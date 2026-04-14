The Must-See Destinations And Hidden Gems Across Michigan
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With more than 3,000 miles of shoreline, Michigan is one of the most geographically distinctive Midwest states. It's known as the Great Lakes State and the Mitten, thanks to the distinctive shape of its lower peninsula, which is surrounded by the Great Lakes Michigan, Huron, and Erie. And, while most of its major cities are in the southern region, Michigan's more remote Upper Peninsula — which sits below another Great Lake, Lake Superior — is sizable, spanning more than 16,500 square miles, over a quarter of the state's overall area. Throughout this agriculturally rich, scenic, friendly, and innovative state, you'll find welcoming cities, excellent food, stunning beaches, and much more.
Michigan's largest city, Detroit, is renowned for its Motown roots and car manufacturing history, which earned it the nickname "Motor City." To the west of the city is the walkable hub of Ann Arbor with a charming downtown, and further afield, you'll find creativity overflowing in Grand Rapids or along Lake Michigan's "Art Coast." See spectacular sunsets and visit historic sites along miles of lakeshores, and experience unbroken wilderness that's as rewarding and memorable as a stop in one of the state's numerous charming small towns. Below, explore 10 destinations across Michigan that highlight the very best of what this state has to offer, including must-see attractions and hidden gems.
Detroit (Must-see destination)
Detroit is likely a place that pops to mind right off the bat when you think of Michigan. This lively city has struggled to shed its reputation as a place deeply affected by economic decline during the second half of the 20th century, when it became infamous for its abandoned homes and post-industrial feel — a problem that continued into the 21st century. But Detroit is also a marvelously resilient city. The 2010s saw something of a renaissance that continues today.
Detroit is chock full of artists and community organizers who see the potential in unique initiatives like urban farming and artistic centers like the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Museums of Contemporary Art Detroit, and expansive rejuvenation initiatives like The Shepherd, which transformed a former church into a world-class gallery space and library. Explore more artistic history at the Motown Museum, which celebrates the legacy of the Black-owned record label that put "Hitsville U.S.A." on the map.
Architecture buffs will stand in awe of the Art Deco masterpiece that is the Guardian Building, located in Detroit's Financial District. Take an architecture walking tour, such as one offered on Viator that provides exclusive access to some buildings otherwise closed to the public. Glimpse one of the major drivers of this era at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, where the first Model T rolled off the line. And when the slow museum walk has you primed for some grub, head to a Detroit hotspot like Loui's Pizza for a square pie. Or go Greek at Pegasus Taverna, a local family-run institution for more than four decades.
Ann Arbor (Must-see destination)
Less than an hour's drive west of downtown Detroit, the thriving college town of Ann Arbor is an ideal spot for your next weekend getaway. The University of Michigan's Big 10 Conference football team plays exhilarating games at Michigan Stadium, and its lovely campus is home to museums of natural history, archaeology, art, zoology, and more. The large school adds a lively vibe to the whole city, where the arts and culture are alive and well within a Midwestern gem of a community.
A number of neighborhoods are well worth a stroll for shopping and great places to grab a bite. Head to historic Kerrytown for plenty of both, where you'll find the vibrant quilt shop DuckaDilly, Iron & Oak Haberdashery, Malofta Vintage, and more. It's also a foodie oasis, home to the famous Zingerman's Delicatessen that specializes in fine pantry staples, specialty meats, and seasonal treats. A bit to the south, Main Street is also a central Ann Arbor thoroughfare for full college energy, shops, and cafes.
If you're looking to get in touch with nature, the university's Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum are beautiful places to learn about trees and plants, or a visit to The Creature Conservancy will bring you up close and personal with a wide range of animals in its sanctuary. When you're ready to tuck in for dinner, head to Zingerman's Roadhouse for a feast of American favorites or Frita Batidos for some Latin American flair, where you can build your own Cuban-inspired burger.
