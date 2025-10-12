Nestled Between Sacramento And Fresno Lies A Charming, Affordable City With Yosemite In Reach
Yosemite is such a magnificent national park that one visit simply doesn't do it justice. With every trip, you can base your adventures in a different town. You might use Mariposa, a charming Gold Rush town full of history, as your primary point of access when going for the first time. But after you've been there a whole bunch of times, you start looking for hidden gems nearby — why not make Chowchilla your jumping-off point? Nestled an hour and a half from Yosemite, this rural city is dotted with ranches and farms, with raisin production taking the lead. Visitors often savor the relaxed pace — whether they're having a meal at a downtown restaurant or stopping by the stores for some shopping before they head to the national park.
Those driving from Fresno, an underrated Central Valley city with quirky attractions, will arrive at Chowchilla within 40 minutes. Alternatively, if you're flying in, the best course of action is to land at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) and then head north. Coming from Sacramento, you'll be on the road for two hours. What's more, Chowchilla is within easy reach of the Bay Area — cities like San Jose and Fremont are around two hours away.
SureStay by Best Western Chowchilla Yosemite is a great option for lodging, with nightly rates starting from $101. Holiday Inn Express and Suites Chowchilla is another solid choice, which can cost as low as $112 per night depending on the time of the year. Days Inn by Wyndham Chowchilla Gateway to Yosemite is located in the same area – time it right and you could spend as little as $87 for one night. If you're interested in renting out an entire living space, you'll find more places on Airbnb, albeit they're more expensive compared to a hotel stay.
Tasty restaurants and fun shopping await in Chowchilla
Is food your love language? Chowchilla's eateries will have you gleaming. Taqueria Las Aves is the ultimate spot for delicious Mexican cuisine, including tortas, quesabirrias, vegetarian burritos, and fajitas. Try the ranchero steak, chile rojo, and caldo de camarón cocktail for a flavorful explosion. In the mood for meat? Sugar Ray's BBQ has you covered with all things beef, pork, and chicken. Order the brisket Philly cheesesteak, which makes you all warm from the inside, while the loaded mac'n'cheese is what dreams are made of. Other must-haves are pulled pork grilled cheese, barbecue chicken, and hot links.
Corsaro's Family Pizza makes the most mouthwatering pies in town. While you can create your own pizza, their set menu dishes are also appetizing — get the baked calzone, gourmet garlic chicken, Mexican pizza, or the controversial Hawaiian pizza. Chinese food lovers can head to Canton to indulge in all their favorites, be it egg rolls, fried shrimp, pork chow mein, or cheese wontons. The hot black bean shrimp is ideal for cool evenings, and the tomato shrimp is a satisfying option. You can't go wrong with orange chicken and Szechuan beef, either.
When you're looking to squeeze in a little shopping, you'll come across unusual purchases at Yessi's Place. This second-hand store has everything from women's, men's, and children's clothing to retro furniture and household products — lock in and search for a unique item to bring home. For a traditional shopping experience, make your way to Fig Tree Plaza to browse the racks at Sitting Pretty. From cozy sweaters and snug long-sleeve shirts to denim jeans and printed pants, you'll definitely find a new addition to your wardrobe. Make sure to check out their dresses, too, which come in different styles.
There's a plethora of fun to be had in Chowchilla
Chowchilla offers a diverse range of activities for all kinds of visitors. The Fossil Discovery Center of Madera County is perfect for the whole family to enjoy. You'll have the opportunity to view one of North America's most extensive Middle Pleistocene fossil discoveries, which dates back to about 780,000 years ago. With 15,000 exhibits on display, you'll marvel at giant sloths, saber-toothed cats, dire wolves, mammoth fossils, and more. When the spooky season rolls in, Chowchilla residents rush to the Ranch of Horror for a thrilling experience. Every weekend in October, this themed attraction lures you in with haunted rides, maze explorations, and pumpkin picking.
Wish to take a swing and practice your grip? The 18-hole championship course at Pheasant Run Golf Club makes for a nice challenge forn amateurs and pros. Seasoned golfers can step up to the 7329-yard black tees. On the other hand, beginners can opt for a relaxed round on the white tees, playing 6,349 yards. Those RV camping at Lakes RV and Golf Resort get to play for free. If you simply wish to stroll in a green space, the 2.1-acre Veterans Memorial Park provides that much-needed peace of mind — wander under the trees, have a picnic in the pavilion, and throw horseshoes in the pit.
It's quite the trek to Yosemite's Mirror Lake Loop, which can reveal mystical mirror images of the Half Dome, but for a true respite, drive 30 minutes to arrive at Chowchilla Recreation Area, situated on the shores of Eastman Lake, where you can spot golden eagles and hawks, go fishing, and trek the hiking trails.