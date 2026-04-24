Sandwiched Between Milwaukee And Madison Is Wisconsin's Lively Outlet Mall With Discount Shops
Shopping online is so overrated. Sure, it's convenient, but it takes all the fun out of a day at the mall, enjoying some window shopping, a chance to get out and stretch your legs. (Hey, walking is exercise, and bags can be heavy, so it's technically weightlifting.) If you're visiting Wisconsin, there's a lively outlet mall with discount shops that's perfect for a day of finding just the right fit.
Right between Milwaukee, with its revitalized industrial river valley full of trails, parks, and breweries, and Madison and its walkable fun zone of shops and restaurants is Johnson Creek Premium Outlets. Located in the town of Johnson Creek, it's fairly close to both major cities (around 35 miles east of Madison and around 45 miles west of Milwaukee).
The outlet mall, which has 48 stores, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you don't have a car, you can take the Badger Bus Shuttle from Milwaukee and Madison to Johnson Creek Premium Outlets. Johnson Creek is about 54 miles from Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport, so while the bus is great, you can also rent a car and explore beyond the cities and the mall.
All about Johnson Creek Premium Outlets in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin
Johnson Creek Premium Outlets has a ton of great stores, including many factory and outlet versions of mall classics. The Nike Clearance Store, Crocs, Adidas Outlet, and Puma Outlet are brand-name spots for shoes, though there is also the Famous Footwear Outlet to keep your tootsies looking up to date. You can grab clothing at places like Anne Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory, Gap Factory, and Calvin Klein. If you've got kids with you (and you can manage to pull them out of the Crocs store), there's Go! Calendars, Games & Toys to enjoy. You can even soothe your chocolate craving at Lindt.
One reviewer on Google said, "Johnson Creek Outlet Mall is a shopper's paradise! With a wide range of brand-name stores offering fantastic discounts, it's perfect for both casual browsing and serious shopping. The atmosphere is lively and inviting, making it a great place to spend the day ... Highly recommend visiting!"
Before you shop, make sure you go to the site for Premium Outlets, where all sorts of deals change weekly and monthly that can save you a bundle of cash. For instance, at the time of this writing, there are deals like 40% off the entire store at Tommy Hilfiger, and $10 to spend at The Children's Place Outlet.
The only drawback to this mall is that there aren't any restaurants. However, you're only about eight miles from Crawfish Junction, rated the No. 1 restaurant in town on Tripadvisor. Plus, Pine Cone Restaurant and travel center is right next door. Finally, if you're flying into Milwaukee, take a little time there to hit the Indeed Brewing Company's fabulous rooftop bar in the city's oldest neighborhood of Walker's Point.