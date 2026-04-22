Michigan's Charming, Underrated Village Has Cozy Lakeside Cabins And Delectable Wine Nearby
Anyone who's visited will tell you Michigan's lakes are pure magic, with sandy beaches, endless outdoor recreation, and charming, underrated villages. One such village is Marcellus, a quaint town located in the state's southwestern region, less than an hour away from the shores of Lake Michigan. Established in 1870, this under-the-radar gem with a population of just over 1,000 people is a nature-filled destination with access to nearly 40 lakes within a six-mile radius. "From its picturesque landscapes to its friendly community, there's no shortage of beautiful experiences to be had in this quaint village," said blogger Travel Life with Adeina.
Part of Marcellus' appeal is its proximity to the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail, which is responsible for around 90% of the state's vineyards, making the town ideal for any oenophiles looking to explore Michigan's wine country. The closest airport to Marcellus is Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO/KAZO), which is around 30 minutes away by car. Those looking to really immerse themselves in Marcellus' beauty should stay in one of its delightful lakeside cabins — keep reading for a couple of highly-rated recommendations.
A lakeside stay in Marcellus
When you come to southwest Michigan, it's best to skip the traditional hotel stay and opt for a cozy cabin by the water instead. Travelers to Marcellus absolutely love the Tranquil A-Frame Chalet, a gorgeous spot right on a private, spring-fed lake. With a 4.9 guest rating on Airbnb, this charming stay is located on the glacial Huyck Lake's shoreline and can accommodate up to six guests. Past guests have consistently praised its setting, hosts, and amenities, which include a fully-equipped kitchen, fire pits that are perfect for making s'mores, a grill, and the chalet's tiered deck. You can enjoy the water with a nice swim, and a range of boats are also available for rental.
More rustic, budget-friendly options are available on Vrbo, such as the 9.0-rated cabins on the vast Miller Lake. Equipped with two bunk beds each, these simple cabins come stocked with a mini-fridge and microwave, air conditioning and heating, and a personal gas grill, plus picnic tables and a shared bathhouse. Aside from access to the 80-acre Miller Lake (including canoe, kayak, and paddle boat rentals), you'll also find miles of hiking trails in the surrounding 200 acres of farmland.
Exploring the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail
Of the dozen or so wineries easily reached from Marcellus, the closest to town is the St. Julian Winery and Distillery, around a 20-minute drive away in Paw Paw, Michigan's wine country village. The fourth-generation family-run winery has over a century of history, and serves a whole host of wine varieties, ranging from sweet rosé to dry sauvignon blanc. St. Julian is also considered the state's first craft distillery, so apart from wine, you'll find ciders and spirits, including coconut rum and gin aged in chardonnay barrels. Tastings are $14 for six pours.
For a wine tasting with a unique, historic ambiance, less than 20 miles from town, the 4.7-rated Cody Kresta Vineyard and Winery welcomes guests to a 19th-century homestead. At this family-run winery, wines include classics like chardonnay and riesling, plus varieties such as cabernet franc and a range of blends. Tastings are $15 for five wine choices, and a snack menu is also available.
Lawton Ridge Winery, established back in 2008 on a '70s-era vineyard, is around a 30-minute drive from Marcellus. Within its tasting room, which is believed to have been built sometime in the 1930s, you can try estate-grown wines, ranging from chardonnay to varieties like "glowing vine" — an orange or amber wine that resembles a red wine, but is actually made from white wine grapes. The winery also produces ciders, made from apples grown on the family's fruit farm. Light snacks are also available, and there's a food truck on Wednesdays. Tastings are $12 for five wine samples.