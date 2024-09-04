Hawaii's Underrated Cowboy Capital Offers A Unique, Tropical Escape With A Fascinating History

About an hour inland from the stunning beaches that line Maui's western shore, there's a place where locals trade in board shorts for jeans and ride horses, not surfboards. Located almost 1,600 feet above sea level, Makawao is an unexpected find on the Hawaiian island known for sun, sand, and surf. And while its ancient history has roots in Polynesian culture, its very existence today is the result of a coming together of cultures and traditions from around the world; a merging that produced an unexpectedly diverse community on a tropical island smack-dab in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Simply put, it's a cowboy town where real-life ranchers decked in cowboy hats and spurs belly up to the local bar right alongside an eclectic mix of local artists, suntanned tourists, and island residents who prefer the cooler climes of the Upcountry to the sun-drenched beaches at sea level.

It may be underrated, but it's also unexpected, unknown, and even under-appreciated. Let's face it: With the exception of signing up for a day trip to watch the sunrise from the summit of Haleakalā (Maui's highest peak tops out at more than 10,000 feet), few vacationers are willing to slip away from the beach long enough to explore an Upcountry cowboy town. Unfortunately for them, they're missing out on one of the most interesting communities on the island.

