What's California's Best Airport For Food?
The usual airport routine can be a drag, but waiting at the gate is easier when you've got a delicious meal in front of you. In a state known for its food (with 12 must-visit restaurants approved by Anthony Bourdain), California's airports repeatedly rank among some of the best in the U.S. for their dining selection. The one that slightly edges out other California airports for its food, with "Top Chef Masters" talent and specialty ramen under its belt, is the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). At LAX, you have the pick between local-inspired bowls from an LA native chef, toasty bagels, and dishes with homemade salsas inspired directly from Mexico City.
In past years, the San Francisco International Airport and LAX have been neck and neck in getting the title of best airport food for California, but we rank LAX higher based on positive traveler reviews, accolades from industry experts, and sheer dining options. LAX was the only California airport to make Food & Wine's list of the top 10 airports for dining in 2026, and a 2025 Corporate Traveler survey put it in third place (the top spot among California airports) for dining and lounges. The airport brought in over a dozen local dining spots when it renovated its Tom Bradley International Terminal in 2013. Plus, its Terminal 3 had a more recent upgrade in 2023, which added options like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! and the ramen outpost Santouka. Take it from a satisfied Google reviewer: "The new dining options are a huge step up, featuring many local LA favorites that made a layover genuinely enjoyable."
What to eat at Los Angeles International Airport
One thing that stands out among reviews from people who flew through LAX is the variety of dining options. Dozens of establishments, from grab-and-go cafés to chef-curated restaurants, are spread out across the airport's nine terminals — LAX can be a nightmare to navigate, but there are tips to manage it. Among the food highlights is Border Grill, an offshoot of the modern Mexican restaurant helmed by two alumni of "Top Chef Masters," located in Terminal B. In 2023, it was a runner-up for USA Today's poll of the best sit-down restaurants in airports. Tamales, baja ceviche, and a slew of tacos are some of the staples you'll find on its menu.
Where many airport dining spots are weighed down by reviews unhappy with airport prices, one eatery that defies the trend at LAX is Terminal 8's Engine Co 28. It holds steady with 4 stars from Google Reviews, getting praise for its service and burgers. The airport spot is a branch of the Downtown Los Angeles restaurant located in an old firehouse, featuring a menu of Southern-tinged American fare, like pan-fried chicken and meatloaf. It also has a nice selection of specialty cocktails.
If you're looking for something a bit more casual — a place to grab a coffee and croissant, say — then a good option might be Alfred Coffee in Terminal 3. The food publication Jamie's List named it a favorite at LAX, singling out the café's espresso and pastries. The café also serves some creative matcha drinks and bagels that a Google reviewer called "unexpectedly good." There are some tables where you can sit with a coffee, or take it to go as you explore the airport — LAX is one of America's most walkable airports, after all.