Nestled Between Nashville And Evansville Is A Kentucky City With A Historic Downtown, Quaint Shops, And A Museum

From campgrounds and Appalachian charm to the South's only bourbon boat tour, Kentucky is chock-full of things to see and do. But if you're looking for a delightful Kentucky city with quaint vibes — from a historic downtown area, museum, and shops to peruse — you'll want to add Russellville to the inspiration board for your next trip. With around 7,000 inhabitants, Russellville strikes a unique balance: there's plenty to do, but there's also the added benefit of a friendly and familiar small-town energy.

At just over an hour by car from Nashville, Tennessee, and under two hours from Evansville, Indiana, this Kentucky city is the perfect spot to stop on a road trip, and it also makes for an easy and accessible destination in its own right as a getaway from either city. If you're flying in, your best option is to arrive at Nashville International Airport, a little over an hour away. And from gorgeous B&Bs to historic homes to rent to motels, there's an accommodation option in Russellville to suit a variety of budgets and needs.