Oregon's Underrated Lake Is A Coastal Vacation Haven For Fishing, Paddling, And Camping

When it comes to exploring the 363-mile Oregon coast, a lot of the focus is inevitably on the big beaches, the enchanting towns, the lighthouses, and the capes. Of course it is; this Pacific-side corner of the country offers up the gem of a seaside town that is Yachats, the ultimate Oregon coast experience of Cannon Beach, and oodles more enticing draws besides. But these salty reaches of the Beaver State aren't just about sand and ocean waves. They are also home to tracts of old-growth forest, soaring mountains, and lovely lakes, including what the Oregon Coast Visitors Association has dubbed the "hidden gem" of Tenmile Lake.

Despite the singular name, Tenmile Lake is actually two bodies of water linked together by a narrow canal. These are part of a greater watershed that includes 10 separate lakes in all, ranging across the high-up woodlands of the Elliott State Forest to the sprawling sand dune habitats near the beaches to the west. Focus on just the main duo of lakes, and you still get more than 40 miles of shoreline to enjoy, encompassing the largest dash of freshwater in the region. It's a prime place for slinging the fishing rod, kicking back at lakeside picnic spots, boating in the summer, and pitching the tent at one of the designated campgrounds.

The appropriately named town of Lakeside is the natural gateway to Tenmile Lake. It clings to the western edge of the water and conveniently straddles Highway 101. You can drive north from the serene beaches of Coos Bay and arrive here in just over 20 minutes.