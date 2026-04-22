Canada's Stunning National Park Outside Edmonton Is An Idyllic Getaway With Bison, Hiking Trails, And Lake Fun
Alberta is considered the birthplace of Canada's national parks, with Banff National Park becoming the first state-recognized and protected natural area in 1887. Banff's popularity has endured, and today the park is the most visited national park in Canada, with a record-breaking 4.5 million visitors as of 2025 (Via CBC). But Banff National Park is only one of five parks dotting the Alberta territory, and while Jasper (the largest in the Canadian Rockies) is second in popularity behind Banff, the other three parks are significantly less attended.
It is the case for Elk Island National Park, with majestic herds of bison roaming freely, as well as water activities centered around glassy Astotin Lake and Tawayik Lake, and plenty of scenic hiking trails. On top of that, Elk Island is also part of the wider UNESCO-designated Biosphere of Beaver Hills, officially recognized in 2016. Thanks to the park's landscape diversity –- from the critically endangered Aspen parkland to black spruce bogs and open meadows – you can fit hiking in the woods, a wildlife safari, and a swim in the lake all within the same trip.
Elk Island National Park is also easily accessible due to its proximity to Edmonton, a youthful Canadian city filled with entertainment frequently trodden by travelers as the gateway to Jasper National Park. About half an hour's drive away (30 miles), Elk Island is a popular day-trip from Edmonton.
Hike Elk Island Park's idyllic trails and check out the lakes
The official Elk Island National Park website lists 11 hiking trails – each with specific trekking requirements, wildlife, and natural-scenery highlights. Whereas completing the easy and moderate trails is achievable in one to three hours, the three difficult trails cover more ground (and take longer), but are often the best for bucket-list wildlife encounters and unspoiled views. For a mix of scenic landscapes and diverse fauna, start in Elk Island Parkway and follow the 7½-mile-long Hayburger Trail. This loop trek goes through meadows, aspen forests, and spruce bogs, and gives visitors a chance to spot bison, moose, and boreal birds.
Exploring the lakes is another fun way to experience the park. Lake Astotin is a hotspot of water activities, from sailboating to kayaking and swimming. While the lake's waters are generally calm, head to the northern tip for the best sailboating conditions. Amenities around the lake include tables, restrooms, and fire pits, making it a good place for a picnic and simply enjoying the tranquil lakeside. For those after spectacular views of the lakeside, it is worth hiking the 2.4-mile Astotin Lakeview loop trail. If you're overnighting close to the shores of Elk Island's glittering lakes, make sure to look out for wildlife as you take in the scenery at sunset or sunrise.
If you are willing to put in a bit of sweat, hiking the Tawayik Trail touches on two lakes, Tawayik and Adamson, combines paths through the woods, and even passes an open field with prime conditions to see the park's top wildlife. The Tawayik Trail is rated as difficult, and covers 9.7 miles, resulting in a hike of approximately four to five hours.
Where to spot bison and other wildlife
Elk Island Park is an ideal destination for wildlife spotting activities, boasting some of the best fauna in North America. As the name suggests, the park's elk population is the most prominent. However, bison are the stars of the park – as the focus of species-focused conservation efforts to preserve and increase populations of the only wild cattle species endemic to North America. A fortuitous accident in the early 1900s led to a few bison destined for the purpose-built Buffalo National Park to remain in Elk Island in the interim. In 1939, when the ad hoc park eventually ceased to exist, and with it the bison herd, Elk Island became the place where the species started to proliferate for the first time in decades. So, next time you visit other Canadian parks with roving bison and wild hiking trails, like neighboring Grasslands National Park in Saskatchewan, you may have Elk Island to thank for its bison population.
Nowadays, travelers head to Elk Island specifically to spot its many hoofed residents. The Bison Loop Road is a hotspot of bison roaming and gathering, especially on overcast days, and at dawn and dusk. Bison like shady spots, especially on hot days. Following the 9½-mile-long challenging Wood Bison Trail, you will get a chance to spot the only wood bison herd, as well as moose and elk, stealthily navigating the Aspen forest.
Bison and elk aside, you can also spot deer, as well as coyotes, lynx, and even wolves and black bears –– though specimens of the latter two are scarce across the park. It's also important to familiarise yourself with the park's official wildlife safety tips before heading out.