This Friendly Village In Illinois Is A Charming Slice Of The Country With Cozy Eateries And Eclectic Shops
When it comes to Illinois, Chicago may get most of the attention for its one-of-a-kind waterfront shoreline with views of stunning architecture. But less than an hour's drive away, Huntley makes for a great small-town weekend escape. With its village vibes, Huntley feels worlds away from the Windy City. While you could easily do a day trip, spending a couple of days gives you the chance to slow down, meet some locals, and experience the area's country charm. If you're driving from the city, make sure to swing through Oak Park, Chicago's charming next-door neighbor, on your way out of town. The area features impressive architecture with historical roots — and maybe even a movie location or two that look familiar.
If you're flying in, the closest major airport is Chicago O'Hare International (ORD), about 40 minutes away by car. If you have flexibility in your schedule and want to pair your visit with another destination after Huntley, keep driving toward Rockford, Illinois' prized "City of Gardens," known for its expansive green space. Huntley sits right between Rockford and Chicago, making it easy to take a day trip from either direction.
In Huntley, the Harmony Inn is a cozy little spot with four rooms tucked away on six wooded acres. It's a great base — and a charming alternative to the budget chain hotels. You might even be greeted by chickens or ducks roaming around the firepit and weaving between the Adirondack chairs. There's a kitchenette and grill available to guests who want to cook for themselves and enjoy the views. Don't miss the farm-fresh homemade breakfast, made with eggs from the inn's own chickens and ducks.
What to do in and around Huntley
The Huntley Farmers Market is a big deal in town. Open year-round, rain or shine, the summer market is held outdoors from May through October, then switches to an indoor setup from November through April. With live entertainment and themed days like "Christmas in July," "Dog Day," and "Harvest Fest: A Nightmare Before Christmas," it's more festive than most farmers markets. A highlight for residents and a draw for visitors, the market takes place in the heart of town on Coral Street.
Beyond that, there are several interesting activities nearby. Daredevils can check out the Sky Soaring Glider Club, located about 10 minutes outside of Huntley in Hampshire. If you're brave enough, you can soar through the sky on a glider ride and take in the lush countryside below. Also in Hampshire, the 140-acre Tower Hill Stables is a must-visit for horse lovers. Riders of all levels can sign up for a one-hour guided trail ride around the eco-friendly farm or take lessons with experienced trainers. Private, semi-private, and group lessons are all available.
Railroad enthusiasts — and even those who aren't — flock to the Illinois Railway Museum. Technically located in Union, it's just about 10 minutes from Huntley. The largest railroad museum in the United States, it boasts the biggest collection of historic railway equipment anywhere. You'll find everything from model railroad cars and restored sleeping cars to private cars and freight trains. Plan to spend the whole day exploring, and check the calendar for special events like the Pumpkin Train and the Happy Holiday Railway with Santa during the holidays.
Where to eat and drink in Huntley
Eating and drinking in a new town is always the best part. When doing your research, it's the locally owned mom-and-pop spots that usually have the best stories — and The Irie Cup fits the bill perfectly. A family-owned tea house and shop born during the pandemic, The Irie Cup is the vision of Joseph and LaShanda Lewis, who draw inspiration from their Jamaican heritage. LaShanda grew up learning about the healing power of herbal teas, while Joe developed an appreciation for nature's bounty and how it nourishes us. When the couple found themselves home with their three children during the pandemic, they dove headfirst into researching how to launch their dream tea business. Today, The Irie Cup has a brick-and-mortar location on Main Street, selling Caribbean-inspired loose-leaf teas that promote wellbeing.
Lincoln House & Co. is a coffee and wine bar also located on Main Street. The spot serves a light food menu and playful seasonal drinks like a S'mores Latte, Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai, and Caramel Apple Cold Brew. Since 1920, the folks behind Morkes Chocolates have been crafting sweet confections from scratch using simple ingredients like all-natural chocolate, pure butter, and roasted nuts.
D.C. Cobb's is a made-from-scratch restaurant serving award-winning burgers with cheeky names like "The Ricky Bobby" and "The Popeye." Sew Hop'd Brewery, the local craft brewery, operates out of a former dairy factory dating back to the early 1900s. It shares space with Union Special, one of the last remaining industrial sewing machine companies in the U.S. The brewery's name pays homage to perseverance and ingenuity — and its beer happens to be award-winning, too.