New Jersey's Forested State Park Highlights Quiet Fishing Spots And Scenic Hiking Trails

Between its dense suburbs around New York City and Philadelphia and the popular Jersey Shore, New Jersey is not known as a quiet destination. Its nickname is the Garden State, though. So, if you look really hard, you'll find peaceful state parks far from the bustling population centers. One of them, Hacklebarney State Park, has fishing areas and hiking trails hidden within the forest.

Hacklebarney is a glacial valley in North Jersey's Morris County. The Black River, as well as two of its tributaries, the Rinehart and Trout Brooks, sculpted gorges deep in this remote hemlock and hardwood forest. In the 19th century iron ore was mined here, and later, after 32 acres of land were donated to New Jersey, Hacklebarney State Park was created in 1924. Since then, the state park has expanded to cover nearly 1,200 acres between the towns of Chester and Long Valley.

Despite being secluded, it is pretty easy to travel to Hacklebarney State Park. The closest airport, only about 40 miles away, is Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), the popular East Coast airport that receives nearly twice the average number of TSA complaints. Since it's New Jersey's largest airport, it receives nonstop flights from all over the world. Or, if you're coming from New York City, you can ride a NJ Transit train to Gladstone at the end of the Gladstone Branch. The Gladstone train station is less than 7 miles from the state park. There is no entrance fee once you arrive.