Between Fresno And Santa Cruz Is A Historic California City With Nearby Hot Springs And Valley Views
Driving along Interstate 5 through California's Central Valley, you might encounter exit signs for rural towns you've never heard of — places off the beaten path, like Firebaugh. This small community sits along the San Joaquin River, nestled between Fresno, the fifth-largest city in the Golden State, and Santa Cruz, a buzzing beach town where surfing first came to America. Firebaugh was officially incorporated in 1914, though its origins date to 1854, when Andrew Firebaugh established a trading post and ferry crossing on the river. The town that bears his name grew from that early river traffic.
Considered to be one of the oldest communities in the area, Firebaugh has a population of less than 9,000 and is surrounded by the natural beauty of the fertile San Joaquin Valley. This farmland is flat but often lush, with farms producing a range of crops, especially melons such as cantaloupes. In recent years, the city has also drawn attention as the hometown of NFL star Josh Allen.
About 40 minutes outside of town, Mercey Hot Springs offers a soothing place to take a dip in geothermal waters. If you're traversing Interstate 5 and need a break, Firebaugh makes for a low-key stop to rest and recharge.
Find your bliss in Firebaugh, California
If you decide to detour into town, Riverside Park is an easy first stop. Set along the San Joaquin River, the green space has grassy fields, shade trees, and a gazebo with a bench overlooking the water. A paved path leads you on a scenic stroll to nearby Dunkle Park, which has a playground for little ones and picnic benches. Riverside Park can provide a quick pitstop in Firebaugh, but if you have time and are truly looking to unwind, Mercey Hot Springs has you covered.
Dating back to 1912, this 144-acre resort offers personal outdoor tubs and pools filled with mineral-rich geothermal waters. Temperatures are over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and as a Google put reviewer it, "This is a place to come back to nature, relax, rejuvenate and revitalize your body." Set in the Little Panoche Valley, it's surrounded by rolling hills and greenery, with hiking trails that add to the sense of quiet isolation.
As of this writing, day passes are available for $50 and can be booked by phone. Overnight options include campsites, cabins, Airstreams, and homes. The property is off-grid, with limited or no cell service and spotty Wi-Fi. If you're interested in disconnecting for a few days, this could be the spot for you. It's also worth noting that winter is the best time for a road trip to this secret California hot spring resort.
Dine at local eateries and taste Firebaugh's harvest
Firebaugh, which runs along Highway 33, may not have many tourist attractions, but it does have a selection of eateries for hungry travelers. Firebaugh Restaurant serves Mexican staples — enchiladas, burritos, and tacos — in a colorful spot decorated with plants and knick-knacks. It has a 4.6-star average rating on Google, with reviewers complimenting the salsa (served with chips) and the generous portion sizes. Nearby, Blue Flame Diner is another top-rated option, offering breakfast and lunch with a menu ranging from pancakes and eggs to burgers and sandwiches.
Both establishments are near Riverside Park, so you can always grab something to eat before or after enjoying the views. If you're passing through Firebaugh in the summer or fall, check out the farm stand at Del Bosque Farms. Set in a red barn-style structure on a picturesque field just off Interstate 5, the family-owned business provides a taste of Firebaugh's agricultural bounty, including melons, snacks, and other treats. "The dried fruit, the honey, the melons... to die for – make sure you pop in if ever you're in the area," states a review from Google.
As you explore Firebaugh, consider that there are other nearby destinations in the Central Valley that might interest you. This includes Madera, a charming city with a wine trail, local festivals, and park access, as well as Chowchilla, a charming, affordable city with Yosemite in Reach.