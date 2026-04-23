What Really Happens To Trains After They're Retired

You might be diving off the Atlantic coast of the United States when, suddenly, you see a barnacle-encrusted train car lying on the ocean floor, its only passengers a cohort of fish. Dumping train cars in the ocean is, believe it or not, one of the actual things that happens to the cars after they're retired — in New York City, at least, as CNN reported. Every city in the U.S. deals with its old train cars in different ways. Sometimes they're crushed into scrap, and their metal is recycled, but in other cases they end up in museums, or train graveyards, or, yes, the ocean.

The train cars of NYC's chaotic subway system were dumped into the ocean as part of the city's Redbird Reef project, which was designed to repurpose the cars as a new reef for sea life. It was also more cost-effective than recycling them. According to CNN, the cars would be stripped of reusable parts (like seats), then stacked onto a barge. They were dropped at designated spots all along the East Coast, including Delaware, South Carolina, and Georgia.

In many cases, retired train cars are recycled. The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), for example, stated that most of its old cars get deconstructed and sent to metal recycling facilities. First, hazardous parts are removed and working parts are taken off the cars for reuse. Then, the skeletal cars are transported to a recycling facility, which sorts and pulverizes the metals into shreds. Sometimes, train cars get recycled in some fascinating ways. In 2018, for example, People for Urban Progress partnered with Amtrak to make bags and card holders out of the seat leather from old trains.