Nestled In The Florida Keys Is A Scenic Beach Resort With White Sands, Relaxing Pools, And Family-Friendly Stays
Extending from the southeastern coast, the Florida Keys are a string of over 1,700 islands with sprawling beaches. Luckily for American travelers, arriving in this laid-back subtropical refuge is easy. You can catch direct flights from many U.S. cities or drive the scenic Florida Overseas Highway, one of America's prettiest roads, to and through the Keys. A visit to this archipelago will be centered around the sea — whether you're going to dive, fish, sun-soak, or enjoy mahi-mahi in breezy beachside eateries — and your choice of accommodation will set the tone of what's more on the itinerary.
Those heading for restful beach time without losing city amenities will find the 12-acre Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort a worthy contender. Set in the heart of Marathon, the Keys' stunning city with old-school charm, this beautiful property boasts a private 2.5-acre sugary sand beach and bungalow-style accommodations that are perfect for the whole family. The 87 two- and three-bedroom villas are all perched on the white sands and have incredible views of the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump). Each has family-friendly features such as a full kitchen, laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi, and private decks so you feel you're in your own beach home rather than a hotel.
As per the resort's website, nightly rates start at $415, but can exceed more than $900, depending on the season and your room choice. And if your bonding vacay includes your furry friends, unfortunately, pets aren't allowed at this resort.
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort is designed for a restorative vacation
Once you walk onto the property, you enter a palm-filled landscape with expansive ocean views and inviting lounge areas to spread out. The room interiors complement this idyllic theme with white-washed walls, light woods, and bright Adirondack chairs on the porch, while modern furnishings and plush mattresses keep you comfy. In-suite spa services — featuring everything from stone massages and melt-away exfoliations — and yoga sessions further add to a restorative stay.
A typical diversion of an oceanside resort is its bar scene, and Tranquility Bay's beachside tiki bar – loved for tasty cocktails, fish tacos, and paninis — is quite the highlight for many vacationers. One reviewer shares, "The Tiki bar is perfect for lunch, live music at night, and spectacular views of the water and sunsets!" Dinners, meanwhile, can be had at the Butterfly Cafe, where favorites include seafood pasta, French onion soup, and key lime pie, a Florida classic. There's also a breakfast grab-and-go service for lazy mornings, as well as Hawksbill Provisions for snacks and other essentials.
Make sure to walk the resort's wooden boardwalk tracing the shores, or unwind near any of the three on-site pools. This includes an adults-only pool and a kid-friendly lagoon pool for children to splash away and have fun, as their parents sip fruity cocktails in peace. There's also a reservable tropical garden pool, where the booking rate (starting at $950 at the time of writing) includes eight cans of beer or seltzer or a bottle of Champagne, discounted services from the tiki bar, loungers, a cheese and fruit display, and water so the whole group can hang out and bond in privacy.
What do around Tranquility Bay Beach Resort
The Tranquility Bay Beach Resort sits in the middle of the Florida Keys, making it a great base to explore many surrounding attractions. A short drive away are two state parks, including the Curry Hammock State Park, a 1,000-acre stretch of rugged nature where you can paddleboard across mangrove swamps and spot manatees or dolphins. Meanwhile, history buffs will love traversing the Old Seven Mile Bridge over to the island of Pigeon Key and visiting its sites and marine science center.
If you want something walkable and wholesome from your retreat, then head to the Turtle Hospital. Under five minutes' walk away, this Florida Keys rescue center helps injured turtles and lets you meet them up close – a great activity for kids and grown-ups to feel like a kid again. There are also a bunch of eateries within walking distance, like Key Fisheries for local seafood and Mr. Beans Books & Beans for your caffeine fix. After all your exploration, you'll be welcomed back to your cozy stay at Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort, where you can doze off to the sound of gentle waves.