An Amazon User Says This Small, Easy-To-Use Luggage Scale Under $10 Ensures 'Stress-Free Journeys'
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For chronic over-packers or really anyone trying to avoid never-ending airline baggage fees, few things dampen pre-flight excitement like the gut punch of an overweight bag at the airport check-in counter. Whether you pay the penalty or sweat through security with triple-layered jackets and jeans, it's a stressful situation. Fortunately, Amazon user sosayspennylane has pinpointed the BAGAIL Digital Luggage Scale as the low-cost answer to every over-packer's prayers.
At $6.99 to $9.99 on Amazon, this digital scale can weigh suitcases and bags up to 110 pounds, displaying the weight in large, easy-to-read numbers on the device's backlit LCD screen. It's small enough to easily fit inside the outer pocket of a backpack, so it won't take up valuable baggage real estate. Even travelers who don't know how to pack a suitcase as efficiently as possible can find a spot for this gadget. The reviewer highlights the scale's accuracy — it measures to within 0.1 pounds — and many other reviewers appreciate the price-value ratio.
"The BAGAIL Digital Luggage Scale has eliminated the guesswork and ensured stress-free journeys. This compact and reliable device has quickly become an essential tool, and I couldn't be happier with its performance," per sosayspennylane's Amazon product review. High praise for this BAGAIL scale isn't a one-off. It earns 4.6 stars on Amazon with over 6,400 reviews. In addition, 82% of reviewers gave the product 5 stars.
How to use the BAGAIL Digital Luggage Scale
The BAGAIL Digital Luggage Scale is a suspension scale, which means you must hang your suitcase by the device's strap to weigh it. Before lifting your luggage off the ground, loop the strap through the luggage handle and secure the hook at the base of the scale. You'll need to lift the bag and hold it off the ground while the weight is calculated, something some reviewers with large, heavy bags or difficulty performing a lifting motion found somewhat challenging, while still giving the scale a positive rating.
After hanging the bag fully off the floor, the scale will display the weight on the screen. "The clear digital display is easy to read, even in dimly lit airport terminals," confirms sosayspennylane. The numbers on the display lock for a few seconds, so you don't have to keep the suitcase suspended to read its weight. The scale also switches off automatically—an invaluable feature for saving battery life. Although most reviewers find the battery life sufficient, others needed to change the battery soon after receiving the scale. You'll need to remove a plastic covering with the included screwdriver to reach the battery. However, the scale will display a "LO" warning, giving you time to prepare.
Traveling outside the U.S? Switch from pounds to kilograms by pressing the "UNIT" button at the top of the scale. For other ways to reduce baggage anxiety, check out the common mistakes you want to avoid while packing luggage.