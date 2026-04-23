Fort Wayne's Amish Suburb Is A Rural Outpost With Antiques, Artisan Shops, And Baked Treats

If you're looking for an easy day trip from Fort Wayne, this is it. Just 30 minutes outside of the city is Grabill, a quiet suburb steeped in Amish culture and small-town charm. Dating back to 1902, Grabill was first established by Mennonites, and today, its population hovers around 1,200. Although one of America's largest Amish communities is over in Shipshewana (a little more than an hour from Grabill), this town also has an array of local shops selling handcrafted goods and eateries serving Amish-baked delicacies. With its rural farming roots and surrounding Amish culture, it's not uncommon to see people traveling by horse and buggy in Grabill. You'll also get to see a slew of historic buildings and artisan shops as you make your way through town, offering a slower pace of life than you'd find at nearby Fort Wayne.

If possible, plan your visit during the Grabill Country Fair. Dating back to the '70s, the local tradition has grown from a small church event to a three-day event with upwards of 35,000 attendees. Filled with food trucks, handmade craft vendors, and entertainment — from sack races and a parade to daily live music — the event runs on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday following Labor Day.