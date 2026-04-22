Michigan's Darling Little Lakeside Village Has Quaint Shops, Scenic Beaches, And Peaceful Boating

The M-22 Pure Michigan Byway is a scenic stretch that runs 116 miles along the coastline of northern Michigan, from Manistee to Traverse City, a one-of-a-kind Midwest destination. Near the southern start of the byway lies the tiny village of Onekama, which is often referred to as a "Two Lake Town" due to its location on the eastern shore of Portage Lake, which flows into Lake Michigan. Originally an inland lake, Portage Lake was connected to Lake Michigan in the late 19th century. In 1903, the Portage Point Resort opened on a scenic stretch of land flanked by both lakes, and soon Onekama became a popular summer resort with steamships transporting visitors from the larger lakefront cities to Onekama during the summer.

Onekama is a darling village that brims with local shops and restaurants and offers plenty of lake activities. Right in town, Onekama Village Park is a four-acre oasis on Portage Lake with a petite sandy beach, a boat ramp, and a fishing jetty. Fronting Lake Michigan is Captain John Langland Park, which is adjacent to the channel between the two lakes. Here, travelers can enjoy a wide sandy beach buffeted by the turquoise waters of Lake Michigan for swims, strolls, and beachside picnics.

Onekama is a hidden gem, but it is also easy to access. You can fly from Chicago into Manistee County Blacker Airport, which is less than 10 miles away in Manistee, a cozy city on a sandy stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline. The best time to visit Onekama for beach days and boating is between June and September, when average high temperatures hover between 71 and 79 degrees Fahrenheit.