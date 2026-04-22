Oregon's Underrated Lake Is A Coastal Vacation Haven For Fishing, Paddling, And Camping
When it comes to exploring the 363-mile Oregon coast, a lot of the focus is inevitably on the big beaches, the enchanting towns, the lighthouses, and the capes. Of course it is; this Pacific-side corner of the country offers up the gem of a seaside town that is Yachats, the ultimate Oregon coast experience of Cannon Beach, and oodles more enticing draws besides. But these salty reaches of the Beaver State aren't just about sand and ocean waves. They are also home to tracts of old-growth forest, soaring mountains, and lovely lakes, including what the Oregon Coast Visitors Association has dubbed the "hidden gem" of Tenmile Lake.
Despite the singular name, Tenmile Lake is actually two bodies of water linked together by a narrow canal. These are part of a greater watershed that includes 10 separate lakes in all, ranging across the high-up woodlands of the Elliott State Forest to the sprawling sand dune habitats near the beaches to the west. Focus on just the main duo of lakes, and you still get more than 40 miles of shoreline to enjoy, encompassing the largest dash of freshwater in the region. It's a prime place for slinging the fishing rod, kicking back at lakeside picnic spots, boating in the summer, and pitching the tent at one of the designated campgrounds.
The appropriately named town of Lakeside is the natural gateway to Tenmile Lake. It clings to the western edge of the water and conveniently straddles Highway 101. You can drive north from the serene beaches of Coos Bay and arrive here in just over 20 minutes.
Enjoy life on the water at Tenmile Lake
One glimpse at online reviews and testimonials for Tenmile Lake and it's clear to see that this string of waters near the Oregon coast is a bit of a mecca for anglers. "Lakes in Oregon don't get much better than this," according to one local on Tripadvisor. "Great bass fishing. Localized in the center of many venues on the coast."
Indeed, Tenmile is known far and wide for its exceptional fishing and even hosts regular competitions for anglers. Its 2,000-plus acres are an invitation to hunt for a diverse range of species, from largemouth bass through to rainbow trout and crappie. According to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, boat fishing is a special doozy here, since that lets you ditch the shoreline — much of which is now given over to private property — and explore the more distant reaches of the lake that pierce into the coastal foothills.
Of course, you don't have to have fishing on the mind to enjoy a boating session on Tenmile. Head down to the Lakeside Marina, the lake's main commercial marina, and you can hire all sorts of watercraft, from outboard motor vessels to family-ready pontoons. They also offer kayaks, which are a fine way to explore the shores in quietude, looking for bald eagles and egrets along the tree-fringed banks as you go.
Camping in Lakeside and Tenmile Lake
The town of Lakeside sits smack dab in the middle of the two waters that make up Tenmile Lake: North Tenmile Lake and South Tenmile Lake. That naturally makes it a fine base for exploring the lakes themselves, but it's also perfect for getting out into the surrounding wilds of the Oregon coast, including the 40-mile stretch of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area. What's more, it offers several tempting camping and lodging options with easy-peasy access to the water's edge and the 101 alike.
The North Lake Resort is among the top-rated campgrounds in town. It comes with 100 pitches in total, ranging from hookup RV pitches to serene tent-only spots hidden away between the greenery. There's also an on-site boat launch there, plus a private sandy beach area. The Osprey Point RV Resort & Marina, meanwhile, sits on the south side of town, offering more than 130 hookup pitches and its very own pizza joint and tavern overlooking the shoreline.
Staying in either of those, or anywhere in the vicinity of Lakeside town, means you'll not only have Tenmile itself on the doorstep, but also proximity to some of the great attractions of the southern Oregon coast. Under 10 minutes to the north, the William M. Tugman State Park has even more bass fishing, camping, and lakeside recreation courtesy of Eel Lake. Keep going that way, and you'll soon reach Winchester Bay, a small town for lovers of all things crab that's a stepping stone to high-octane buggy adventures amid the dunes.