Extending from the southeastern coast, the Florida Keys are a string of over 1,700 islands with sprawling beaches. Luckily for American travelers, arriving in this laid-back subtropical refuge is easy. You can catch direct flights from many U.S. cities or drive the scenic Florida Overseas Highway, one of America's prettiest roads, to and through the Keys. A visit to this archipelago will be centered around the sea — whether you're going to dive, fish, sun-soak, or enjoy mahi-mahi in breezy beachside eateries — and your choice of accommodation will set the tone of what's more on the itinerary.

Those heading for restful beach time without losing city amenities will find the 12-acre Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort a worthy contender. Set in the heart of Marathon, the Keys' stunning city with old-school charm, this beautiful property boasts a private 2.5-acre sugary sand beach and bungalow-style accommodations that are perfect for the whole family. The 87 two- and three-bedroom villas are all perched on the white sands and have incredible views of the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump). Each has family-friendly features such as a full kitchen, laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi, and private decks so you feel you're in your own beach home rather than a hotel.

As per the resort's website, nightly rates start at $415, but can exceed more than $900, depending on the season and your room choice. And if your bonding vacay includes your furry friends, unfortunately, pets aren't allowed at this resort.