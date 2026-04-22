These Picture-Perfect Downtown Strips In Hawaii Might Just Be The Islands' Best-Kept Secret
When most people think of Hawai'i, they picture beaches, luxury resorts, and dramatic hikes up volcanic mountains. Yet, some of the most memorable experiences across this island state happen away from the sand and surf. Towns scattered throughout O'ahu, Maui, Kaua'i, and the Big Island offer postcard-worthy downtown strips dotted with local boutiques, historic buildings, art galleries, and restaurants that offer a truly authentic Hawaiian experience. Hawai'i has a fascinating past, and interacting with local residents on their turf is the best way to experience island life at its very best.
From surf towns with colorful storefronts and super walkable downtowns to historic districts that showcase Hawai'i's journey from imperial sovereignty to annexation by the U.S. and becoming the 50th U.S. state in 1959, each of the downtown districts featured here offers something worthwhile for travelers. Whether you're looking for the perfect tropical souvenirs to take back to the mainland or you're interested in learning more about King Kamehameha and his descendant Queen Lili'uokalani, these destinations will immerse you in Hawaiian life in a way that sitting on a beach simply can't. Using personal experience and details from official tourism websites, we're about to explore 10 picture-perfect downtown strips that might just be the Hawaiian Islands' best-kept secret.
Haleʻiwa (Oʻahu, North Shore)
Hale'iwa, located on O'ahu's legendary North Shore, is the epitome of a surf town. Unlike metropolitan Honolulu, Hale'iwa is laid-back and chill in the best way. In fact, it's one of my personal favorite destinations in all of Hawaii. The downtown strip in this town of about 5,000 residents is chock full of brightly colored, perfectly weathered storefronts and restaurants that could very literally be included in an encyclopedia entry entitled "Hawaiian surf town." In keeping with the North Shore's reputation for major waves, Hale'iwa hosts numerous surfing competitions, so there are plenty of local surf shops here. Surf N Sea, which sells everything from ukuleles to surfing lessons, is among the town's most well-reviewed options.
Hale'iwa is also home to a laundry list of incredible food and coffee spots. Shave ice stands like Matsumoto's are a staple here, and the ice cream from Sweet As can't be beat. You'd also be remiss to skip Poke for the People, a delicious poke bowl restaurant located directly on Hale'iwa's main drag. And, of course, Hawai'i is a caffeine lover's dream thanks to its famous Kona coffee. Island Vintage, housed in an adorable beachy building, is the go-to coffee shop in Hale'iwa. Here, travelers can check out all sorts of delicious blends like Hawaiian Hazelnut, Coconut Cream, and Chocolate Macadamia. It's easy to spend hours perusing Hale'iwa's downtown strip, shopping and dining as you go. Plus, if you need a break, you're less than five minutes away from Laniakea Beach, the North Shore's famous sea turtle viewing spot, and one of the most beautiful stretches of shoreline on Oahu.
Hanapēpē (Kauaʻi)
Hanapēpē is a place that flies under the radar for many tourists, but it offers one of the coolest downtown vibes of any Hawaiian town. With a population of just about 2,200, Hanapēpē's tagline is "Kauaʻi's biggest little town." Even though it doesn't have a lot of people, there's a ton to do in the main commercial district. There are numerous art galleries, vintage storefronts, and locally owned restaurants in historic buildings. Hanapēpē is authentic Hawaiian culture at its very best — it was even the inspiration town for "Lilo & Stitch" when Disney animators needed a place that felt like true Hawaii! Visitors shouldn't expect a polished, resort-town feel here, but that's exactly what makes it so great. The best place to start any day on Hanapēpē's downtown strip is Pilina Coffee. Reviewers rave about the service here, with one person writing that the "amicable treatment from the owners made the experience memorable."
