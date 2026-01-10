America's 5 States With The Most Caves
Many travelers like to seek out and conquer high points, like Willis Tower in Chicago, the highest observation deck in America, or America's tallest mountain. But why go high when you could go low instead, exploring the United States' caves? You might be surprised to know that the U.S. is home to jaw-dropping subterranean sites, including the longest known cave system in the world.
WhiteClouds, a 3D fabrication company, compiled a list of the 10 states with the most caves, serving as the perfect resource for cave-lovers and would-be spelunkers alike. The list showcases spooky (and not-so-spooky) caves in the United States that make for interesting and unique vacation destinations. In addition to WhiteCloud's list, we researched state-specific resources on caves, including the National Caves Association, and while the exact numbers of caves per state vary by source, the rankings tend to agree.
Cave tourism centers around show caves, also known as commercial caves. These caves typically offer guided tours for visitors and even LED light shows and concerts. Some advice: Check cave schedules before planning your trip, as some are only open seasonally and can be difficult to navigate. Considering a cave vacation? Here are the five states in the U.S. with the most caves.
5. Indiana
There are around 2,500 caves in the state of Indiana, with over 1,000 in the Blue River Basin area alone. The Blue River Basin is a karst region, a type of landscape where dissolving soluble bedrock creates caves, sinkholes, and other natural features. Four popular show caves make up the Indiana Cave Trail: Bluespring Caverns, Marengo Cave, Indiana Caverns, and Squire Boone Caverns.
Bluespring Caverns in Bedford features the country's longest navigable underground river, where visitors can spot creatures like rare blind cavefish, salamanders, and bats. The Marengo Cave is a U.S. National Natural Landmark, located in the town of the same name, and the most-visited natural attraction in the state. Its stunning stalagmites and stalactites make for an unforgettable sight. Indiana Caverns in Corydon features the state's longest cave. Here, visitors can view some of the Midwest's largest deposits of Ice Age bones and fossils, as well as a 40-foot waterfall. Finally, Squire Boone Caverns (above) is a must-see for history buffs. It's named after Daniel Boone's younger brother, who used the cave as a hideout during the late 18th century. He was buried there, and visitors can view his grave at the end of the tour.
4. Kentucky
The same soluble bedrock that makes southern Indiana a hotspot for caves is also present in neighboring Kentucky, where you'll find around 3,000 caves. Most are located within the area known as Kentucky Cave Country, a region in south central Kentucky. The biggest is Mammoth Cave (above), a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the world's longest known cave system at over 400 miles. Mammoth Cave National Park offers various tours where visitors can explore different parts of the vast cave system. Along with stalactites and stalagmites, the cave network is home to endangered flora and fauna.
Another popular Kentucky cave, Diamond Caverns, is known more for its beauty than its size. Located in Park City, not far from Mammoth Cave, Diamond Caverns features colorful calcite and glittering stalactites and stalagmites. Another popular cave is Hidden River Cave, located in the town of Horse Cave. It offers a unique experience with the world's longest underground swinging bridge and one of the largest cave domes in the country. After their Hidden River Cave tour, visitors can stop by the American Cave Museum, located on site. It's the only American museum devoted solely to caves.
3. Alabama
The southernmost state on the list, Alabama, has over 4,000 caves. One of the most popular is Majestic Caverns, formerly known as DeSoto Caverns, in Childersburg, near the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Along with viewing natural formations like an underground waterfall, the longest hanging drapery formation in the country, and the largest accumulation of gemstone quality onyx in the U.S., visitors can watch the cavern's famous laser light show.
You'll find more caves at Cathedral Caverns State Park in the community of Kennamer Cove. Named for its cathedral-like appearance, Cathedral Caverns (above) features the largest commercial cave entrance in the world at 126 feet wide and 25 feet high. Inside, you'll see one of the largest stalagmites in the world, towering 45 feet in height. It's no surprise it's nicknamed "Goliath." Rickwood Caverns State Park in the town of Warrior also offers massive caves with ancient geological formations and underground pools. Visitors can see fossils, including mollusk shells, and living animals, including rare blind cave fish. Rickwood Caverns is a "living cave," meaning that stalactites, stalagmites, and flowstone formations are continuing to form inside.
2. Missouri
Missouri takes the number-two spot with around 7,300 caves — so many that it's earned the nickname the "Cave State." About 20 of these caves are "show caves," offering guided tours. One of the most-visited show caves is Meramec Caverns in Stanton, known as "Missouri's Buried Treasure." Inside, you'll see unique formations, like the "Wine Table," and view an LED light show. Fun fact: the cave was used as a hideout by Jesse James.
In Springfield, you'll find Fantastic Caverns (above), the country's only "ride-thru" cave. Visitors ride in a jeep-pulled tram for a one-of-a-kind cave tour, viewing formations and sinkholes along the way. The cavern also has a fascinating history. During Prohibition, it was used as a speakeasy, and in the 1950s, it was used as a concert hall. Another historical marvel, Mark Twain Cave, is Missouri's oldest show cave. As you might guess from its name, this labyrinthine cave inspired "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" by Mark Twain. Twain's signature (using his real name, Samuel Clemens) was discovered in a passageway in 2019.
1. Tennessee
Last, but not least, Tennessee has the most caves of any U.S. state, with over 10,000 caves and caverns. While Missouri is known as "the Cave State," Tennessee is known as "The Underground State." In fact, about 20% of all known caves in the United States can be found in Tennessee. You can thank the region's soluble limestone for the multitude of caves, particularly in the eastern two-thirds of the state. Along with stunning rock formations, Tennessee's caves offer a large variety of cave-living species as well as fossils. If you're visiting Tennessee for its caves, come in the late spring or summer. Many caves are closed from September through April to protect bats during their hibernation period.
One of Tennessee's most popular show caves is Ruby Falls (above), featuring a stunning underground waterfall illuminated by red lights as well as rock formations and fossils. For a truly unique cave experience, see a concert at the Caverns in Pelham, a music venue inside an interconnected cave system with stunning scenery and acoustics.
Methodology
We based this piece on WhiteClouds' list of the 10 states with the most caves. After reviewing the list, we selected the top five states with the most caves to feature. We cross-checked the data provided with other sources, including state tourism websites and the National Caves Association, to confirm the number of caves. While the exact number of caves per state varies by source, the order is generally agreed upon. We also used these sources to select caves that were worth planning a trip around and fairly accessible.