Between Fort Wayne And Ann Arbor Is Michigan's Scenic State Park With Lake Fun, Camping, And A Fishing Pier
W. J. Hayes State Park is located in the Irish Hills, a region of Michigan that includes several must-see destinations and hidden gems. If you're starting in Detroit, it takes an hour and 20 minutes to drive to Hayes State Park, while Ann Arbor is about 50 minutes away from the park. Fort Wayne is about two hours away to the south, in the neighboring state of Indiana.
The park takes up 654 acres among the forested hills and scenic lakes of the Michigan interior, and it's big enough to have east and west campground loops, as well as a fishing pier, two boat launches, interpretive programs, and hiking trails. Guests on Google rave about the beauty of the park in general, with equal attention for the beach, trails, and lakes.
There's plenty to do outside of the park, too. Cambridge Junction Historic State Park and the Watkins Lake State Park and County Preserve are both 10 minutes down the road by car. Hidden Lake Gardens, which features a canopy walk, a lake, and miles of hiking trails, is also a mere 10 minutes away. There aren't any major urban centers nearby, but the village of Onsted is one place you can resupply and enjoy some modern amenities. Visitors are required to buy a Recreation Passport in order to access the park. Only annual passes are available, and prices are set by the type of vehicle.
Hayes State Park offers a scenic lakeshore with swimming and boating
Wampler's Lake and Round Lake are the two bodies of water attached to the park. The state park includes the southeastern corner of Wampler's Lake's shoreline, where guests can find a swimming area, boat launch, picnic tables, a concession stand that offers kayak and paddleboard rentals, and a general store that includes basic camping supplies. Wampler's Lake doesn't have a fishing pier, but you can go out in a boat and hopefully catch some bluegill or largemouth bass.
The swimming area and the beach offer access to a variety of lakeshore activities and fun on the water. A review on Tripadvisor mentions the clean lake and the conveniently placed concession stand: "Water is clean for swimming, concessions [...] for ridiculously low prices." A Google reviewer says, "The beach area is huge, so there is plenty of room for families to swim, picnic, or just look at the scenery."
There's a second boat launch on Round Lake, but it's subject to certain restrictions. Between April 1st and October 31st, no power-driven vessels are allowed on the lake, and nothing bigger than a two-horsepower motor is allowed for the rest of the year. Round Lake is where you can find the fishing pier. This is a "kettle lake" without a wake, meaning it's ideal when casting for pan fish.
The trails and campgrounds at Hayes State Park
Both campgrounds of Hayes State Park are located in the forested hills south of Round Lake. A few of the sites in the West Loop have water hookups for recreational vehicles, and both loops have regular water hookups and modern bathrooms. Visitors can rent tiny houses or mini-cabins if they don't have a camper, tent, or RV. These are located in the West Loop near both of the hiking trails.
There are two hiking trails located in the park, and they lead through a forested portion of the campground and surrounding hills. The mile-long trail loops around to the beach, where it follows the shoreline before climbing into the hills and back to the campground. The half-mile trail extends between the two campgrounds, starting at the water hookup and Horseshoe play area in the East Loop and leading to the mini-cabins on the West Loop before circling back.
Travelers who are always looking for the most dog-friendly parks will be happy to know that pets are allowed here, provided that you follow certain rules — dispose of their waste in trash bins, make sure they are in your complete control at all times, and secure them on a leash 6 feet long or shorter. Pets are allowed on the shoreline but not permitted within the designated swimming area.