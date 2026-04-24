One Of America's First Seaside Resort Hotels Changed Summer Travel And Is Still Thriving Today

When thinking of the history of tourism and vacationing in the United States, the rise of road tripping in the 1950s might come to mind. But over a century before this era of interstate highways and vehicle accessibility, Americans were already setting their sights on destinations for relaxation. A prime example of early tourism in the U.S. is Cape May, known as the "Jewel of the Jersey Shore" and home to the country's oldest seaside hotel: Congress Hall.

Cape May is on the southernmost point of New Jersey. Appropriately considering it is home to the oldest seaside hotel, it's also America's oldest seaside resort town. Not to be confused with Congress Hall in Philadelphia, where U.S. Congressmen convened before moving to Washington D.C., this hotel opened in 1816 just feet from the beach. Despite renovations over the decades and a huge fire enveloping the town in 1878, Congress Hall retains its Victorian opulence and frequently appears on Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards. The publication also named its nearby beach one of the best in the state. But the hotel's appearance and beach proximity aren't the only things drawing tourists to Congress Hall.