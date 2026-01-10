America's 5 States With The Most Caves

Many travelers like to seek out and conquer high points, like Willis Tower in Chicago, the highest observation deck in America, or America's tallest mountain. But why go high when you could go low instead, exploring the United States' caves? You might be surprised to know that the U.S. is home to jaw-dropping subterranean sites, including the longest known cave system in the world.

WhiteClouds, a 3D fabrication company, compiled a list of the 10 states with the most caves, serving as the perfect resource for cave-lovers and would-be spelunkers alike. The list showcases spooky (and not-so-spooky) caves in the United States that make for interesting and unique vacation destinations. In addition to WhiteCloud's list, we researched state-specific resources on caves, including the National Caves Association, and while the exact numbers of caves per state vary by source, the rankings tend to agree.

Cave tourism centers around show caves, also known as commercial caves. These caves typically offer guided tours for visitors and even LED light shows and concerts. Some advice: Check cave schedules before planning your trip, as some are only open seasonally and can be difficult to navigate. Considering a cave vacation? Here are the five states in the U.S. with the most caves.