Between Baton Rouge And New Orleans, The Louisiana Section Of This Popular Road Tours Centuries Of Southern History
The Great River Road is a National Scenic Byway that runs along the entire length of the Mississippi River — from northern Minnesota to Louisiana's Gulf coast. This popular route is an epic 10-state, 2,069-mile road trip, but if this is too long of a journey, you can break it into manageable sections. As the name suggests, the 773-mile Louisiana River Road is the section running from Louisiana's northeast corner to its Gulf shores. To break it down even more, a particularly beloved part of this road is the 80-mile stretch between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Baton Rouge is Louisiana's "Red Stick," with historic streets and important buildings right along the river. One of these may look like a castle, but it is actually Louisiana's Old State Capitol, a museum focusing on the state's history, political engagement, and democracy. From here, head a few blocks east to the Old Governor's Mansion. This home is a prime example of the lavish 19th- and early 20th-century mansions for which the South is known. Plus, you can take a Baton Rouge ghost tour to see if these buildings are as haunted as some believe them to be. Other potentially haunted places worth visiting on a Louisiana River Road trip include the 18th-century plantation home Magnolia Mound and the Highland Cemetery.
Learn how the Mississippi River and international settlers shaped Louisiana's culture
After Baton Rouge, head 30 miles southeast to Burnside. Start at the Great River Road Museum to learn why the Mississippi River was important during wartime, Westward expansion, and economic growth throughout U.S. history. The museum also discusses the international cultures that shaped the state into what it is today. There is even a breakfast and lunch buffet with bourbon shrimp, fried catfish, and more popular, traditional dishes.
Burnside is also home to the elegant Houmas House Estate and Gardens on River Road. After touring the house and learning about the daily lives of 19th-century plantation families, enjoy some fine dining at the Latil's Landing Restaurant located right inside the house. The menu is subject to change, but you can count on wine pairings and fresh seafood. For Louisiana favorites like gumbo and crawfish in a more casual setting, check out the neighboring Carriage House Restaurant, or enjoy breakfast at Dixie Café inside the museum.
Less than 30 miles from Burnside is the poignant and educational Whitney Plantation. Once a 200-acre sugar, indigo, and rice farm from 1752 to 1975, this property is now a nonprofit focusing on the legacies of those once enslaved here and the history of slavery throughout the country. Living quarters of enslaved people, memorials, and exhibits on the Transatlantic Slave Trade are just some of the impactful features at the Whitney Plantation.
Finish your Louisiana River Road journey in New Orleans
To experience all that the Louisiana River Road has to offer, be sure to spend some time out in nature. Just 25 miles from the Whitney Plantation is the Bonnet Carre Spillway in Norco. Fishing, hiking, picnicking, and boating are just some of the things you can do around the spillway's miles of swamplands, marshlands, and meadows. You can also camp here in a tent or RV. Make camping reservations through the St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation Department. No matter how long you stay, keep your eyes out for herons, bald eagles, ospreys, hawks, and more.
The Louisiana River Road journey ends 25 miles away in New Orleans, a place which travel expert Rick Steves says is one of the best American cities for tourism. Hang out in the French Quarter to hear music on the streets and find amazing local cuisine, including seafood at Muriel's Jackson Square (but watch out for this restaurant's ghost). Then stand right where the Louisiana Purchase occurred at Jackson Square's Cabildo Museum, a storied building with three floors of historic documents, paintings, and more. For a less crowded slice of Creole charm, take a short ferry to Algiers Point. This is the second-oldest neighborhood in New Orleans and includes the Jazz Walk of Fame. Plus, the views of the French Quarter from here can't be beat.