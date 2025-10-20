This Friendly Village In Illinois Is A Charming Slice Of The Country With Cozy Eateries And Eclectic Shops

When it comes to Illinois, Chicago may get most of the attention for its one-of-a-kind waterfront shoreline with views of stunning architecture. But less than an hour's drive away, Huntley makes for a great small-town weekend escape. With its village vibes, Huntley feels worlds away from the Windy City. While you could easily do a day trip, spending a couple of days gives you the chance to slow down, meet some locals, and experience the area's country charm. If you're driving from the city, make sure to swing through Oak Park, Chicago's charming next-door neighbor, on your way out of town. The area features impressive architecture with historical roots — and maybe even a movie location or two that look familiar.

If you're flying in, the closest major airport is Chicago O'Hare International (ORD), about 40 minutes away by car. If you have flexibility in your schedule and want to pair your visit with another destination after Huntley, keep driving toward Rockford, Illinois' prized "City of Gardens," known for its expansive green space. Huntley sits right between Rockford and Chicago, making it easy to take a day trip from either direction.

In Huntley, the Harmony Inn is a cozy little spot with four rooms tucked away on six wooded acres. It's a great base — and a charming alternative to the budget chain hotels. You might even be greeted by chickens or ducks roaming around the firepit and weaving between the Adirondack chairs. There's a kitchenette and grill available to guests who want to cook for themselves and enjoy the views. Don't miss the farm-fresh homemade breakfast, made with eggs from the inn's own chickens and ducks.