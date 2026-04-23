Situated Between Spokane And Tacoma Is Washington's Mountainous State Park With Trails For Hiking And Biking

Hikers revel in the sights and solitude here. At times, furry or winged creatures are their only company. While trekking Squilchuck's approximately five miles of in-park hiking trails, spot deer, hummingbirds, eagles, and other wildlife inhabiting the area.

A four-mile loop offers an easily navigable hike for families or anyone looking for a more leisurely jaunt. Trails are carpeted with fallen pine needles and can be muddy when rain has recently fallen or snow is melting, so walking sticks and water-resistant footwear are recommended. Several other hiking options from Squilchuck State Park include the challenging, 7.3-mile out-and-back Upper Wheeler Reservoir trail that one AllTrails reviewer describes as, "Beautiful wild flowers. Great views. Mostly walking old 4x4 roads." This moderately challenging trail is best traversed in spring and summer when it's clear of snow and ice. Another option is the easy 2.7-mile Tiger Lily and Yellow Jacket Loop, where the trail's namesake flowers, tiger lilies, are often seen in spring and summer.

For adrenaline seekers, Squilchuck's approximately 12 miles of bike trails, averaging 500 feet of elevation gain, encourage mountain bikers to test their skills. Pros at Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance who help maintain the mountain bike trails and skills park say Squilchuck's trails mainly appeal to riders with easy-to-moderate technical abilities. Newbies can work on their skills in the practice area, while black-diamond trail seekers can also whet their appetites for adventure on the "skinnies," the narrow, bendy single-tracks found on challenging trails like Bent Femur.