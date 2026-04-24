Between Knoxville And Atlanta Is An Underrated Georgia Mountain Lake With Scenic Camping And Trails

When thinking of Georgia, if all you can picture is cities like Atlanta or Savannah, you're missing out. The Peach State is full of mesmerizing green spaces, many of which are perfect for overnight camping, either in a tent, a car, or an RV. While the five best camping spots in Georgia are scattered throughout the state, there's one destination tucked away in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, close to the Tennessee border. Lake Winfield Scott is a secluded escape near other iconic outdoor locales, like Vogel State Park, one of Georgia's oldest and most revered parks.

One of the big reasons to add Lake Winfield Scott to your travel plans is that it's such a hidden gem in Northern Georgia. While the lake does get somewhat crowded on holiday weekends (according to reviews from Tripadvisor), it's often quiet and peaceful, making you feel like you're relaxing in a private sanctuary. As you venture out on the trails, you may not even encounter other campers, depending on the season.

Another advantage of staying here is that the lake is relatively central to other area hotspots, such as Helen, Brasstown Bald, the unfortunately named Blood Mountain, and the rest of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. This quiet spot is located only about two hours north of Atlanta and three hours south of Knoxville. So, pack your camping gear and hiking boots, and let's explore Lake Winfield Scott.