The 5 Best Day Trips From Fort Wayne, Indiana, According To Reddit

Best known as the Summit City, Fort Wayne, Indiana, sits at the downtown intersection of three rivers — the St. Joseph, St. Marys, and Maumee — making it an ideal spot for outdoor adventures, urban exploration, and on-the-water fun. Fort Wayne is often considered the heart of the Midwest, making it a sweet spot for both its travel-loving residents and those just passing through. Whether you live in town or are on an immersive road trip, you'll put yourself in the perfect position to explore the greater region.

While the Midwest hasn't always been America's most desirable road trip destination, that has changed as of late. In Priceline's 2026 "Where to Next?" Report, the online travel agency reveals that 63% of travelers are more interested in visiting this region than they once were. It's not hard to understand why: The Midwest is filled with scenic landscapes that lend themselves to outdoor adventure, museums where you can learn about everything from outer space to football history, and the unexpected joy that stems from the authentic warmth of the people, with many destinations worth visiting more than once.

A user on Reddit adds one other reason to road trip through the Midwest: "For a uniquely American experience, make sure to stop off at the goofy roadside attractions; things like Carhenge in Western Nebraska or the biggest ball of twine in Cawker City, KS." With a prime location in northeastern Indiana, the options are limitless. Here are the five best day trips from Fort Wayne.