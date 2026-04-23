Between Fresno And Santa Cruz Is A Historic California City With Nearby Hot Springs And Valley Views

Driving along Interstate 5 through California's Central Valley, you might encounter exit signs for rural towns you've never heard of — places off the beaten path, like Firebaugh. This small community sits along the San Joaquin River, nestled between Fresno, the fifth-largest city in the Golden State, and Santa Cruz, a buzzing beach town where surfing first came to America. Firebaugh was officially incorporated in 1914, though its origins date to 1854, when Andrew Firebaugh established a trading post and ferry crossing on the river. The town that bears his name grew from that early river traffic.

Considered to be one of the oldest communities in the area, Firebaugh has a population of less than 9,000 and is surrounded by the natural beauty of the fertile San Joaquin Valley. This farmland is flat but often lush, with farms producing a range of crops, especially melons such as cantaloupes. In recent years, the city has also drawn attention as the hometown of NFL star Josh Allen.

About 40 minutes outside of town, Mercey Hot Springs offers a soothing place to take a dip in geothermal waters. If you're traversing Interstate 5 and need a break, Firebaugh makes for a low-key stop to rest and recharge.