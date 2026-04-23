Between Columbus And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Laid-Back Lake With Exceptional Fishing, Camping, And Trails

Leesville Lake's best known for its catch of the day, which is almost always muskie (though crappie, largemouth bass, catfish, and bluegill also call its waters home, too). The lake's so rich in muskie that authorities use eggs from its fish to stock other fisheries across the state. Anglers can cast a line into the lake's 1,000 acres from either boat or the shore.

Don't worry if you can't bring your own gear. The marina's bait-and-tackle shop can get you set up quickly. If you don't have your own vessel for reeling one in, rent one at the Leesville Lake Marina, costing as little as $85 for half a day, depending on the size of your boat, at the time of writing. Or, you can just enjoy time out on the water, with a 10-horsepower limit on boat engines helping keep things peaceful. "The water is clear on the outer edges so you can see the fish and logs/branches in the water," writes a Google reviewer, noting they traversed the lake in about 35 minutes. "It's a peaceful place for any watercraft."

If you're not the aquatic type, get your hiking boots on. An out-and-back trail hugs the lake's shoreline during its six-mile journey, covering a mix of terrain. Past visitors have lamented the trail's neglected feel, overgrown in some places with missing markings and lackluster parking. Try to enjoy the scenery instead, with dozens of bird species in the area. Your visit will likely help work up an appetite. After you've left Leesville Lake, an hour's detour could take you to Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa near Canton, called by some the "most beautiful restaurant in Ohio."