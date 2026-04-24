New Mexico's Glorious 'Quiet Lake' Is A Serene State Park Escape With Stellar Fishing And Camping
New Mexico is officially known as the Land of Enchantment, thanks to its mix of vibrant cities like Albuquerque along with dramatic desert and mountain landscapes. And while New Mexico's federally protected places like White Sands National Park and Bandelier National Monument might have more name recognition, you can find some incredible beauty in one of New Mexico's 35 state parks. Just look at Heron Lake State Park in northern New Mexico. It's a designated "quiet lake," since boats can't go fast enough to leave a wake, which helps make for a relaxing getaway. This lake is an ideal place for all kinds of outdoor recreation, including fishing, kayaking, camping, hiking, and stargazing.
The park is near the Colorado border, about 2 hours and 45 minutes north of Albuquerque and a little under 2 hours from Taos. It's a relatively new lake; the dam was built in 1971 on Willow Creek as a part of the San Juan-Chama Project. This pretty lake sits at 7,167 feet, and it's surrounded by pine forest.
Heron Lake is popular for fishing year round, including ice fishing in the winter, and it holds the record as the location for the largest lake trout caught in the state. It's also good for rainbow trout and kokanee salmon. Make sure to check all regulations for what's in season, and get a state fishing license before you go.
Boating and hiking at New Mexico's Heron Lake State Park
While boats are required to go slow enough that they don't leave a wake at Heron Lake State Park, you can still get out on the water. It'll just be a calmer experience than at many other lakes. There are a couple of boat docks and a marina, so it's easy to launch a kayak, paddleboard, or a sail boat, and there's miles of peaceful shoreline to explore. There are also areas for swimming. It can get hot here in summer, so a dip in the lake is a great way to cool off.
If getting out on the trail is more your thing, you can put your hiking shoes to good use at Heron Lake State Park. The Salmon Run Trail is 5 miles long one way, and it runs along the south side of the lake. It's open for hiking as well as mountain biking, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing. The East Meadow Trail takes you about 2.5 miles one way from the Visitor Center to a lake overlook. You can even get to the neighboring El Vado State Park via the Rio Chama Trail. It's a 5.5 mile one-way trail that takes hikers through the ponderosa pine forest and across a suspension bridge over the Rio Chama Gorge.
Birdwatching and camping at Heron Lake State Park
While you might guess that Heron Lake State Park got its name from the bird, it was actually named after Kenneth A. Heron, a New Mexico engineer. But even though its name came from a person, it's still a good place for bird watching: bald eagles, snow geese, white faced ibises, American avocets, and more all make their home here for at least a part of the year. Other wildlife that you might find here include black bears, so be bear aware when you're hiking and camping.
If you have the gear for a camping trip, it's well worth staying the night, in part because the star gazing here is fantastic. It's more than an hour away from a major city, so there's not much light pollution, and its higher elevation often means there are clearer skies.
The park has nearly 200 campsites spread across eight different campgrounds, including some electric sites for RVs. There are also showers and restrooms. If you'd rather rough it, there are also three primitive camping areas.