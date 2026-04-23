Illinois' Unbeatable Spot For Stargazing

Illinois offers some pretty epic sights and scenery that can create a sense of awe. The Chicago skyline is one example, though those who crave an escape from city lights may prefer a place like Middle Fork River Forest Preserve in Champaign County. Beloved by nature and hiking enthusiasts, the preserve is located in Penfield, about 40 minutes from Urbana-Champaign, a trendy college town with thriving arts and vibrant culture. What makes Middle Fork River Forest Preserve so special, you ask? With forested areas, ponds (including one suitable for swimming), wildlife, and other scenic features, it also holds the distinction of being the only International Dark Sky Park in the Prairie State. And as the state's only site with this designation, it offers darker, more protected skies than anywhere else in Illinois.

In other words, it offers dreamy, unobstructed views of the cosmos. Light pollution is minimal at Middle Fork, which was designated a Dark Sky Park in 2018 – the first in the state – by DarkSky International. The surrounding area is rural, and preserve officials have worked to remove old lighting that interfered with night-sky visibility.

Ultimately, all of this creates optimal conditions for visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of the heavens. "I was blown away by the amount of stars I could see compared to when I'm in Champaign," wrote one reviewer on Google. Another explained, "We could see the milky way and more stars than I could imagine. Stunning!" In 2025, the preserve debuted its Dark Sky Trail, making it easier for stargazers to enjoy the activity.