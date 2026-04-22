Between Akron And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Wilderness Escape For Fishing, Hunting, And Birding

If you want to escape the urban bustle, eastern Ohio can be a great place to do it. It's where you'll find the scenic trails and stunning rock formations of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, for starters. There are a number of lesser known parks and natural areas in this part of the state, as well, including Highlandtown Wildlife Area, a state-managed natural refuge covering 2,269 acres around the 170-acre Highlandtown Reservoir. In fact, this under-the-radar park can be an even better place to enjoy some peaceful time immersed in nature. Since Highlandtown sees far fewer visitors than Cuyahoga Valley, you'll be more likely to find true solitude and have more chances to spot the rich variety of species that live in the mix of woods, grasslands, and marshes surrounding the man-made lake.

Highlandtown Wildlife Area is nestled into the foothills along the south side of Ohio's Columbiana County. The closest major transportation hub is Pittsburgh, about 60 miles west, and it's just 10 miles south of Lisbon, a charming village with friendly vibes where you'll find restaurants, shops, and places to stay if you want to extend your visit over multiple days. The wildlife area is open daily year-round, and the best time to visit will depend on what you want to do there. For fishing, spring and fall are when you'll reel in the most crappies and bass, while catfish are easiest to catch in the summer. Birders will likely see the most species in May, while most hunting seasons are open during the fall and winter.