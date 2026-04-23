Illinois' Unbeatable Spot For Stargazing
Illinois offers some pretty epic sights and scenery that can create a sense of awe. The Chicago skyline is one example, though those who crave an escape from city lights may prefer a place like Middle Fork River Forest Preserve in Champaign County. Beloved by nature and hiking enthusiasts, the preserve is located in Penfield, about 40 minutes from Urbana-Champaign, a trendy college town with thriving arts and vibrant culture. What makes Middle Fork River Forest Preserve so special, you ask? With forested areas, ponds (including one suitable for swimming), wildlife, and other scenic features, it also holds the distinction of being the only International Dark Sky Park in the Prairie State. And as the state's only site with this designation, it offers darker, more protected skies than anywhere else in Illinois.
In other words, it offers dreamy, unobstructed views of the cosmos. Light pollution is minimal at Middle Fork, which was designated a Dark Sky Park in 2018 – the first in the state – by DarkSky International. The surrounding area is rural, and preserve officials have worked to remove old lighting that interfered with night-sky visibility.
Ultimately, all of this creates optimal conditions for visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of the heavens. "I was blown away by the amount of stars I could see compared to when I'm in Champaign," wrote one reviewer on Google. Another explained, "We could see the milky way and more stars than I could imagine. Stunning!" In 2025, the preserve debuted its Dark Sky Trail, making it easier for stargazers to enjoy the activity.
See the stars in all their glory at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve
There are four designated stargazing areas at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, including the Dark Sky Trail. This trail is easy to navigate at only about a mile long, with a mix of paved and graveled sections. According to The News-Gazette, the trail was specifically created to accommodate the growing number of guests by providing a dedicated space for stargazing. The Dark Sky Trail features benches and hammock stands for taking in the vista of the starry night. Visitors are welcome to bring telescopes. Interpretive signs along the route explain the impact of light pollution, among other things.
If you continue on the Dark Sky Trail, you'll end up at the Harry L Swartz Campground, where you can enjoy the views overnight and quite literally sleep under the stars (if interested, reservations can be made online). Note that not all areas of the preserve are open after sunset, but the Dark Sky Trail remains accessible. Parking is available, too, and dogs are permitted on a leash.
If you're looking to stargaze elsewhere in the park, check out North Waterfowl Management Area, a popular hiking spot that is also open all day and night. In any case, be mindful about using lights when stargazing (ignoring this rule and others at a Dark Sky location could ruin your view). Middle Fork River Forest Preserve is located about a 2-hour drive away from Chicago. However, if you're not in Illinois, there are other places where you can bask in the cosmos, including locations where you can stargaze without equipment.