the most caves, with around 7,500. While it may not have as many caves and caverns as Tennessee, the "Cave State" does have something no other state has: the oldest fossil cave in North America. The story of the accidental discovery of Riverbluff Cave is almost as surprising as the fossils themselves.

On September 11, 2001, a crew was blasting out a new road near Springfield when they got the call to stop all detonations immediately, due to the attacks on the World Trade Center. Some of the explosives around a limestone outcrop had already been laid down and couldn't be removed, so they were allowed to be set off. The explosion revealed the top of a cave that had been hidden below the roadbed. The cave, soon named Riverbluff Cave, had never before been seen by humans.

Formed about 1.3 million years ago during the Pleistocene epoch, this cave hidden in the Ozarks was possibly a shelter for a variety of animals. The claw marks of 1,400-pound ancient short-faced bears are on its walls, as are the shells of extinct foot-long tortoises, both atypical in a cave environment. The same can be said for peccaries, a pig-like animal whose tracks were found in Riverbluff Cave. In fact, at the time of discovery, Riverbluff Cave was the only one in the world with known peccary tracks. The bones of a 300-to-400-pound baby mammoth were found in the cave, too, buried under a thick layer of ash from the Yellowstone eruption that it was trying to escape, making Riverbluff Cave a true menagerie of extinct animals.