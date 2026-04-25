Just Outside Santa Fe Is A New Mexico Forest With Canyons And Hot Springs

Santa Fe, New Mexico, is the American West's artsy, cultural paradise, but just northwest of its iconic pueblo buildings, near the real-life "Atomic City" of Los Alamos, is the spectacular nature of the Santa Fe National Forest. Its 1.6 million protected acres contain far more than just pristine forest, though the trees themselves — mostly coniferous species like pinyon, juniper, Ponderosa pine, spruce, fir, and aspen — are abundant as well as fragrant. If you've never smelled the vanilla-butterscotch aroma emanating from the bark of a Ponderosa pine, you're in for a treat.

Besides trees, the Santa Fe National Forest also encompasses towering mountains like the 13,103-foot Truchas Peak, around 20 different lakes, hundreds of miles of streams, three Wild and Scenic rivers, and the vastly different ecosystems of four wilderness areas. The wildlife that calls these lands home ranges from quietly grazing deer and Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep to ambling black bears and roaming elk herds.

Humans are also welcome, whether that's just for the day or for a restorative overnight stay in one of a handful of national forest campgrounds. Some folks may come to these parts simply for quiet contemplation, but the more actively inclined can enjoy horseback riding, biking, cross-country skiing, and hiking on the park's large network of trails, fishing for various species of trout in the many streams and lakes, and birdwatching. Visitors will also find lesser-known treasures of the Santa Fe National Forest, including river canyons and several hidden hot springs, presenting even more opportunities for outdoor recreation.