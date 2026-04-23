Florida's Unsung State Park Outside Tampa Is A Riverside Sprawl Perfect For Hiking And Mountain Biking

While Alafia River State Park is a hiker's dream, the park's mountain bike trails are a biker's adrenaline-fueled paradise. With over 21 miles of dirt tracks spanning all difficulty levels, Alafia River attracts enthusiasts from all over the state to ride paths that wind and twist their way through the park's unique landscape. There are around 30 mountain bike trails within the park, ranging from trails perfect for beginners to paths built for the most daring.

A popular trail for novices is the Multi-Use Loop, designed for leisurely rides that explore the scenic wonders of the park. At about 1.5 miles in length, you'll encounter a few elevation changes and minor obstacles while avoiding the park's more advanced terrain. Even better, the Multi-Use Loop acts as a connector, from which most of the mountain bike trail system can be accessed. If you're looking for a little more "excitement" but are still building up the skills to take on the Double Black Diamond tracks, you can check out Intermediate trails such as North Creek. This nearly 2-mile path features the iconic Gwazi Berm, a massive wooden berm that ends with a thrilling jump.

However, those tracks seem like light work compared to the Double Black Diamond trails, the park's most demanding mountain bike paths with step climbs and sharp turns. One of the park's centerpiece Double Black Diamond trails is Moonscape, a short (0.9 miles) behemoth of a track that features rugged terrain and descents as you ride along the park's ridgelines. With steep climbs and intense, tight, and twisty drops, Moonscape is built for mountain bikers looking for an extreme adventure. When you're ready for a different kind of adventure, head over to Fort De Soto, a hidden gem park with pretty beaches that's about an hour away from Alafia River.