Porcupine Mountains Wilderness (Hidden gem)
Toward the western side of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, which Midwesterners often refer to simply as "the U.P.," Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park follows the shoreline of Lake Superior and covers an area of 60,000 acres of forest, streams, and lakes. One of its most iconic vistas encompasses Lake of the Clouds, a stunning lake with blue waters nestled amid the tree-cloaked hills. It takes a bit of effort to reach the "Porkies," but its relative remoteness and the ability to immerse yourself fully in nature are what keep people returning for more.
The Porcupine Mountains are a renowned destination for hiking, as the area features 90 miles of trails that criss-cross the area. It's also a spectacular place to launch the boat into Lake Superior or explore rivers and inland lakes for top-notch Midwest fishing. You'll find native brook trout in the streams, plus walleye, smallmouth bass, and more in various lakes.
Get the lay of the land at the visitor center, put your sea kayak in at Union Bay, send the frisbees flying at the 18-hole disc golf course, join a seasonal nature program, and set up camp at one of several campgrounds. Union Bay Modern Campground is the only one that offers electrical hookups, and the rest are pleasantly rustic or located in the backcountry for a true wilderness experience. Alternatively, cabins and yurts are a timeless way to enjoy a stay, with some requiring a hike to access.
Isle Royale National Park (Hidden gem)
Located so far north in Lake Superior that it might look at first on a map like it's in Canada, Isle Royale is a spectacular wilderness area for camping and hiking. As a national park, it's easily a must-see destination in Michigan, but this remote national park in the Midwest has the feel of a true hidden gem. Only accessible via the water, it feels like a place trapped in time, where wildlife is protected, and the layered histories of Indigenous Anishinaabe people and European settlers converge in a truly unique setting.
One of the most straightforward ways to reach Isle Royale is to book passage on a ferry. The National Parks Service runs a regular journey from the town of Houghton aboard the Ranger III vessel, which departs on Tuesdays and Fridays and returns to Houghton on Wednesdays and Saturdays. You can also book ferries from Copper Harbor or Grand Portage, Minnesota, or steer your own boat to the island. Alternatively, book a route via the air with Isle Royale Seaplanes, which typically run between May and December and can be custom-booked for shorter trips.
Isle Royale is known for its backcountry, and backpacking to a series of dispersed campsites is a popular way to experience its trails and a feeling of true connection with nature. Boaters can navigate via various docks around the archipelago, and for those who prefer some creature comforts, Rock Harbor Lodge offers spectacular waterfront views, options for organized tours and fishing charters, and on-site dining. A couple of camper cabins are also available near Windigo, but plan ahead, as lodging options book up for the season incredibly fast.
Mackinac Island (Must-see destination)
Located just to the east of where the tip of the Upper Peninsula meets northern Michigan via Interstate 75 and its massive Mackinac Bridge, Mackinac Island is a time-honored family-friendly destination reachable by ferry or boat. To vacation here is to revel in a kind of bygone era of Victorian hospitality, timeless lake views, and roads without cars. Because motorized vehicles aren't allowed on the island, you'll find bicycles everywhere and pedestrian-friendly lanes — even horse-drawn carriages. Book a tour of the island via Mackinac Island Carriage Tours to experience a narrated introduction to the area's history and geography.
One of Mackinac Island's most famous landmarks is also a great place to stay. The Grand Hotel harkens back to the era of Gilded Age resorts, with its panoramic views of the water from a sweeping veranda — the world's longest front porch at a whopping 660 feet. Alternatively, you can book one of the numerous bed and breakfasts and hotels around the island, often featuring wonderfully historic architecture. Visit house museums and shops in the Historic Downtown district and explore numerous monuments and other colonial sites. The well-preserved Fort Mackinac military site is open between May 1 and October 24.
While everything about Mackinac Island's timeless vacation feel screams summertime, it's also one of the Midwest's most magical fall destinations. When you're out and about, don't miss some of the island's famous fudge, then grab your camera and burn those extra calories with a hike around Mackinac Island State Park, where you'll find the stunning natural icon of Arch Rock. The park encompasses more than three-quarters of the island, and there are more than 70 miles of trails and roads to explore.
