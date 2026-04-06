The 5 Best Day Trips From Fort Wayne, Indiana, According To Reddit
Best known as the Summit City, Fort Wayne, Indiana, sits at the downtown intersection of three rivers — the St. Joseph, St. Marys, and Maumee — making it an ideal spot for outdoor adventures, urban exploration, and on-the-water fun. Fort Wayne is often considered the heart of the Midwest, making it a sweet spot for both its travel-loving residents and those just passing through. Whether you live in town or are on an immersive road trip, you'll put yourself in the perfect position to explore the greater region.
While the Midwest hasn't always been America's most desirable road trip destination, that has changed as of late. In Priceline's 2026 "Where to Next?" Report, the online travel agency reveals that 63% of travelers are more interested in visiting this region than they once were. It's not hard to understand why: The Midwest is filled with scenic landscapes that lend themselves to outdoor adventure, museums where you can learn about everything from outer space to football history, and the unexpected joy that stems from the authentic warmth of the people, with many destinations worth visiting more than once.
A user on Reddit adds one other reason to road trip through the Midwest: "For a uniquely American experience, make sure to stop off at the goofy roadside attractions; things like Carhenge in Western Nebraska or the biggest ball of twine in Cawker City, KS." With a prime location in northeastern Indiana, the options are limitless. Here are the five best day trips from Fort Wayne.
Merrillville, Indiana
At just over two hours, the drive from Fort Wayne to Merrillville is painless, taking guests west along U.S. Route 30. On the way, stop in Valparaiso to visit the Gabis Arboretum on the Purdue University Northwest campus, where acres of gardens and trails await, traversing woodlands, prairies, and ponds. In addition to the scenery, watch for wildlife or explore a model train garden that educates visitors on the history of America's railroads.
Continue on to Merrillville, where you'll spend the rest of the day. One of the town's most thrilling attractions is the Albanese Confectionery candy factory, where the family-owned business has been crafting gummy candies and chocolates for over 40 years. While you're not able to tour the factory, watch through large glass windows as the candy is made and stock up on bulk sweets while you're at it. "That was the only thing on our agenda and it was totally worth the drive," said Reddit user Nesslove81.
In the summertime, head to Deep River Waterpark to slip down slides and ride rides; winter transforms the same park into an ice skating wonderland. During autumn, Hollywood-style horror experience Haunted Hills Haunted Attractions returns to town, while next door in the city of Hobart, visitors can pick their own apples at County Line Orchard. Stop by Southlake Mall, one of Indiana's largest shopping malls, for a shopping trip, movie night, or seafood boil at Cajun Boil & Bar before heading back to Fort Wayne.
Albion, Indiana
It will take you less than an hour to zip from Fort Wayne up to Albion, located about 45 minutes northwest of the city. This charming community with a picture-perfect downtown has plenty to keep you occupied on a day trip. Walkable streets crisscross the Albion Downtown Historic Courthouse District, where local cafes, boutiques, and coffee shops invite lingering, and the Old Jail Museum reveals a bit of local history (via Noble County Historical Society of Indiana).
While there are many places you can venture from Fort Wayne, this area has much to see, and it is relatively inexpensive to explore. "Something closer and less expensive: Black Pines Animal Sanctuary in Albion," said Reddit user justiceandpequena. "Also, there is a winery along the way." Open May through October, Black Pine offers up-close looks at resident animals ranging from monkeys and foxes to tigers, bears, and wolves. Sip award-winning vino at Indiana's largest vineyard, Country Heritage Winery, in nearby LaOtto as you head back to Fort Wayne.
Those looking to squeeze in a little more can visit Noble Roots Farm & Market to pick up fresh, organic produce to take home or schedule a time to pick their own apples and pears at Bender's Orchard (via Northeast Indiana Local Food Network). Travelers can also explore the trails that wind around Chain O' Lakes State Park's nine interconnected bodies of water or fish on the shallow kettle lakes south of town (via Indiana Department of Natural Resources).
Toledo, Ohio
Though it requires crossing state lines, one of the best day trips from Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a visit to Toledo. About an hour and 40 minutes northeast, the Ohio city is home to two truly iconic attractions, each drawing visitors in with immersive experiences rooted in culture and education.
