Situated Between Spokane And Tacoma Is Washington's Mountainous State Park With Trails For Hiking And Biking
Puffy white clouds cruising across an azure sky, shades of green as far as the eye can see, a chipmunk scampering by. Sights seen while hiking and biking at Squilchuck State Park can make eyes dance, and smiles form. This tucked-away destination for nature lovers invites exploration no matter the season, with miles of hiking and mountain biking trails through lush Washington wilderness that transform each winter into a getaway for snow play.
Squilchuck State Park is found approximately three hours from both Spokane and Tacoma at the foot of Washington's Cascade Mountains, near the towns of Cashmere and Wenatchee. Meandering through the park's mountainous 249 acres is a multi-use trail network taking hikers past verdant ferns, brightly hued seasonal wildflowers, an aspen grove, and abundant Douglas fir and ponderosa pine trees during the warmer months. Perched at 3,200-foot elevation, when the snow falls, it's time to trade wheels for skis and hiking boots for snowshoes and sleds.
A year-round destination for relaxation or adrenaline
Hikers revel in the sights and solitude here. At times, furry or winged creatures are their only company. While trekking Squilchuck's approximately five miles of in-park hiking trails, spot deer, hummingbirds, eagles, and other wildlife inhabiting the area.
A four-mile loop offers an easily navigable hike for families or anyone looking for a more leisurely jaunt. Trails are carpeted with fallen pine needles and can be muddy when rain has recently fallen or snow is melting, so walking sticks and water-resistant footwear are recommended. Several other hiking options from Squilchuck State Park include the challenging, 7.3-mile out-and-back Upper Wheeler Reservoir trail that one AllTrails reviewer describes as, "Beautiful wild flowers. Great views. Mostly walking old 4x4 roads." This moderately challenging trail is best traversed in spring and summer when it's clear of snow and ice. Another option is the easy 2.7-mile Tiger Lily and Yellow Jacket Loop, where the trail's namesake flowers, tiger lilies, are often seen in spring and summer.
For adrenaline seekers, Squilchuck's approximately 12 miles of bike trails, averaging 500 feet of elevation gain, encourage mountain bikers to test their skills. Pros at Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance who help maintain the mountain bike trails and skills park say Squilchuck's trails mainly appeal to riders with easy-to-moderate technical abilities. Newbies can work on their skills in the practice area, while black-diamond trail seekers can also whet their appetites for adventure on the "skinnies," the narrow, bendy single-tracks found on challenging trails like Bent Femur.
Snow play in Squilchuck State Park
When the snow falls, the park transforms. From around late-December through February, bikes with much fatter tires take over the mountain biking trails. Bundled-up families course downhill on sleds, snowshoes are strapped on, and cross-country skis glide across the powder. Hills here vary in size so the whole family, from littles to bigs, can join the sledding fun.
Squilchuck State Park also happens to be a hub for group events like weddings and outdoorsy retreats. An on-site group campground is able to accommodate 100 people and is only available to groups of 25 or more. Sans RV hook-ups, the campground is for smaller RVs, tents, and cars only, although restroom facilities with showers are available. The Squilchuck Lodge is a rustic, airy space with soaring ceilings, walls of windows overlooking the picturesque wilderness, and a wood-burning fireplace. It features a fully-equipped kitchen, restrooms, and indoor/outdoor seating against a backdrop of spectacular scenery. The lodge and campgrounds can be reserved together or separately.
It costs $10 for a day-use parking pass to Squilchuck, so frequent visitors may want to purchase the $45 Discover Pass that provides access to more than 100 Washington State parks. Google reviewers mention parking is usually plentiful. While close enough to both the "apple capital of the world" and Washington's cleanest city, Squilchuck is blissfully far from the daily grind.