Hidden In The Mountains Of Cibola National Forest Is A Mysterious New Mexico Historic Landmark

Among America's Southwestern states, New Mexico's tourism scene is largely tied to its culturally rich cities and towns. The state's major urban areas, like Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Taos, resonate around the world with unique Southwestern cultural wonders and UNESCO-recognized historic districts, while underrated gems like Belén offer historic charm and food festivals (to say nothing of allegedly otherworldly towns like the infamous Roswell). New Mexico, however, is just as rich in natural wonders as neighboring states like Colorado and Arizona. And similar to these states, New Mexico also features secret treasures that showcase an intriguing blend of natural beauty and mystery. Nowhere in New Mexico exemplifies this quite like the mysterious — and controversial — Sandia Man Cave.

Caves generally promise a memorable tour of unique subterranean sights you won't see above the surface. On paper, the Sandia Man Cave is no different in this regard, offering a lovely rocky catacomb amid New Mexico's beautiful Sandia Mountains. Though this particular cave may not stand out among other famous show caves in the grand scheme of things, Sandia Man Cave comes with a much more interesting story. Depending on where you stand, the Sandia Man Cave is either an invaluable archeological window into North America's ancient past or the site of one of the biggest academic hoaxes of the 20th century. Regardless of which story you prefer, the Sandia Man Cave offers a memorable combination of mystery and natural beauty in the heart of one of New Mexico's most spectacular regions.