Exhibitions at the Toledo Museum of Art span creative styles and cultures from all over the world, whether it's ceramic sculptures from ancient civilizations or modern generative pieces that connect nature to the digital world. "The museum of art is one of my favorite in the country, and it's always free admission," said Reddit user jhdphoto. In addition, the Glass Pavilion offers daily glassblowing demonstrations, and visitors can also participate in a variety of workshops spanning from painting to blacksmithing and jewelry-making, dine at the TMA Café, or seek out artistic souvenirs at the gift shop.
The accredited Toledo Zoo & Aquarium is, of course, known for offering up-close experiences with animals ranging from Asian tigers and plains zebras to primates and reptiles galore. A full aquarium also offers glimpses of the underwater world with more than 3,000 sea creatures on display amid hands-on touch tanks and unique experiences like an electric eel shock simulator. Architecture buffs will love the historic buildings, while the zoo's conservation efforts have left a lasting impact within the zoo's enclosures as well as around the world. Another Reddit user recommends a stop at Whiskey & The Wolf for "one of the best" burgers before heading out.
Porter, Indiana
Those who prefer to skip the city attractions and head straight for the great outdoors may enjoy a visit to Porter, Indiana. The small town serves as a gateway to both Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and the state park of the same name. Best of all, it will only take a little over two hours to make your way to the Lake Michigan shoreline.
At the national park, explore trail systems that traverse more than 50 miles of land. Hike not only dunes, but also beech and maple forests, wetlands, oak savanna, and riverbank ravines. Other activities range from birdwatching, fishing, and geocaching to horseback riding along wooded dunes and cross-country skiing in the winter. One of the biggest appeals for Reddit user dabeers40 is the ample plant life found in the park. "The Indiana Dunes national lakeshore just west of Beverly Shores has more species of orchids than Hawaii," the user said, with USA Today revealing that there are 28 different varieties. The neighboring Indiana Dunes State Park is ideal for swimming thanks to 15 miles of sandy shoreline.
Before heading back to Fort Wayne, stop off at Broken Wagon Bison Farm to take a tour, spot a herd whose numbers soar over 100, and grab some locally grown meat to cook at home. The family-owned Running Vines Winery is a lovely nearby destination, offering guided vino or cider tastings. Grab dinner at The Port Drive In, where vintage 1950s vibes enchant visitors and a lineup of classic diner cuisine entices.
Chicago, Illinois
Named the world's most beautiful city in 2025, Chicago is the Midwest's largest metropolis and, as such, has plenty to discover, even on a quick day trip. Set out on a nearly three-hour road trip or opt to take public transportation instead so you can listen to music, read, or plan your itinerary as you travel. "Every year we take the train to Chicago for the day, then back that night," said Reddit user rayon875. "The train schedule isn't the best, so it will be a very early start. But you'll just have more time to do things."
Iconic sights await around every corner. Mayor_Matt on Reddit recommends purchasing the CityPASS to explore the city's vibrant array of museums — including the Shedd Aquarium, Skydeck, Field Museum, Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, The Art Institute of Chicago, and Adler Planetarium — or attending live games or matches, as Chicago is home to professional sports teams in every major sport. Also popular with tourists are shopping along the Magnificent Mile, comedy shows at The Second City, and "Cloud Gate," Chicago's famous shiny silver bean.
To experience the true spirit of the city, consider more relaxed attractions. Architecture tours float along the Chicago River, allowing visitors to get on the water with a drink in hand while learning fascinating tidbits about the downtown waterfront. Another unique tour showcases the Pedway system of interconnected underground tunnels. Don't leave before trying a Chicago-style hot dog or deep-dish pizza.
Methodology
To determine which cities and towns would make the five best day trips from Fort Wayne, Indiana, the research process relied heavily on Reddit. But before seeing what locals had to say, we set some parameters for our search. Most important of all, we decided to cap the drive time at three hours or less for bigger cities and an hour or two for smaller towns, ensuring that those who are road-tripping would have enough time to get there and back in only a day.
After setting limits focused on time rather than distance, we searched through this Reddit thread to find suggestions of destinations that had something unique or intriguing to offer travelers, cross-referencing with the Trip101 list of suggested cities to visit nearby. These suggestions came from those who had made similar trips in the past, bringing their first-hand experience to the research and allowing us to weave their opinions into the article. We also looked for nearby cities and towns that offered a mixture of different types of activities, from museums and outdoor adventures to animal-focused attractions and interesting dining.