Missouri's Oldest Shopping Mall Is A Midwest Gem With Beautiful Spanish-Style Buildings
You don't need to travel outside of the U.S. to get a glimpse of Spain — it's possible to soak up a slice of Spanish culture on your next trip to Kansas City, Missouri. Country Club Plaza, established in 1922, is the oldest shopping mall in Missouri and offers visitors a range of things to do while exploring the Spanish-style buildings here in the creative Midwest hub of Kansas City.
Country Club Plaza is an open-air dining and shopping area spanning 15 city blocks. There are upscale retailers for shopping along with superb restaurants in stunning premises, all designed with the vibrant Spanish city of Seville in mind. The architecture here is Spanish Revival, with ornate tiles and terracotta rooftops — the 138-foot-tall elaborate Giralda Tower, built in 1967, is clearly inspired by the Giralda bell tower in Seville. The Seville original dates to 1198, and was a minaret in a mosque before being transformed into a bell tower for the cathedral. Elsewhere in Country Club Plaza, there are courtyards and fountains, bringing even more Spanish vibes to the outdoor mall. It's a top spot for shopping, dining, and fun events in the city.
Where to shop and dine at Country Club Plaza
Country Club Plaza is a fantastic destination to shop 'til you drop — there are over 100 stores here. The mall used to have Saks Fifth Avenue and department stores like Sears, but now is home to other designer and high-end brands like Coach and Tiffany and Co., along with favorites like Lululemon, Anthropologie, H&M, and Apple. Pick up local Kansas City merch at Charlie Hustle, or visit LoveShackFancy for romantically inspired fashion, beauty, and home decor — their shop's pink aesthetic is perfect for Instagram. For luxury jewelry, visit Tivol — this local business first opened in Kansas City in 1910.
With over 30 restaurants and dining venues, it's best to arrive hungry at Country Club Plaza. You'll find classic restaurant chains like Buca di Beppo, Fogo de Chão, the Cheesecake Factory, and Shake Shack here, alongside boutique dessert bakeries like Cupcake A La Mode. For a modern Midwest culinary experience, try Rye — chefs here emphasize local ingredients and products. Gram & Dun offers an elegant dining experience with excellently paired drinks and a lively patio — they boast an impressive 4.5-star rating on Google, with over 2,000 reviews. After all that shopping and dining, enjoy a stroll to see the fountains — the grand fountain at Mill Creek Park shouldn't be missed — or relax on a horse-drawn carriage or gondola ride.
When to visit Country Club Plaza
Country Club Plaza hosts several events and festivals during the course of the year. Visit during the holidays to see Plaza Lights, when lights are strung up around the pretty buildings and the plaza is decorated for the festive season. The lights are switched on at Thanksgiving — the first lighting ceremony here took place in 1930 — and stay up until the beginning of January. Head above street level for the best view of the lights, with the second floor of Barnes & Noble or the rooftop of the Plaza 211 parking garage both being good options. Visit in September for the Plaza Art Fair, which is one of the longest-running art fairs in the country. This fine arts festival first started in 1932, and allows artists to showcase their work in the plaza.
Country Club Plaza is in the southern part of Kansas City, about a 30-minute drive from Kansas City International Airport (MCI). There are multiple garages with free parking, as well as on-street parking, if you're traveling by car. RideKC public transport routes to the mall include Main MAX, 35, 47, and 401. For more shopping and boutiques in the area, visit the upscale Kansas City suburb of Leawood.