One of the best activities in Hanapēpē is the weekly Friday Art Night event. Live music and street food are available on nearly every corner downtown, as restaurants and art galleries invite locals and travelers to enjoy a great night out. The community tradition has existed since 1997. If you attend, there are a few key stops you should make, especially if you're shopping for art to take home: Troy Carney Art for unique gold leaf work that takes inspiration from Kaua'i's beautiful landscapes; Mercedes Maza Art for pieces that are influenced by the stunning colors found in Hawaiian nature; Light Source Photography for work by Lee Scott, who has been featured in National Geographic; and Kalakoa Kauai Fine Art Gallery for a selection of high-end pieces by local artisans. Between browsing, stop for a bite at Japanese Grandma's Cafe, known for authentic Japan-inspired fare.
Paia (Maui)
Paia is an artsy, free-spirited town with a downtown strip to match. Located on Maui's North Shore — not to be confused with Oahu's more famous North Shore — this small town of about 2,600 packs a lot of punch. Paia is perhaps best known as the entry point of the Road to Hana, the world-renowned highway that offers one of the world's most scenic drives. However, it's worth spending time in town shopping and dining before starting the 65-mile drive. Downtown is filled with colorful shops, independent boutiques, and local cafés that give tropical, artsy energy. You'll almost feel like you've stepped into mid-century California surf culture here! To find clothes that will help you look the part in Paia, check out clothes and accessories at Nuage Bleu, By the Bay, and Soley Aloha.
For dining, Mama's Fish House is a great option. Serving locals since 1973, this spot has earned a reputation for exceptional fresh-caught seafood dishes in a retro "Old Hawaii" setting. Cafe Des Amis also offers exceptional service and a delicious menu that spans from breakfast fare to curry wraps to cocktails. As you might imagine, creativity is big here, and Paia is home to many artists and free spirits. You might even run into Willie Nelson from time to time! Chatting with locals here will give you a glimpse of Hawaii's artistic side. And, make sure to check out galleries like Art Project Paia and the Kim McDonald Art Gallery. Whether you're grabbing a coffee before making the famous trek on the Hana Highway or spending an entire afternoon shopping and dining, Paia's offbeat downtown strip is a must-visit on Maui.
Hanalei (Kauaʻi)
Hanalei is renowned as one of Hawaii's most gorgeous small towns. The scenery here reminds travelers why Kaua'i is known as "The Garden Island," with tropical plants growing at nearly every turn and stunning mountain views. This village of just 190 residents is cemented in pop culture; it served as a filming location for "South Pacific" and has been immortalized in the Red Hot Chili Peppers' song "Hanalei." The downtown strip here looks as if it were taken straight from a postcard, and local businesses draw major inspiration from Kaua'i's natural beauty. Holey Grail Donuts, for example, uses the area's plentiful taro crops to create unique taro donuts with flavors like hot peach and maple smoked coconut. They've become so popular that the brand now has outposts throughout the Hawaiian Islands and even in California.
Food trucks here are extremely popular, with options like Café Turmeric for Indian cuisine, Hanalei Burger for sandwiches made from local beef, Wishing Well Shave Ice for Hawaii's most popular cold treat, and Fresh Bite Kauai for healthy menu options like locally-sourced salads and smoothies. Shoppers can also enjoy a variety of indie boutiques, including the Black Pearl jewelry store, the Havaiki Oceanic and Tribal Arts gallery, and the Hula Beach clothing and sarong shop. Because Hanalei isn't as built-up as even other small towns, everything here has a slightly rugged, beach-weathered feel that adds to the aesthetic. For many travelers, this is exactly what they imagine when they think of authentic Hawaiian life.
Kailua-Kona (Big Island)
There are all sorts of exciting things to do on Hawaii's Big Island, and Kailua-Kona's downtown strip should definitely be on your list during your next trip. This is one of the most easily accessible downtowns in all of Hawaii, with businesses centered around the popular Aliʻi Drive. As travelers stroll this oceanfront street, they can enjoy gorgeous views of the Pacific while shopping for local wares and checking out important historic sites. Hulihe'e Palace, a former royal residence constructed in 1838, is located directly on the downtown strip. Today, tourists can tour the imperial palace, which features traditional Hawaiian architecture combined with Western-inspired furnishings. Mokuʻaikaua Church is another great stop for history buffs on Ali'i Drive. Finished in 1937, this church is home to Hawaii's oldest Christian congregation. Worshippers from around the world are welcome to attend services.
