Sandwiched Between Chicago And Toledo Is Indiana's Lovely Botanical Garden With Paradise-Like Vibes

In the northern reaches of Indiana, right near the Michigan border, lies Elkhart, an artsy and wildly underrated Midwest city with shops, trails, and parks. One of Elkhart's most important green spaces is the Wellfield Botanic Gardens, a lush oasis bordered by Christiana Creek to the west and North Main Street to the east. The garden was originally planned in 2002 by the Elkhart Rotary Club, but the city-owned land it occupies has actually been in use for nearly 200 years. The gardens are part of the large North Main Street Well Field, which to this day provides about 70% of Elkhart's drinking water.

Unsurprisingly, water features prominently at Wellfield Botanic Gardens, and the verdant 36-acre escape is evenly split between land and water. The grounds are anchored by a large central lake surrounded by over 20 distinct gardens, from the quaint English Cottage Garden to the traditional Japanese-inspired Island Garden. Winding trails and bridges lead through Wellfield for peaceful walks past canopies of trees, blooming flowers, unique plants, and sparkling water features, and along the way you'll spy bronze sculptures and idyllic sitting areas. With its serene atmosphere and paradise-like vibes, this garden could easily be one of Indiana's most romantic destinations to visit.

The garden is worth exploring year-round to see its evolution through the seasons, from colorful flowers in the spring and bright greenery in summer, to the brilliant foliage of fall and festive Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights illuminating the grounds come winter. Wellfield also serves as a heartbeat of the local community and hosts a packed calendar of garden and art-themed classes, special events, group tours, and music festivals.