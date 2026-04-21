New Mexico's Chic Hotel Outside Albuquerque Offers A Unique Blend Of Native Culture And Modern Amenities

Compared to other states, New Mexico offers so many unique vacation opportunities. From visiting Santa Fe, the oldest capital city in the United States, to exploring vibrant desert living, the Land of Enchantment is full of hidden gems. It's also home to numerous Native American reservations and lands, allowing you to connect with the rich history and culture of the region. To do this in style and luxury, one of the best options is the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa. Located north of Albuquerque, within the Santa Ana Pueblo, Tamaya blends ancient tradition with modern amenities. Plus, the surrounding scenery is incredible, with mountains on one side and the Rio Grande on the other.

During your visit to Tamaya, you can take advantage of various experiences, from horseback rides to arts and crafts. You can weave baskets, make dreamcatchers, and even try pottery. There's also a guided tour of the resort's on-site Cultural Learning Center, where you can learn about the Tamayame people and the Pueblo's history, including the lasting influence of Spanish settlement on the region. One guest called the tour "one of the highlights" of their visit and recommended booking it at "the beginning" of any stay. At the nearby stables, guests can ride rescued horses along scenic desert trails near the Rio Grande and Southwest mesas while supporting the resort's rehabilitation program.

If you want a taste of local culture, reserve a seat at Corn Maiden, the hotel's onsite restaurant. This is truly a farm-to-table experience, as the resort has its own farm, including orchards and beehives for sustainably-sourced ingredients. The menu features native-inspired items like fried quail, corn bisque, mole-braised duck enchiladas, and buffalo tenderloin. The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa makes it easy to have an unforgettable trip to New Mexico.