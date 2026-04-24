Sandwiched Between Milwaukee And Madison Is Wisconsin's Lively Outlet Mall With Discount Shops

Shopping online is so overrated. Sure, it's convenient, but it takes all the fun out of a day at the mall, enjoying some window shopping, a chance to get out and stretch your legs. (Hey, walking is exercise, and bags can be heavy, so it's technically weightlifting.) If you're visiting Wisconsin, there's a lively outlet mall with discount shops that's perfect for a day of finding just the right fit.

Right between Milwaukee, with its revitalized industrial river valley full of trails, parks, and breweries, and Madison and its walkable fun zone of shops and restaurants is Johnson Creek Premium Outlets. Located in the town of Johnson Creek, it's fairly close to both major cities (around 35 miles east of Madison and around 45 miles west of Milwaukee).

The outlet mall, which has 48 stores, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you don't have a car, you can take the Badger Bus Shuttle from Milwaukee and Madison to Johnson Creek Premium Outlets. Johnson Creek is about 54 miles from Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport, so while the bus is great, you can also rent a car and explore beyond the cities and the mall.