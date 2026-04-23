Between Columbus And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Laid-Back Lake With Exceptional Fishing, Camping, And Trails
Mention lakes in Ohio and your mind likely zeroes in on one name: Lake Erie. Yet there are way more aquatic destinations in the Buckeye State, like Leesville Lake. The laid-back destination's 27 miles of shoreline treat guests to exceptional fishing, camping, and trails. Located between Columbus and Pittsburgh along McGuire Creek, Leesville Lake sits about an hour's drive away from Akron, an under-the-radar, affordable city full of urban and outdoor activities.
The reservoir, created by damming McGuire Creek, offers a bucolic retreat for guests by combining coves, woods, and conservative boating restrictions that foster a sense of detachment from modern life. The lake's recreational options are secondary to its main purpose. It's a byproduct of the Leesville Dam, constructed in 1936, creating a reservoir ideal for flood control and wildlife preservation. The fact that you can spend a day reeling in trophies and kicking back for some camping is just a bonus.
"This is my favorite place, my happy space," one visitor wrote in a Google review. "Between boating, fishing, swimming, hiking, and just staying in a beautiful wooded space, it is just the greatest place to be. The area has a lot to do, and even a week isn't enough."
Reel in some muskie or go for a hike
Leesville Lake's best known for its catch of the day, which is almost always muskie (though crappie, largemouth bass, catfish, and bluegill also call its waters home, too). The lake's so rich in muskie that authorities use eggs from its fish to stock other fisheries across the state. Anglers can cast a line into the lake's 1,000 acres from either boat or the shore.
Don't worry if you can't bring your own gear. The marina's bait-and-tackle shop can get you set up quickly. If you don't have your own vessel for reeling one in, rent one at the Leesville Lake Marina, costing as little as $85 for half a day, depending on the size of your boat, at the time of writing. Or, you can just enjoy time out on the water, with a 10-horsepower limit on boat engines helping keep things peaceful. "The water is clear on the outer edges so you can see the fish and logs/branches in the water," writes a Google reviewer, noting they traversed the lake in about 35 minutes. "It's a peaceful place for any watercraft."
If you're not the aquatic type, get your hiking boots on. An out-and-back trail hugs the lake's shoreline during its six-mile journey, covering a mix of terrain. Past visitors have lamented the trail's neglected feel, overgrown in some places with missing markings and lackluster parking. Try to enjoy the scenery instead, with dozens of bird species in the area. Your visit will likely help work up an appetite. After you've left Leesville Lake, an hour's detour could take you to Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa near Canton, called by some the "most beautiful restaurant in Ohio."
The ins and outs of visiting Leesville Lake
Leesville Lake might not merit hopping aboard a plane to visit, but it could be a great local outing for those within driving distance or guests hoping to spend a weekend in the wild. Camping is available from the marinas, as well as Atwood Lake Park.
The camping options range from RV-ready sites right on the shore to primitive sites. Just beware, there have been complaints about the facilities' hygiene in the past. Some travelers have afforded themselves the freedom of jumping off their boats and setting up camp at spots along the lake's shore. The marina also offers cabins with private baths, showers, and appliances. Some are cozy enough for only two visitors, while others can fit up to 10. If travelers would rather sleep in more modern digs, they can overnight in New Philadelphia, a city with Amish charm and vintage amusement park fun, which is less than half an hour's drive away.
Leesville Lake enjoys all four seasons, so timing your visit is a matter of choosing your favorite weather. The Algonquin Mill Festival in nearby Carrollton, featuring art, crafts, and demonstrations, is held annually in October, offering a chance to see some fall foliage changes and experience local history. One other thing to keep in mind: The cell phone signal at the lake can be a bit spotty, so be sure to download your maps for offline use.