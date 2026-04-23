Florida's Unsung State Park Outside Tampa Is A Riverside Sprawl Perfect For Hiking And Mountain Biking
Just outside of sprawling Tampa sits one of the region's most underrated spots to visit, a place where neighborhoods and strip malls give way to jagged ridges and emerald green ravines. Within Florida's underrated state park system, Alafia River State Park is perhaps one of its most unsung destinations, a place that's a bit off the beaten path and requires a long drive down County Road 39 to reach. But the hidden nature of Alafia River State Park is a big part of its charm, and once you hand over the $5 fee to enter the park, you'll be transported to a landscape that's managed to turn an old mining spot into something truly beautiful.
Before it became a state park, the land was occupied by a phosphate mine, creating all sorts of new landforms such as steep grades and small lakes. After the mine became commercially unprofitable, the owners donated the land to the state for use as a park in 1996. Today, the reclaimed phosphate mine offers some of the most dramatic elevation changes in Central Florida, a natural haven that's perfect for hikes and spectacular for mountain biking.
Hiking a natural wonder at Alafia River State Park
Alafia River State Park is blessed with 20 miles of pristine hiking trails that will take visitors on a fascinating tour of mixed hardwood forests, rolling hills, and the many lakes that dot the park. Even the park's easiest hikes still contain fascinating elements, such as narrow ridge walks, that take you deep into the wilderness. This is true for The Old Agrico Trail, which is one of the park's shortest at just under a mile long – but don't let the short jaunt fool you, as this seemingly easy hike still contains elevation changes and twists and turns during your trek through the forest.
For a longer walk, the 7.2-mile Alafia Horseback Loop will certainly do the trick. Built as a multi-use trail, the Alafia Horseback Loop gives hikers a great view of the park's hilly terrain and the wildlife that call this park home. These trails are part of the North Trails area of the park, a broader network of hikes that fan out in all directions, giving visitors ample opportunities to explore the unique ecological features of the park. If you feel yourself getting lost, don't worry, as each trail that intersects with another is marked by numbered posts. Because the park offers separate mountain bike trails, bikes are not permitted on these hiking paths.
Mountain biking at Alafia River State Park
While Alafia River State Park is a hiker's dream, the park's mountain bike trails are a biker's adrenaline-fueled paradise. With over 21 miles of dirt tracks spanning all difficulty levels, Alafia River attracts enthusiasts from all over the state to ride paths that wind and twist their way through the park's unique landscape. There are around 30 mountain bike trails within the park, ranging from trails perfect for beginners to paths built for the most daring.
A popular trail for novices is the Multi-Use Loop, designed for leisurely rides that explore the scenic wonders of the park. At about 1.5 miles in length, you'll encounter a few elevation changes and minor obstacles while avoiding the park's more advanced terrain. Even better, the Multi-Use Loop acts as a connector, from which most of the mountain bike trail system can be accessed. If you're looking for a little more "excitement" but are still building up the skills to take on the Double Black Diamond tracks, you can check out Intermediate trails such as North Creek. This nearly 2-mile path features the iconic Gwazi Berm, a massive wooden berm that ends with a thrilling jump.
However, those tracks seem like light work compared to the Double Black Diamond trails, the park's most demanding mountain bike paths with step climbs and sharp turns. One of the park's centerpiece Double Black Diamond trails is Moonscape, a short (0.9 miles) behemoth of a track that features rugged terrain and descents as you ride along the park's ridgelines. With steep climbs and intense, tight, and twisty drops, Moonscape is built for mountain bikers looking for an extreme adventure. When you're ready for a different kind of adventure, head over to Fort De Soto, a hidden gem park with pretty beaches that's about an hour away from Alafia River.