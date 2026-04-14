The Must-See Destinations And Hidden Gems Across Michigan

Detroit is likely a place that pops to mind right off the bat when you think of Michigan. This lively city has struggled to shed its reputation as a place deeply affected by economic decline during the second half of the 20th century, when it became infamous for its abandoned homes and post-industrial feel — a problem that continued into the 21st century. But Detroit is also a marvelously resilient city. The 2010s saw something of a renaissance that continues today.

Detroit is chock full of artists and community organizers who see the potential in unique initiatives like urban farming and artistic centers like the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Museums of Contemporary Art Detroit, and expansive rejuvenation initiatives like The Shepherd, which transformed a former church into a world-class gallery space and library. Explore more artistic history at the Motown Museum, which celebrates the legacy of the Black-owned record label that put "Hitsville U.S.A." on the map.

Architecture buffs will stand in awe of the Art Deco masterpiece that is the Guardian Building, located in Detroit's Financial District. Take an architecture walking tour, such as one offered on Viator that provides exclusive access to some buildings otherwise closed to the public. Glimpse one of the major drivers of this era at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, where the first Model T rolled off the line. And when the slow museum walk has you primed for some grub, head to a Detroit hotspot like Loui's Pizza for a square pie. Or go Greek at Pegasus Taverna, a local family-run institution for more than four decades.