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (Must-see destination)
Michigan is home to two of the three designated national lakeshores around the Great Lakes. One of these is Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, with its crystal-clear Midwest waters, located along Lake Michigan in the northwestern region near Traverse City. The other is the more northerly Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on the Upper Peninsula's Lake Superior shoreline. Like the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness, which sits about 200 miles to the west, it takes a bit of effort to reach Pictured Rocks, but the unbroken views of the lake, dramatic rock formations, and beautiful forest make it a must-see. Open year-round, it's most popular in the summertime, but if you're a fan of snowshoeing, ice fishing, or simply a splendidly tranquil escape, winter is also an adventurous option.
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is renowned for its cliffs, of which there are some 15 miles — the designated lakeshore itself stretches for over 40. Visit Au Sable Light Station, where, during the warmer months, rangers lead free guided tours of the lighthouse tower. You'll find almost 100 miles of trails, including what might just be "the hike of a lifetime" with waterfalls and scenic cliffs: Chapel Loop. This dazzling lakeshore route covers just over 10 miles and passes a couple of waterfalls.
Pictured Rocks features secluded places to fish, dramatic coves to explore in a sea kayak, postcard-worthy beaches, and a network of nearly two dozen hike-in campgrounds. There are also three relatively small developed campgrounds that can be accessed with cars, but you must make sure to reserve ahead, as drop-ins aren't permitted. Also, like most national parks, there is an entrance fee; a standard vehicle pass to Pictured Rocks is $25, good for up to seven consecutive days.
Saugatuck and Douglas, the Art Coast (Hidden gem)
The sibling cities of Saugatuck and Douglas — and nearby Fennville — are known locally as Michigan's "Art Coast," a destination for shopping, great eats, cottage stays, and endless Lake Michigan charm. It's a fantastic destination for LGBTQ+ travelers, thanks to a number of lodging options, galleries, eateries, and other businesses owned by LGBTQ+ proprietors, including The Dunes Resort, which counts among the country's largest gay and lesbian hospitality destinations of its kind. Hit the pool or head to the area's stunning Lake Michigan shoreline, where gorgeous beaches in the area offer spectacular sunsets and all-day relaxation.
Oval Beach in Saugatuck is a sandy summertime gem with grills and a concession stand, but it can get very busy during the day, and parking is $15. Saugatuck Dunes State Park is also another fantastic option, with more than two miles of sandy shoreline, dunes, hiking trails, and a nature preserve. State park admission is $9 for a day pass, although you won't have to fight for parking. For free beach access, head to Pier Cove Beach or West Side County Park in Fennville, Lakeview Beach in the town of Holland, and Douglas Beach in — you guessed it — Douglas.
In Saugatuck, explore art galleries filled with local artists' work, relax with a spa treatment at Bella Vita, and grab a great bite to eat at The Southerner — a favorite for Southern comfort food classics like biscuit sandwiches, catfish, and shrimp and grits. It's also a super spot for cocktails. Then, cozy up at a nice vacation rental — this is a great place to experience an upscale cottage stay — or check into boutique accommodations like The Hotel Saugatuck or Hidden Garden Cottages & Suites.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (Must-see destination)
Located in northwestern Michigan, north of Saugatuck by about 200 miles, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is Michigan's other National Park Service-managed coastline. It's renowned for its glistening turquoise waters, scenic sand dunes, beaches, historic sites, and welcoming towns. You'll find bluffs that tower hundreds of feet over the water, with striking panoramic views — which also means some phenomenal sunsets.
A standard vehicle entrance pass for Sleeping Bear Dunes is $25. Hiking trails range from a little over a mile to nearly 15 miles long, and you can choose from routes that offer stunning views — which may require a bit of a climb — or easy routes like the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail, which bikes can also use. Take a drive along the 7.4-mile Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, then pop into the Glen Haven Historic Village to glimpse the past at the Maritime Museum, the Cannery and Boat Museum, a blacksmith shop, and more.
