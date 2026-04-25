Between Baton Rouge And New Orleans, The Louisiana Section Of This Popular Road Tours Centuries Of Southern History

The Great River Road is a National Scenic Byway that runs along the entire length of the Mississippi River — from northern Minnesota to Louisiana's Gulf coast. This popular route is an epic 10-state, 2,069-mile road trip, but if this is too long of a journey, you can break it into manageable sections. As the name suggests, the 773-mile Louisiana River Road is the section running from Louisiana's northeast corner to its Gulf shores. To break it down even more, a particularly beloved part of this road is the 80-mile stretch between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Baton Rouge is Louisiana's "Red Stick," with historic streets and important buildings right along the river. One of these may look like a castle, but it is actually Louisiana's Old State Capitol, a museum focusing on the state's history, political engagement, and democracy. From here, head a few blocks east to the Old Governor's Mansion. This home is a prime example of the lavish 19th- and early 20th-century mansions for which the South is known. Plus, you can take a Baton Rouge ghost tour to see if these buildings are as haunted as some believe them to be. Other potentially haunted places worth visiting on a Louisiana River Road trip include the 18th-century plantation home Magnolia Mound and the Highland Cemetery.