Between Fort Wayne And Ann Arbor Is Michigan's Scenic State Park With Lake Fun, Camping, And A Fishing Pier

W. J. Hayes State Park is located in the Irish Hills, a region of Michigan that includes several must-see destinations and hidden gems. If you're starting in Detroit, it takes an hour and 20 minutes to drive to Hayes State Park, while Ann Arbor is about 50 minutes away from the park. Fort Wayne is about two hours away to the south, in the neighboring state of Indiana.

The park takes up 654 acres among the forested hills and scenic lakes of the Michigan interior, and it's big enough to have east and west campground loops, as well as a fishing pier, two boat launches, interpretive programs, and hiking trails. Guests on Google rave about the beauty of the park in general, with equal attention for the beach, trails, and lakes.

There's plenty to do outside of the park, too. Cambridge Junction Historic State Park and the Watkins Lake State Park and County Preserve are both 10 minutes down the road by car. Hidden Lake Gardens, which features a canopy walk, a lake, and miles of hiking trails, is also a mere 10 minutes away. There aren't any major urban centers nearby, but the village of Onsted is one place you can resupply and enjoy some modern amenities. Visitors are required to buy a Recreation Passport in order to access the park. Only annual passes are available, and prices are set by the type of vehicle.