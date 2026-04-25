It Felt Like Everyone Had One In The '80s — Now It's The Thrift Store Find We Want To Take On Vacations

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Ahh, the '80s: the decade that popularized the Walkman, Jazzercize, Cabbage Patch Kids, the Rubik's Cube, and those shoulder-pad-heavy power suits. But it was also the era of the Polaroid — the world's first instant camera. Producing high-quality (for its time) imagery with a dreamy aesthetic in just minutes, it soon became a household staple. And, like many of the best trends from this decade, it's making a well-deserved comeback, particularly among travelers.

Polaroid's first camera, Model 95, was launched in 1948 by American innovator Edwin Land. The product revolutionized modern photography, as it removed the development process, which could be costly and time-consuming (involving two trips into town and a week of waiting). Retailing for $89.75 ($1,100 if adjusted for inflation), it wasn't too out of reach for average middle-class families. And during the '80s, the company expanded its line-up of models, meaning that there were options at different price points for both hobbyists and budding professionals. This made the Polaroid an excellent and versatile tool for documenting everyday moments, special occasions, and holidays abroad. Users were obsessed with how the camera immediately spat out an image, quickly capturing a specific moment in time that couldn't be reproduced (the precursor to Instagram) — they could physically hold a family portrait taken in front of the Eiffel Tower shortly after the shutter clicked. However, by the nineties, as digital tech took off, instant cameras became antiquated. And in 2001, the company filed for bankruptcy.

Interestingly, in 2017, Polaroid experienced a revival — there was a certain nostalgia for analog photography in an increasingly digital world of over-sharing curated content on social media. Indeed, film photography is one of the things people miss about traveling before the Internet existed. Now, Polaroids are the thrift-store find travelers want to take with them on vacation.