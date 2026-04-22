Michigan's Charming, Underrated Village Has Cozy Lakeside Cabins And Delectable Wine Nearby

Anyone who's visited will tell you Michigan's lakes are pure magic, with sandy beaches, endless outdoor recreation, and charming, underrated villages. One such village is Marcellus, a quaint town located in the state's southwestern region, less than an hour away from the shores of Lake Michigan. Established in 1870, this under-the-radar gem with a population of just over 1,000 people is a nature-filled destination with access to nearly 40 lakes within a six-mile radius. "From its picturesque landscapes to its friendly community, there's no shortage of beautiful experiences to be had in this quaint village," said blogger Travel Life with Adeina.

Part of Marcellus' appeal is its proximity to the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail, which is responsible for around 90% of the state's vineyards, making the town ideal for any oenophiles looking to explore Michigan's wine country. The closest airport to Marcellus is Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO/KAZO), which is around 30 minutes away by car. Those looking to really immerse themselves in Marcellus' beauty should stay in one of its delightful lakeside cabins — keep reading for a couple of highly-rated recommendations.