For those interested in shopping and dining rather than history, there are plenty of options on the one-mile Ali'i Drive strip. Menehune Coffee is the perfect spot to start your morning with a cup of Kona brew. For lunch, check out the highly recommended Sushi Sam's, which one visitor called "the best sushi on the island, hands down (really, one of the best restaurants period)." Island Ono Loa Grill is another great option for those who want casual burgers and fries. For souvenirs, shoppers should check out Kona Marketplace and Pueo Boutique, among others. The buildings here are mainly covered in weathered shingles, and nearly every structure looks like a surf shack, even if it's not. If you want to while away a day in a beach town, Kailua-Kona just might be your perfect downtown match.
Waimea (Big Island)
Waimea, also known as Kamuela, is a town of about 10,200 people that offers one of the most fascinating downtown experiences in the entire state of Hawaii. Located inland on the Big Island, Waimea is a far cry from the beach towns that immediately come to mind when most people think of Hawaii. This is the heart of Hawaii's paniolo culture. Paniolos are Hawai'i's version of cowboys, with a long history that goes back to the early 1800s, when the Hawaiian ruling family hired Mexican vaqueros to teach native Hawaiians to care for livestock. Today, Waimea leans heavily into this Wild West-inspired lifestyle, with even the Parker Ranch Center shopping mall featuring saloon-style signage and architecture.
Parker Ranch, the town's largest cattle farm, has owned and operated numerous businesses here for decades. In fact, the commercial district here is largely comprised of Parker Ranch Center and Waimea Center, which is anchored by the Parker Ranch Store. Village Burger is an excellent eatery, with various locally-sourced meat options available, including ahi, beef, mushroom, and taro. Locally-owned shops at Waimea Center include the Wishard Art Gallery, Oshima Surf & Skate, and Lehua Jewelers. While almost all tourists see the beachy side of Hawaii, Waimea's unique paniolo culture eludes many visitors, but it's a worthwhile visit for those willing to venture a bit off the beaten path.
Kapa'a (Kauaʻi)
Kapa'a is a classic Hawaiian beach town that is located on Kauaʻi's Royal Coconut Coast. This town of about 10,900 residents has a downtown strip that looks (and feels) like the definition of "island life." The main drag is home to a wide variety of shops, dining establishments, and local art galleries, making it a great place to explore if you find yourself on Kaui'i. With colorful, historic buildings that feel like you've walked onto the set of a surfing movie, tourists will find plenty of photo ops and souvenirs here! The downtown area of Kapa'a Town has two shopping centers, called Wailua Shopping Plaza and Coconut Marketplace, plus standalone boutiques and restaurants. Many visitors enjoy visiting the Kamoa Ukuleles showroom, with one buyer raving, "What a fantastic experience! The staff are amazing."
KIKO is another popular local boutique, offering a curated selection of locally-crafted jewelry, housewares, perfumes, body care goods, clothing, and more. At Coconut Marketplace, travelers can peruse a number of shops like Auntie Lynda's Treasures and the Elephant Walk Gift Gallery & Boutique. Dining options near Kapaa's downtown strip include the Garden Grille & Bar, which is known for its exceptional breakfast, and Mamahune's Tiki Bar, which is designed with vintage tiki style in mind. If you're looking for a downtown that delivers quintessentially Hawaiian surf, sand, and sun, you can't go wrong with Kapa'a.
