Ohio's Charming Village Has Lively Festivals, Distillery Tours, And A Fun Museum Near Columbus
An often overlooked destination for a vacation is Ohio. Whether you're just in the mood for relaxing countryside scenery or charming towns for sightseeing, the Buckeye State is filled with hidden gems to explore. For peaceful camping, fishing, and an afternoon cruising across the water, outdoor adventurers can make their way to Wolf Run Lake, Ohio's state park that only locals know about. Foodies can enjoy a full-course culinary journey at Lindey's, Ohio's New York-style bistro, with delicious eats and a lovely atmosphere. Meanwhile, travelers in search of unique experiences amidst a quiet, rural vibe should spend time in Ashville, a cozy village just 30 minutes south of Columbus, Ohio's capital.
With railroad tracks stretching through the middle of the streets, Ashville looks just like your typical Midwest boomtown. Dating back to the 1870s, brick buildings and pretty clapboard houses flank the main thoroughfare, adding a touch of historic charm to the hushed atmosphere. And if you stick around long enough, you'll find quirkiness all around. Ashville claims a tiny slice of fame as the home of the oldest working traffic light in the world, which can be seen alongside a trove of other local relics at Ohio's Small Town Museum. Meanwhile, connoisseurs of whiskeys and bourbons can join a distillery tour with M&O Spirits, brewers of award-winning libations with a brick warehouse full of barrels.
Fun local festivals make Ashville a great destination for unique thrills. An annual highlight is the Ashville Viking Festival, when the townspeople gather for a jolly journey back to the age of Vikings with a weekend of tasty feasting, music, and historic reenactments. Meanwhile, Independence Day celebrations in Ashville are particularly exuberant, with festivities lasting five days. For an underrated escape, make Ashville your next Ohio day trip away from the city.
Take a distillery tour and enjoy festivals in Ashville, Ohio
As soon as you arrive in Ashville, excitement awaits. For a tasting of craft whiskey, bourbon, and vodka, make your way to M&O Spirits right along Main Street. Tucked in an unassuming brick warehouse, the distillery takes visitors behind the scenes for a peek at how each barrel of brew is made. "The tasting and tour were really well done, and we learned a lot about the process and spirits," wrote a previous visitor. Don't miss a chance to sample the distillery's craft creations, from the "Black" bourbon infused with the aroma of white oak, or the "Pumpkin Spice" whiskey, which is fermented with generous helpings of pumpkin purée.
Visit Ashville at the end of April to join the merriment of the Viking Festival. Men dressed in ancient Norse garb, carrying shields and battle axes, descend upon the village, which is transformed into a living history campsite. Wander through the maze of tents and craft booths at the Saxon Market to find unique souvenirs, and when you get hungry, food trucks offer bites of hearty Norse cuisine. Jugglers and fire-breathers add flair to the festival atmosphere, but the main event is no doubt the mounted jousting tournament. Meanwhile, kids can learn how to be a Viking with a few axe-throwing lessons and shield training. Young or old, the Viking Festival is fun for the whole family.
Foodies can fill up on even more tasty grub at the annual Food Truck & Community Festival. Hosted across two days in July, the festival raises funds for Ohio's Small Town Museum. Bands performing on stage create a lively atmosphere as local crowds wander between the array of food trucks, market stalls selling knick-knacks and souvenirs, and the beer tent.
Explore the local museum in Ashville, and find places to eat
History buffs should spend the day wandering around Ohio's Small Town Museum. Tucked snugly in a brick building between Ashville's quaint downtown storefronts, visitors will feel like they are walking back through time. A detailed mural in front of the museum is a unique backdrop for trip photos. Step inside to delve into the local history of Ashville, with displays of personal memorabilia and old artifacts revealing a way of life from a bygone age. Aside from the world's oldest working traffic light, which dangles from the ceiling, the museum also boasts Ohio's oldest flag, along with military uniforms, old photographs, sports trophies, and school yearbooks, a lantern dating to the 1750s, and even some old bones. "This place is simply amazing," says a review on Tripadvisor.
Grab a bite between all the sightseeing at some of Ashville's local eateries. Right next to the museum is the Ashbrook Grill, where diners can watch the chefs behind the bar frying up juicy burgers, chicken wings, and fries. Previous diners have also mentioned the friendly staff and welcoming atmosphere, while the decor creates a rustic saloon vibe. Stop for sweet treats at River's Coffee House, which serves everything from donuts and biscuits with gravy to tasty cold brews. "You will not regret this stop," a previous visitor shared. Find a cozy corner inside to sit down and enjoy your meal. More iced coffee, smoothies, and baked goodies can be found at Lisa's Sweet Shoppe across the street.
While there aren't any hotels in Ashville, travelers wanting to extend their stay in town will find a few apartment rentals on Airbnb. For more small Ohio towns with fun festivals, about 15 minutes away is Circleville, home to America's largest pumpkin festival.