Camping is also a popular pastime here, with options for both modern and backcountry experiences. Platte River Campground is the most RV-friendly, with electrical hookups and restrooms, while D.H. Day Campground is a rustic experience perfect for tent camping or dry camping. For an extra adventure, head to North or South Manitou Island via ferry for a more remote experience, with primitive sites available on both islands. Both islands are closed to visitors for the 2026 season due to a major dock reconstruction project, but they are slated to reopen in 2027.
Grand Rapids (Must-see destination)
Located in western Michigan, Grand Rapids is an under-sung Midwest destination for a great weekend getaway. It's home to a sprawling, city-wide international art competition called ArtPrize, during which shops, galleries, museums, and public spaces around town coordinate to present a huge public show for two weeks starting in mid-September, which is free to explore. No matter what time of year you visit, though, you can always check out what's on view at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, which features a wide range of modern and contemporary art.
Grand Rapids has also emerged as a Midwest powerhouse for great beer — so much so that it even has the nickname "Beer City, U.S.A." Its Beer City Ale Trail is a unique, self-guided itinerary of local breweries ranging from large, nationally recognized companies like Founders Brewing Company to regional favorites like HopCat to local gems such as The Mitten Brewing Company and Cedar Springs Brewing Company. There's even an app called Brewsader that works like a passport to find promos and earn points for prizes.
A spectacular place to find entertainment for the whole family, Grand Rapids is a haven of museums and parks. Wander through the expansive Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, immerse yourself in cultural and natural history at Grand Rapids Public Museum, visit the historic John Ball Zoo, or explore American history at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. When you've had enough of the slow museum stroll, check into a classic downtown lodging experience at Amway Grand Plaza or drop your bags at the artful, contemporary, family-owned Finnley Hotel.
Keweenaw Peninsula (Hidden gem)
Jutting out into Lake Superior from the tippy top of the Upper Peninsula, the Keweenaw Peninsula (pronounced "kee-win-awe") is home to a number of small, historic towns like Houghton and Copper Harbor, with expansive lake views and a remote feel. This hidden gem is another U.P. destination that takes a little bit of extra effort and planning due to its distance from any major urban centers — it's about four hours north of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and five hours from Mackinaw City, Michigan. You'll find picturesque hiking trails, such as through Estivant Pines Nature Sanctuary, which is home to stands of centuries-old Eastern White Pine trees.
Keweenaw National Historic Park explores the area's copper mining history, particularly focusing on a number of heritage sites that are run in cooperation with local organizations. Dig into this unique region's history at stops like the romantic Calumet Theatre, Copper Range Historical Museum, Fort Wilkins Historic State Park, Hanka Homestead Museum, and many more. Make sure to add one of the most iconic Keweenaw Peninsula landmarks to your itinerary with a stop at the Eagle Harbor Lighthouse in the town of Eagle Harbor.
Camping is a wonderful way to experience the quiet and seclusion of this Great Lakes destination, with lakeside sites available at F.J. McLain State Park and a number of privately owned campgrounds. In Copper Harbor, Keweenaw Mountain Lodge is a year-round boutique resort where coziness is certainly on the menu, and a stay at Keweenaw Castle Resort offers a unique suite experience in a one-of-a-kind waterfront guesthouse.
Methodology
In addition to the author's experiences visiting most of the places listed here and very much looking forward to visiting the rest, we also consulted regional tourism sites like CircleMichigan.com, AnnArbor.org, ThePorcupineMountains.com, Michigan.gov, Michigan.org, MyMichiganTrips.com, Saugatuck.com, ExperienceGR.com, and VisitKeweenaw.com. Some additional information about businesses and public places came from HourDetroit.com, Detroit.Eater.com, and NPS.gov. And to make sure we've shared the best-rated places to eat, stay, and explore, we also referred to visitor reviews on Tripadvisor, Google, and Viator.