Walking along the Willamette River in downtown Portland on a sunny, spring day is a wonder. The cherry blossoms are on full display, and all the different Portlanders are out enjoying the sight. The pink blossoms are contrasted by the bright blue sky and deep green grass. Cyclists ride by, families sit on the lawn, and people slowly walk their dogs — and this is all taking place in the community hub of Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

It's a scenic display of nature right in the heart of the city. All along the park's path, you get the sight of the great Willamette River. The park also connects to several bridges, and between two of them — the Hawthorne and Morrison bridges — is a water show of a different nature. Every minute, up to 4,924 gallons of recycled water flow through the Salmon Street Springs fountain, drawing photographers, passersby, and splashing children.

It's hard to imagine the city without this beautiful stretch, but the river wasn't always open for people to visit. Before 1978, Portlanders didn't have access to the river as it went along the city's downtown. Harbor Drive Freeway blocked pedestrians from enjoying the waterfront, prioritizing cars driving through the city. As the highway commission was gearing up to expand the freeway, Governor Tom McCall demanded the creation of the park in 1968. The park was originally conceived by the Olmsted Brothers (the designers behind the U.S.' No. 1 tourist destination in 2025, Central Park) in a 1903 report that called for "pleasure grounds" along the Willamette River for the "poor populations" that reside in denser areas. Today, it attracts everyone — in fact, growing up in the nearby suburbs, my parents would drive us into the dense city just to walk along the waterfront and enjoy the fountain.