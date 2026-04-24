New Mexico's Glorious 'Quiet Lake' Is A Serene State Park Escape With Stellar Fishing And Camping

New Mexico is officially known as the Land of Enchantment, thanks to its mix of vibrant cities like Albuquerque along with dramatic desert and mountain landscapes. And while New Mexico's federally protected places like White Sands National Park and Bandelier National Monument might have more name recognition, you can find some incredible beauty in one of New Mexico's 35 state parks. Just look at Heron Lake State Park in northern New Mexico. It's a designated "quiet lake," since boats can't go fast enough to leave a wake, which helps make for a relaxing getaway. This lake is an ideal place for all kinds of outdoor recreation, including fishing, kayaking, camping, hiking, and stargazing.

The park is near the Colorado border, about 2 hours and 45 minutes north of Albuquerque and a little under 2 hours from Taos. It's a relatively new lake; the dam was built in 1971 on Willow Creek as a part of the San Juan-Chama Project. This pretty lake sits at 7,167 feet, and it's surrounded by pine forest.

Heron Lake is popular for fishing year round, including ice fishing in the winter, and it holds the record as the location for the largest lake trout caught in the state. It's also good for rainbow trout and kokanee salmon. Make sure to check all regulations for what's in season, and get a state fishing license before you go.