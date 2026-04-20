Between Bend And Eugene Is Oregon's Serene Alpine Lake For Fishing, Paddling, And Cascade Views

Oregon is a haven for those who relish outdoor adventure. The central Oregon town of Bend embodies this as much as any community in the state. While it is known for many things, this breathtaking Oregon city's easy access to outdoor adventure ranks right near the top. Options for outdoor escapades in Bend are plentiful, but one of your best bets for a breath of fresh air is spending a day on the water at Sparks Lake.

As is the case with many outdoor excursions in this region, a trip to Sparks Lake begins in the forests outside of Bend. Deschutes National Forest is the gateway to Sparks Lake, which is a mere half-hour drive southwest of town.

The lake, which dates back some 10,000 years, offers breathtaking views of three towering peaks –-South Sister, Broken Top, and Bachelor Butte (Mt. Bachelor). Each of these mountains rises more than 9,000 feet, providing a dramatic backdrop as well scenic reflections on the water's surface for those visiting the lake. These views can be taken in all along the 19.5-mile Sparks Lake Trail that wraps around the water body. If you want the adventure to continue, Sparks Lake is the first of several alpine lakes along Oregon's Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway.