Michigan's Darling Little Lakeside Village Has Quaint Shops, Scenic Beaches, And Peaceful Boating
The M-22 Pure Michigan Byway is a scenic stretch that runs 116 miles along the coastline of northern Michigan, from Manistee to Traverse City, a one-of-a-kind Midwest destination. Near the southern start of the byway lies the tiny village of Onekama, which is often referred to as a "Two Lake Town" due to its location on the eastern shore of Portage Lake, which flows into Lake Michigan. Originally an inland lake, Portage Lake was connected to Lake Michigan in the late 19th century. In 1903, the Portage Point Resort opened on a scenic stretch of land flanked by both lakes, and soon Onekama became a popular summer resort with steamships transporting visitors from the larger lakefront cities to Onekama during the summer.
Onekama is a darling village that brims with local shops and restaurants and offers plenty of lake activities. Right in town, Onekama Village Park is a four-acre oasis on Portage Lake with a petite sandy beach, a boat ramp, and a fishing jetty. Fronting Lake Michigan is Captain John Langland Park, which is adjacent to the channel between the two lakes. Here, travelers can enjoy a wide sandy beach buffeted by the turquoise waters of Lake Michigan for swims, strolls, and beachside picnics.
Onekama is a hidden gem, but it is also easy to access. You can fly from Chicago into Manistee County Blacker Airport, which is less than 10 miles away in Manistee, a cozy city on a sandy stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline. The best time to visit Onekama for beach days and boating is between June and September, when average high temperatures hover between 71 and 79 degrees Fahrenheit.
Exploring the lakeside village of Onekama
The M-22 Michigan Byway runs right through the village of Onekama and is its main thoroughfare, known as Main Street. Despite the town's small size, here you'll find a number of quaint shops, as well as cafés and inns. One of the best shops in town is MacBeth and Co., a boutique that has been in Onekama for over 20 years. Perfect for finding a lovely gift or souvenir from your trip, the cute shop brims with coastal-inspired homewares, jewelry, summery clothing, and toys. Another excellent stop is Anchored Designs Boutique, where you can browse Onekama and Portage Lake-branded T-shirts and other gifts, such as candles, bath products, and books. To shop with purpose, visit the Onekama Guild Thrift Shop, where you can browse unique consignments, from clothing to furnishings, and all the proceeds go to local charitable organizations. If you're planning on fishing while you're in Onekama, Lakeside Treats & Bait has all your fishing needs.
For provisions, stop along Main Street at the Speckled Goat General Store, a gourmet grocer. Here, you can also pick up delicious lunch items like homemade sandwiches, thin crust pizzas, and seasonal paninis made with farmers market produce. Fuel up with some caffeine at Lake and Latte, a cozy coffee shop across the street from Portage Lake Park, or grab an ice cream at Sweet Vibes, a charming scoop shop. For a more substantial meal, head to Onekama's best restaurant, The Glenwood, which serves up seafood and steakhouse specialities in an elegant dining room overlooking Portage Lake. And if you're planning on enjoying Onekama for longer, just up the road is the Canfield House Bed & Breakfast, a circa-1900 shingled summer house that has been converted into a stylish inn with seven rooms.
Scenic beaches and boating in Onekama
Onekama's proximity to two lakes ensures plenty of aquatic adventures, from beach days to peaceful boating and fishing. Encompassing about 2,500 acres, Portage Lake is a sheltered enclave for pontoon boating, kayaking, and paddling. The best access to the lake is located right off Main Street at Onekama Village Park, a grassy park with a small sandy beach. Here, locals and visitors alike gather to swim in the refreshing Portage Lake waters and picnic with waterfront views. There is a ramp for launching boats, and a jetty for fishing from the park. The lake shelters a healthy population of bass and perch, whether you want to fish from shore or on the water. While you can rent kayaks and paddleboards in town, groups of up to 10 can also rent a pontoon for a fun boat day gliding past the idyllic shoreline. With just one marina on Portage Lake, Onekama ensures a peaceful and uncrowded boating experience.
Portage Lake meets Lake Michigan on the southern shore of Captain John Langland Park, a scenic public beach. Accessed by boardwalks over the dunes leading from the large parking lot, the vast park promises over a half-mile of pristine beach lapped by Lake Michigan waters. This park is ideal for swimming in the lake, lounging or strolling on the sandy shore, and fishing along the north pier where a historic wooden lighthouse once stood. There are also plenty of facilities, including bathrooms and gazebos with picnic tables. "Beautiful beach that isn't very crowded and off the beaten path," raved a Google reviewer. "Great place to have a fire, watch the sunset, enjoy the beach, and see great views." For more sandy stretches, head north to Arcadia, an underrated Lake Michigan town with uncrowded beaches.