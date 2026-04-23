Fort Wayne's Amish Suburb Is A Rural Outpost With Antiques, Artisan Shops, And Baked Treats
If you're looking for an easy day trip from Fort Wayne, this is it. Just 30 minutes outside of the city is Grabill, a quiet suburb steeped in Amish culture and small-town charm. Dating back to 1902, Grabill was first established by Mennonites, and today, its population hovers around 1,200. Although one of America's largest Amish communities is over in Shipshewana (a little more than an hour from Grabill), this town also has an array of local shops selling handcrafted goods and eateries serving Amish-baked delicacies. With its rural farming roots and surrounding Amish culture, it's not uncommon to see people traveling by horse and buggy in Grabill. You'll also get to see a slew of historic buildings and artisan shops as you make your way through town, offering a slower pace of life than you'd find at nearby Fort Wayne.
If possible, plan your visit during the Grabill Country Fair. Dating back to the '70s, the local tradition has grown from a small church event to a three-day event with upwards of 35,000 attendees. Filled with food trucks, handmade craft vendors, and entertainment — from sack races and a parade to daily live music — the event runs on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday following Labor Day.
Antique and artisan shopping in Grabill
While in town, don't skip the Country Shoppes of Grabill. The two-floor, maze-like antique mall features antique and vintage goods from over 170 sellers, with everything from home decor to clothing items and even artisan items and food products like Amish-made popcorn. "Thousands of square feet of everything you could think of," said one customer on Google, where the shop has 4.6 stars and nearly 400 reviews. "I love visiting this place, and I usually buy something every visit. Plan to spend lots of time just looking. You never know what you might find." Keep in mind that the building is not accessible, according to another Google reviewer, with some uneven flooring and no elevators.
Other local shopping includes H. Souder and Son's General Store, an old-fashioned shop located right on Grabill's Main Street. Here, you'll find all sorts of interesting old-timey goods, including barrel candy, root beer, home remedies, and Amish cookbooks. An impressive 96% of visitors recommend it on Facebook. At Katies' Kountry Korner, which has been around since 1994, you'll find an array of Amish-made furniture (including custom-made pieces) along with embroidery, quilts, and more. "It's a testament to the craftsmanship and tradition of the Amish community," said travel blogger Just Short of Crazy.
Baked treats and dining in Grabill
One local must-visit is Grabill Country Sales. At the 4.6-star Google-rated shop, you'll find all sorts of local grocery items, from farm-fresh produce to butchered in-house meats. But its bakery items make it particularly special — here, you can find everything from freshly baked loaves of bread to donuts and cakes. A number of baked goods are Amish-made, along with other products like jellies, pickles, and more. If you're looking for a full meal, Grabill Country Sales has that too, with a deli offering a range of meats, cheeses, and side dishes. More baked goods can be found at Common Grounds Coffeehouse, which also serves an array of hot and cold beverages, plus breakfast items and sandwiches, and has garnered a 4.7 Google rating.
For visitors with a sweet tooth, another local staple is Grabill Dairy Sweet, which has been serving the community for over 70 years and is rated a 4.2 on Google. Its desserts are a highlight, featuring a breadth of ice cream flavors that can be chocolate-dipped, served as a sundae, or as a shake. Apart from its ice creams, you can also find a wide range of burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and other fried treats. "Great small-town ice cream place with awesome food too," said one reviewer. Once you've wrapped up your visit to Grabill, travelers seeking a charming road trip should head over to Ohio's Amish Country Byway, featuring beautiful museums and country-style lodgings.