Nestled Between Sacramento And Fresno Lies A Charming, Affordable City With Yosemite In Reach

Yosemite is such a magnificent national park that one visit simply doesn't do it justice. With every trip, you can base your adventures in a different town. You might use Mariposa, a charming Gold Rush town full of history, as your primary point of access when going for the first time. But after you've been there a whole bunch of times, you start looking for hidden gems nearby — why not make Chowchilla your jumping-off point? Nestled an hour and a half from Yosemite, this rural city is dotted with ranches and farms, with raisin production taking the lead. Visitors often savor the relaxed pace — whether they're having a meal at a downtown restaurant or stopping by the stores for some shopping before they head to the national park.

Those driving from Fresno, an underrated Central Valley city with quirky attractions, will arrive at Chowchilla within 40 minutes. Alternatively, if you're flying in, the best course of action is to land at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) and then head north. Coming from Sacramento, you'll be on the road for two hours. What's more, Chowchilla is within easy reach of the Bay Area — cities like San Jose and Fremont are around two hours away.

SureStay by Best Western Chowchilla Yosemite is a great option for lodging, with nightly rates starting from $101. Holiday Inn Express and Suites Chowchilla is another solid choice, which can cost as low as $112 per night depending on the time of the year. Days Inn by Wyndham Chowchilla Gateway to Yosemite is located in the same area – time it right and you could spend as little as $87 for one night. If you're interested in renting out an entire living space, you'll find more places on Airbnb, albeit they're more expensive compared to a hotel stay.