Between Knoxville And Atlanta Is An Underrated Georgia Mountain Lake With Scenic Camping And Trails
When thinking of Georgia, if all you can picture is cities like Atlanta or Savannah, you're missing out. The Peach State is full of mesmerizing green spaces, many of which are perfect for overnight camping, either in a tent, a car, or an RV. While the five best camping spots in Georgia are scattered throughout the state, there's one destination tucked away in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, close to the Tennessee border. Lake Winfield Scott is a secluded escape near other iconic outdoor locales, like Vogel State Park, one of Georgia's oldest and most revered parks.
One of the big reasons to add Lake Winfield Scott to your travel plans is that it's such a hidden gem in Northern Georgia. While the lake does get somewhat crowded on holiday weekends (according to reviews from Tripadvisor), it's often quiet and peaceful, making you feel like you're relaxing in a private sanctuary. As you venture out on the trails, you may not even encounter other campers, depending on the season.
Another advantage of staying here is that the lake is relatively central to other area hotspots, such as Helen, Brasstown Bald, the unfortunately named Blood Mountain, and the rest of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. This quiet spot is located only about two hours north of Atlanta and three hours south of Knoxville. So, pack your camping gear and hiking boots, and let's explore Lake Winfield Scott.
Making the most of your outdoorsy Georgia vacation
The main attraction, as you might imagine, is the titular Lake Winfield Scott. The 18-acre lake was actually created in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps. Water activities include fishing, swimming, boating, or just relaxing on the beach. Only paddle and electric boats are allowed on the water, and the most common fish species available are catfish, trout, and bass, but you'll need a Georgia fishing license before casting a line.
Hiking is another popular activity around Lake Winfield Scott, and there are three primary trails you can explore. The first is a 0.4-mile trail that hugs the shoreline, offering serene views of the lake and the surrounding trees. Next, there's the Jarrard Gap Trail and the Slaughter Creek Trail, which are 1 mile and 2.7 miles long, respectively. They also connect to the famous Appalachian Trail if you're looking to really stretch your legs. According to AllTrails, a 6-mile-long, moderately difficult loop can be made by combining these trails. Users of the site rate it 4.7 stars, with one saying, "This is one of my absolute favorite trails! It's very well maintained, easy to navigate, and the trail is not too easy nor too hard. Great views along the way too!"
Camping at Lake Winfield Scott is broken up into north and south Loops. According to visitors, the south loop sites are spaced farther apart, making them ideal if you're looking for added privacy. The sites are categorized as standard non-electric, standard electric, and tent only. If you're planning on car camping or visiting in an RV, you can decide whether you want an outlet or not. For larger groups, there is a cabin rental available, which can sleep at least 10 guests. However, you must bring all linens, including sheets, towels, and pillows.
What to expect when camping at Lake Winfield Scott
When planning your trip, you'll want to check out the Recreation.gov website for detailed information. Some campsites are reservable from April 1 to August 31, but everything is first-come, first-served the rest of the year. Sites in the north loop may be available on a first-come, first-served basis year-round, meaning you'll have to visit the campground to see what's available on any given day. Nightly rates range from $26 to $50 at the time of this writing. If you want to reserve the cabin, it costs $125 per night. Taxes and other fees are not included.
Because holiday weekends are the most popular at Lake Winfield Scott, you must reserve a minimum of three nights during these periods. Examples of holidays include Independence Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Christmas. Otherwise, you can stay between 1 and 14 consecutive nights every month.
Depending on where you live, the best way to reach Lake Winfield Scott is to fly into the world's busiest airport: Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. From there, it's about a 2.5-hour drive to the campground. Generally, check-in time is 2:00 p.m., and check-out time is 12:00 p.m. The campground also has quiet hours from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., so be aware of that when staying overnight.