Missouri's Oldest Shopping Mall Is A Midwest Gem With Beautiful Spanish-Style Buildings

You don't need to travel outside of the U.S. to get a glimpse of Spain — it's possible to soak up a slice of Spanish culture on your next trip to Kansas City, Missouri. Country Club Plaza, established in 1922, is the oldest shopping mall in Missouri and offers visitors a range of things to do while exploring the Spanish-style buildings here in the creative Midwest hub of Kansas City.

Country Club Plaza is an open-air dining and shopping area spanning 15 city blocks. There are upscale retailers for shopping along with superb restaurants in stunning premises, all designed with the vibrant Spanish city of Seville in mind. The architecture here is Spanish Revival, with ornate tiles and terracotta rooftops — the 138-foot-tall elaborate Giralda Tower, built in 1967, is clearly inspired by the Giralda bell tower in Seville. The Seville original dates to 1198, and was a minaret in a mosque before being transformed into a bell tower for the cathedral. Elsewhere in Country Club Plaza, there are courtyards and fountains, bringing even more Spanish vibes to the outdoor mall. It's a top spot for shopping, dining, and fun events in the city.