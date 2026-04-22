Canada's Stunning National Park Outside Edmonton Is An Idyllic Getaway With Bison, Hiking Trails, And Lake Fun

Alberta is considered the birthplace of Canada's national parks, with Banff National Park becoming the first state-recognized and protected natural area in 1887. Banff's popularity has endured, and today the park is the most visited national park in Canada, with a record-breaking 4.5 million visitors as of 2025 (Via CBC). But Banff National Park is only one of five parks dotting the Alberta territory, and while Jasper (the largest in the Canadian Rockies) is second in popularity behind Banff, the other three parks are significantly less attended.

It is the case for Elk Island National Park, with majestic herds of bison roaming freely, as well as water activities centered around glassy Astotin Lake and Tawayik Lake, and plenty of scenic hiking trails. On top of that, Elk Island is also part of the wider UNESCO-designated Biosphere of Beaver Hills, officially recognized in 2016. Thanks to the park's landscape diversity –- from the critically endangered Aspen parkland to black spruce bogs and open meadows – you can fit hiking in the woods, a wildlife safari, and a swim in the lake all within the same trip.

Elk Island National Park is also easily accessible due to its proximity to Edmonton, a youthful Canadian city filled with entertainment frequently trodden by travelers as the gateway to Jasper National Park. About half an hour's drive away (30 miles), Elk Island is a popular day-trip from Edmonton.