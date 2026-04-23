Michigan's Once-Thriving Copper Mining Town Is Now An Abandoned Hamlet With Historic Charm And Unique Tours

Just 20 minutes from the underrated mountain escape of Copper Harbor is one of Michigan's oldest copper mines that's one of just three in the state that people can visit. Named for its east coast investors, the mining town of Delaware on the Keweenaw Peninsula was built in 1846. This was just two years after the Pittsburgh and Boston Mining Company kicked off the country's first mining boom by extracting copper near Copper Harbor. For comparison, the California Gold Rush began two years later in 1848, so Michigan is a must-visit for mining history fanatics.

Entirely financed by mining companies, Delaware started relatively small with 100 people, although it grew to 1,200 at its peak. At its height, it had a church, schools, grocery store, and a railroad, as investors were optimistic about its output and invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the mining operation. And the mine did produce over 7 million pounds of copper, but it never turned a profit. So, it was only open from 1847 to 1887 before it closed for good and Delaware turned into a ghost town.

These days, Delaware stands as a 19th-century time capsule with a handful of abandoned buildings and machinery. But what makes it unique is the self-guided tour that you can take of the old mine. Left essentially as it was in the 1880s, this immersive dive underground and into the past makes Delaware one of the five best ghost towns to visit in Michigan.