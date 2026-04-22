Between Akron And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Wilderness Escape For Fishing, Hunting, And Birding
If you want to escape the urban bustle, eastern Ohio can be a great place to do it. It's where you'll find the scenic trails and stunning rock formations of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, for starters. There are a number of lesser known parks and natural areas in this part of the state, as well, including Highlandtown Wildlife Area, a state-managed natural refuge covering 2,269 acres around the 170-acre Highlandtown Reservoir. In fact, this under-the-radar park can be an even better place to enjoy some peaceful time immersed in nature. Since Highlandtown sees far fewer visitors than Cuyahoga Valley, you'll be more likely to find true solitude and have more chances to spot the rich variety of species that live in the mix of woods, grasslands, and marshes surrounding the man-made lake.
Highlandtown Wildlife Area is nestled into the foothills along the south side of Ohio's Columbiana County. The closest major transportation hub is Pittsburgh, about 60 miles west, and it's just 10 miles south of Lisbon, a charming village with friendly vibes where you'll find restaurants, shops, and places to stay if you want to extend your visit over multiple days. The wildlife area is open daily year-round, and the best time to visit will depend on what you want to do there. For fishing, spring and fall are when you'll reel in the most crappies and bass, while catfish are easiest to catch in the summer. Birders will likely see the most species in May, while most hunting seasons are open during the fall and winter.
Fishing and boating Highlandtown Lake
The reservoir at Highlandtown was created in 1966 with the construction of a 44-foot dam across Little Yellow Creek. The resulting lake goes as deep as 26 feet, with roughly five miles of shoreline where anglers can drop a line to catch some of the resident fish. Since 1967, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has stocked the lack with muskellunge, bluegills, bass, and catfish, and it's also home to species like yellow perch, brown bullheads, and crappies. It's particularly known as a place to catch largemouth bass, which are often on the smaller side but can reach up to eight pounds. The southwest shore in particular is a hotspot for bass in the early spring. Other common catches in the reservoir include white crappies and channel catfish.
If you'd rather get out on the water, there are two boat launches at Highlandtown Lake, both of which are free for public use. The larger of the two is along an inlet on the northern shore, off of Osbourne Road, and has a fairly large parking lot, while the second is to the west, off of Clarks Mill Road (also called Steubenville Pike Road). Motorized boats are allowed on the lake, provided they use a 10-horsepower or lower electric motor and you respect the five mile-per-hour speed limit.
Highlandtown for birders and hunters
The quiet and secluded atmosphere at Highlandtown Wildlife Area makes it an ideal location for birding, and there are a lot of species to see — 169, to be exact, based on eBird reports. It's one of the best places in the region to spot songbirds like the yellow-breasted chat, blue-winged warbler, and white-eyed vireo, especially in May during the spring migration. It's also a habitat for waterfowl like loons, mergansers, and double-crested cormorants, as well as several species of woodpecker and birds of prey like ospreys, hawks, and bald eagles.
Many game birds also call the Highlandtown Wildlife Area home, including ruffled grouse, wild turkey, quail, and woodcock, and it's a productive waterfowl hunting spot. Small mammals like squirrels and cottontail rabbits are frequently hunted in the uplands north of the lake. There is also a sizeable deer population in Highlandtown, though it can be a challenge to "fill your tag" for bucks, particularly during muzzleloader season. The area is popular with hunters across the region, including the nearby Amish communities in Pennsylvania and along the Amish Country Byway in Holmes County. Dates and regulations for the upcoming season are typically announced in April on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website, for folks looking to plan a trip.
Plant lovers exploring Highlandtown can find several unusual species here. The forested areas have a mix of pine and hardwoods, interspersed with meadows, brush, and reclaimed croplands, where you can keep your eyes peeled for endangered and threatened plant species like scarlet beebalm and Fuller's bristleberry. If you want a panoramic view, take State Route 39 to Township Road 776, which dead-ends at an overlook above the lake's southern shore.