Makawao (Maui)
Located in the midst of Maui's upcountry region, Makawao is an inland town that shares certain similarities with Waimea. This town of just under 7,300 residents also leans heavily into the paniolo lifestyle, and is even considered by some to be Hawai'i's cowboy capital. Its rustic downtown strip looks as if it fell out of the Wild Wild West, with architecture that would look more at home in Deadwood than on a tropical island. Guests who visit downtown Makawao should make sure to check out local clothing shop, The Mercantile, to add to their vacation wardrobes. One shopper even called this "the best Boutique ever!" Driftwood is another popular independent boutique where visitors can always find a wonderful selection of swimwear, accessories, perfumes, and more.
Local Italian restaurant Casanova is a great choice. The juxtaposition of this traditional Italian spot inside a building that looks like a saloon Doc Holiday would have frequented perfectly suits Makawao's one-of-a-kind culture. And, for those in search of the best local watering hole, Makawao Public House takes the cake. Open seven days a week from 4 p.m. until late, this is where tourists can meet real paniolos and other locals over a pint (or three). For travelers looking to experience a side of Maui away from the beaches, Makawao offers a combination of modern culture and cowboy history that is tough to replicate anywhere else.
Hilo (Big Island)
Hilo is officially Hawaii's oldest city, making it a worthwhile stop for tourists from around the globe. Located on the opposite side of the Big Island from the most popular resorts, East Coast Hilo's downtown strip feels more authentic and less commercialized than its West Coast counterparts. Here, travelers will find streets lined with historic buildings that serve as restaurants, clothing stores, souvenir shops, galleries, and surf shacks. Two Ladies Kitchen is a popular downtown spot that has been serving mochi, manju, and other Japanese delicacies for over two decades. The Hidden Nēnē is another worthwhile stop, especially if you're in search of great vibes and a great cocktail. This dark, moody bar features exposed brick, paintings of Hawai'i from a bygone era, and creative drinks like The Seedy Underbelly, Cuba Libre, and Shoyu a Good Time.
History lovers will also want to stop at notable historic sites like the Palace Theater. Built in 1925, this former movie house was the crown jewel of Hawai'i for many years. Today, it still shows films and hosts live events, including reggae shows, ballets, and comedy sketches. The large Hilo Farmers Market, which operates daily, is another major draw in downtown Hilo. In addition to delectable local foods like macadamia nuts, tropical herbs and spices, and jams, tourists should keep their eyes peeled for locally-grown strawberry papayas. And, for those not interested in food, many vendors sell handmade jewelry and other artisan goods, as well. This can be a great place to shop for souvenirs for friends and family back home (or for yourself!) The two biggest markets each week occur on Wednesday and Saturday.
Waikīkī Side Streets (Oʻahu)
O'ahu is Hawai'i's most popular tourist island, thanks in large part to recognizable destinations like Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor, and the state capital of Honolulu. Waikīkī Beach is another reason people come here, but there's more to this area than white sand and beautiful water. Jutting off the Waikīkī district's main downtown drag along Kalākaua Avenue, you'll find a whole world of side streets that offer authentic Hawaiian shopping and dining. Duke's Marketplace is a great open-air spot to shop for souvenirs, including sarongs, luggage, and handmade jewelry. Meanwhile, International Market Place is a traditional shopping mall, but it has some unique tenants, like the Fantasy Claw Arcade and Cat Cafe MOFF.
For breakfast or cocktails (or breakfast cocktails — their mimosas are fantastic!), check out the appropriately named Hideout, which is tucked away on a hotel rooftop and feels worlds away from tourist crowds. Aloha Icelabs is another fun stop just off of Waikīkī's main downtown strip. Here, visitors can engineer their own custom-flavored shave ice. This is a great activity for families with kids! Travelers who are willing to go a bit off the beaten path in this popular tourist destination can find some exceptional hidden gems.
Methodology
To compile this guide, I used my own knowledge from trips to Hawai'i (specifically O'ahu and the Big Island), as well as tourism sites like Hawai'i Magazine and Go Hawaii, and the official tourism sites for Haleʻiwa, Paia, Hanalei, and more. I also used some travel blogs, like Aloha Healthy Eats and Find Us Lost, for details. Finally, Condé Nast Traveler provided some key information, specifically about Hilo.