These Picture-Perfect Downtown Strips In Hawaii Might Just Be The Islands' Best-Kept Secret

When most people think of Hawai'i, they picture beaches, luxury resorts, and dramatic hikes up volcanic mountains. Yet, some of the most memorable experiences across this island state happen away from the sand and surf. Towns scattered throughout O'ahu, Maui, Kaua'i, and the Big Island offer postcard-worthy downtown strips dotted with local boutiques, historic buildings, art galleries, and restaurants that offer a truly authentic Hawaiian experience. Hawai'i has a fascinating past, and interacting with local residents on their turf is the best way to experience island life at its very best.

From surf towns with colorful storefronts and super walkable downtowns to historic districts that showcase Hawai'i's journey from imperial sovereignty to annexation by the U.S. and becoming the 50th U.S. state in 1959, each of the downtown districts featured here offers something worthwhile for travelers. Whether you're looking for the perfect tropical souvenirs to take back to the mainland or you're interested in learning more about King Kamehameha and his descendant Queen Lili'uokalani, these destinations will immerse you in Hawaiian life in a way that sitting on a beach simply can't. Using personal experience and details from official tourism websites, we're about to explore 10 picture-perfect downtown strips that might just be the Hawaiian Islands' best-kept secret.