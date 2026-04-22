Why The Grand Canyon Has Striped Rocks (And Where You Can Find Them)

The bizarre but beautiful Grand Canyon is a place of impressions. Who can fail to be struck by the awe of its sheer scale, drama, and array of color? Arguably, among its most striking features are the striped horizontal layers that create an almost rainbow-like effect across the canyon walls. For many visitors, these stripes are one of the canyon's most memorable sights — especially once you understand how they formed within this span of the earth carved by the Colorado River over millions of years.

The rocks of the Grand Canyon are much older than the canyon itself. Composed largely of sedimentary layers, the oldest rocks at the bottom are nearly 2 billion years old, while the youngest layers near the rim are about 270 million years old. By contrast, the Colorado River began carving the canyon roughly 5 to 6 million years ago. That timing is fortunate, since erosion exposed all the colorful layers that show a chronology of our planet spanning hundreds of millions of years.

So how did these layers form? This region was once near the edge of an ancient continent and, at times, covered by shallow seas filled with organisms. Over time, shells and remains of marine animals like crustaceans, mollusks, and worms were compacted together to form horizontal layers of limestone, sandstone, and shale. As sea levels rose and fell, the layers reveal the different levels of the seabed. And while the canyon walls display these bands clearly, you can also find striped rocks deeper within the canyon by hiking or rafting — though collecting them is prohibited under National Park Service regulations.