Situated Between NYC And Albany Is New York's Scenic Wilderness Area For Camping, Hiking Trails, And Fishing

Hikers will find a web of challenging trails in Indian Head Wilderness that climb up steep grades and involve some bushwhacking. The Devil's Path is one of the most popular trails per CNY Hiking, skirting 14 miles of ridgeline within the wilderness area and extending even further beyond. It's not for novice hikers — one Google reviewer described it as "treacherous but worth it" for the great views it afforded.

If you're a hiker who can't resist a waterfall hunt, you can take to the 3.5-mile Lewis Hollow Trail, which traces no less than 11 waterfalls along the Saw Kill Creek. Again, it's not for beginner hikers, involving potential bushwhacking, wading to cross the creek, and a high chance of timber rattlesnake encounters in warmer weather. If you're looking for an easy hike, consider the 5-mile Overlook Mountain Trail. It leads up to the Overlook Mountain summit, with some nice views out to the Hudson River. There are also a few interesting structures along the route, including the ruins of a hotel that never fully materialized and a fire tower that you can climb up. The wide trail helps in avoiding timber rattlers.

Those who prefer to stay on lower terrain and cast a line to fish can do so at a couple spots within the wilderness area. One is at Echo Lake, which can be reached on a hike branching off from the Overlook Mountain Trail. The lake is home to a population of brook trout, and you also might spot some beavers lingering around. Another trout fishing spot is the Schoharie Creek, which flows downstream from Indian Head Mountain. For more Catskills fishing opportunities, you might head to the Catskills hamlet of Roscoe, a picturesque fishing location on a river.