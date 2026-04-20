Between Bend And Eugene Is Oregon's Serene Alpine Lake For Fishing, Paddling, And Cascade Views
Oregon is a haven for those who relish outdoor adventure. The central Oregon town of Bend embodies this as much as any community in the state. While it is known for many things, this breathtaking Oregon city's easy access to outdoor adventure ranks right near the top. Options for outdoor escapades in Bend are plentiful, but one of your best bets for a breath of fresh air is spending a day on the water at Sparks Lake.
As is the case with many outdoor excursions in this region, a trip to Sparks Lake begins in the forests outside of Bend. Deschutes National Forest is the gateway to Sparks Lake, which is a mere half-hour drive southwest of town.
The lake, which dates back some 10,000 years, offers breathtaking views of three towering peaks –-South Sister, Broken Top, and Bachelor Butte (Mt. Bachelor). Each of these mountains rises more than 9,000 feet, providing a dramatic backdrop as well scenic reflections on the water's surface for those visiting the lake. These views can be taken in all along the 19.5-mile Sparks Lake Trail that wraps around the water body. If you want the adventure to continue, Sparks Lake is the first of several alpine lakes along Oregon's Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway.
Fishing at Sparks Lake is ideal for trout lovers
Sparks Lake is fairly large for an alpine lake, covering around 370 acres, but it is relatively shallow for a trout lake, with a maximum depth of about 10 feet. Nonetheless, it is considered a premier trout fishery, particularly for cutthroat trout. You can also find brook trout, which were the original draw for fishermen to this alpine lake, though their presence has declined over the years.
While the lake offers incredible angling access, there is a caveat — fly fishing is the only method allowed. Nonetheless, fly fishermen can find outstanding fishing throughout much of the year, although the period immediately followed the spring ice-out is considered the prime.
Anglers can access Sparks Lake, which is comprised of two sections connected by a natural channel, by foot or with a boat, canoe, or kayak. Motorized boats are allowed on the lake, however, they are capped at a 10 mph speed limit. The best fishing tends to be on the lower or southern portion of the lake. This section is not only deeper, but tends to have less traffic. It also usually yields larger fish than does the upper part.
A calm place for paddling
Deschutes National Forest offers an array of access to various water bodies, including its namesake river and Tumalo Falls, one of Oregon's most enchanting waterfalls. For those looking for a serene paddling experience, Sparks Lake is an ideal option. Paddlecraft, as well as boats, can be launched from the ramp and shoreline of the day use area.
Summer is the most popular time for paddling on Sparks Lake. During this time of year, paddlers will find themselves not only enjoying the warm air temperatures, they will also be surrounded by towering trees and summits, a variety of wildflowers blooming, and lush greenery in the marshes. However, autumn is a somewhat overlooked period, when paddlers are treated to a dizzying array of fall foliage reflecting off the lake. They will likely also find far less crowded conditions.
Regardless of why you're visiting Sparks Lake, it is important to note that while the national forest is open year around, the day use area around the lake does close seasonally. This area is typically open late May throughout November. If you do not have a national parks pass, you will be required to pay a $5 daily entry to the forest or purchase a $30 annual pass. There is also an additional recreation fee for anyone parking in the day use area May through September.