Sandwiched Between Chicago And Toledo Is Indiana's Lovely Botanical Garden With Paradise-Like Vibes
In the northern reaches of Indiana, right near the Michigan border, lies Elkhart, an artsy and wildly underrated Midwest city with shops, trails, and parks. One of Elkhart's most important green spaces is the Wellfield Botanic Gardens, a lush oasis bordered by Christiana Creek to the west and North Main Street to the east. The garden was originally planned in 2002 by the Elkhart Rotary Club, but the city-owned land it occupies has actually been in use for nearly 200 years. The gardens are part of the large North Main Street Well Field, which to this day provides about 70% of Elkhart's drinking water.
Unsurprisingly, water features prominently at Wellfield Botanic Gardens, and the verdant 36-acre escape is evenly split between land and water. The grounds are anchored by a large central lake surrounded by over 20 distinct gardens, from the quaint English Cottage Garden to the traditional Japanese-inspired Island Garden. Winding trails and bridges lead through Wellfield for peaceful walks past canopies of trees, blooming flowers, unique plants, and sparkling water features, and along the way you'll spy bronze sculptures and idyllic sitting areas. With its serene atmosphere and paradise-like vibes, this garden could easily be one of Indiana's most romantic destinations to visit.
The garden is worth exploring year-round to see its evolution through the seasons, from colorful flowers in the spring and bright greenery in summer, to the brilliant foliage of fall and festive Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights illuminating the grounds come winter. Wellfield also serves as a heartbeat of the local community and hosts a packed calendar of garden and art-themed classes, special events, group tours, and music festivals.
Discover the lovely Wellfield Botanic Gardens
A visit to Wellfield Botanic Garden begins in the Visitors Center, a grand lodge-inspired pavilion with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame garden panoramas. From here, you can grab a map and head out to explore the property's diverse landscape. Two of the most colorful gardens you'll see first are the Spring Garden, which comes alive with over 30,000 bulbs and flowering trees, and the Lotus Creek Garden, a springtime stunner that blooms with vibrant azaleas and rhododendrons. Continuing along the promenade, you'll reach the one-acre Island Garden, which was designed in the style of an authentic Japanese garden and features smooth-hewn stone paths, reflecting ponds, and an impressive wooden pavilion.
Located along the southern shore of the main lake is the bucolic English Cottage Garden, which appears as if plucked from the Cotswolds countryside in England with its central stone and brick cottage and darling paths lined by neat flower beds and herb patches. If you're visiting with children, don't miss the interactive Children's Garden, a storybook setting with a shingled treehouse, waterfall trails, water cannons, and picnic tables, or the Sensory Garden, which invites visitors to smell, touch, and taste the plants. After you've thoroughly enjoyed Wellfield's beauty, don't miss discovering more of Elkhart's attractions, such as the unique RV Museum, which is a surreal romp through an indoor campground.
Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart is sandwiched between Chicago and Toledo and is a roughly two-hour drive from each. However, the nearest major airport is in South Bend, Indiana, which is a 35-minute drive west. Wellfield Botanic Garden is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (April through October) and from noon to 5 p.m. (November to March). Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up and $5 for children ages 3 to 12 (at time of this writing).