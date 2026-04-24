Ohio's Charming Village Has Lively Festivals, Distillery Tours, And A Fun Museum Near Columbus

An often overlooked destination for a vacation is Ohio. Whether you're just in the mood for relaxing countryside scenery or charming towns for sightseeing, the Buckeye State is filled with hidden gems to explore. For peaceful camping, fishing, and an afternoon cruising across the water, outdoor adventurers can make their way to Wolf Run Lake, Ohio's state park that only locals know about. Foodies can enjoy a full-course culinary journey at Lindey's, Ohio's New York-style bistro, with delicious eats and a lovely atmosphere. Meanwhile, travelers in search of unique experiences amidst a quiet, rural vibe should spend time in Ashville, a cozy village just 30 minutes south of Columbus, Ohio's capital.

With railroad tracks stretching through the middle of the streets, Ashville looks just like your typical Midwest boomtown. Dating back to the 1870s, brick buildings and pretty clapboard houses flank the main thoroughfare, adding a touch of historic charm to the hushed atmosphere. And if you stick around long enough, you'll find quirkiness all around. Ashville claims a tiny slice of fame as the home of the oldest working traffic light in the world, which can be seen alongside a trove of other local relics at Ohio's Small Town Museum. Meanwhile, connoisseurs of whiskeys and bourbons can join a distillery tour with M&O Spirits, brewers of award-winning libations with a brick warehouse full of barrels.

Fun local festivals make Ashville a great destination for unique thrills. An annual highlight is the Ashville Viking Festival, when the townspeople gather for a jolly journey back to the age of Vikings with a weekend of tasty feasting, music, and historic reenactments. Meanwhile, Independence Day celebrations in Ashville are particularly exuberant, with festivities lasting five days. For an underrated escape, make Ashville your next Ohio day trip away from the city.