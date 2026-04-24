One Of America's First Seaside Resort Hotels Changed Summer Travel And Is Still Thriving Today
When thinking of the history of tourism and vacationing in the United States, the rise of road tripping in the 1950s might come to mind. But over a century before this era of interstate highways and vehicle accessibility, Americans were already setting their sights on destinations for relaxation. A prime example of early tourism in the U.S. is Cape May, known as the "Jewel of the Jersey Shore" and home to the country's oldest seaside hotel: Congress Hall.
Cape May is on the southernmost point of New Jersey. Appropriately considering it is home to the oldest seaside hotel, it's also America's oldest seaside resort town. Not to be confused with Congress Hall in Philadelphia, where U.S. Congressmen convened before moving to Washington D.C., this hotel opened in 1816 just feet from the beach. Despite renovations over the decades and a huge fire enveloping the town in 1878, Congress Hall retains its Victorian opulence and frequently appears on Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards. The publication also named its nearby beach one of the best in the state. But the hotel's appearance and beach proximity aren't the only things drawing tourists to Congress Hall.
Tourists love Congress Hall for its history and alleged paranormal activity
Congress Hall began as a boarding house for summer vacationers at Cape May. Despite its fairly modest accommodations and amenities, rooms quickly began filling up and Congress Hall became integral to Cape May's rise in popularity as a vacation hotspot. This was especially true among the nation's wealthy. By the middle of the 1800s, multiple U.S. presidents had chosen Cape May for vacations of their own. President Benjamin Harrison treated Congress Hall as his summer White House. Learn more about its history and famous clientele on the Congress Hall History Tour. Tours run from February through December and you can join one even if you aren't staying at the hotel.
Clearly history buffs will love Congress Hall, but so will fans of all things paranormal. The hotel is the meeting point for the Mansions in the Mist: Cape May Ghost Tour. Congress Hall is believed to be haunted, as are other 19th-century structures in Cape May, like the Inn of Cape May and the Southern Mansion. Stop at each of these historic buildings on the ghost tour and see if you feel any spirits of past vacationers.
Enjoy decadent seafood, cocktails, and desserts all onsite at Congress Hall
Given Congress Hall's stately decor and national acclaim, it's no surprise that its on-site dining options are top-notch as well. At Blue Pig Tavern, enjoy some quintessential New England seafood options like oysters, crab, and clam chowder. Located on the site of the hotel's first legal post-Prohibition cocktail bar, have some drinks while also getting a glimpse into another aspect of Congress Hall history at the Brown Room. For something the whole family can enjoy, stop at Tommy's Folly Ice Cream Parlor for coffee, breakfast, lunch, and of course ice cream.
Guests can take advantage of Congress Hall's complimentary beach loungers and umbrellas, but a stay at this hotel also comes with free beach yoga sessions. Every morning from late may to mid-October, you can take in the beachy Cape May scenery with professional instructors regardless of your prior yoga experience. To get your adrenaline going even more, check out Congress Hall's Beach Bootcamp. These workouts are also held every morning and all fitness levels are welcome. Even if you're not a fan of working out, it's a great way to set you up for a perfect day relaxing at Congress Hall. While you're at it, no better way to end that day than by taking in a legendary Cape May beach sunset.