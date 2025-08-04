Between Chicago, Indianapolis, And St. Louis Is A Trendy College Town With Thriving Arts And Vibrant Culture

The Midwest has its fair share of college towns, such as Moorhead, the Minnesota city that has both campus vibes and artistic charm. In Illinois, just over over two hours south of Chicago, is the city of Urbana-Champaign, home of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. While on the surface it may seem like an unassuming college town, there is a vibrant culture to be discovered. Champaign-Urbana actually consists of two neighboring cities — Urbana and Champaign. The city prides itself on its diversity, its thriving arts and music scene, and its warm community feel. The drive from St. Louis is just under three hours, and a little over two hours from Indianapolis, making it a great choice for a weekend getaway. It's also a 90-minute drive from Casey, a hidden city known as one of Illinois' best-kept secrets.

Urbana-Champaign's biggest draw is its restaurants. Once ranked the top foodie town in the Midwest, this city put itself on the nation's culinary map with its diverse cuisine. The Wheelhouse is a local favorite, featuring seasonal menus that promise new flavors every time you visit. For a more upscale dining experience, try Timpone's, the restaurant credited with bringing pizza to Central Illinois. The city proudly highlights an array of Asian culinary options and a myriad of restaurants from across the continent. The family-run Riggs Beer Company is another popular spot, complete with a beer garden and playground for the kids. Urbana-Champaign is also home to seven farmers markets, offering fresh produce and locally-made goods five days a week from early May to late October.