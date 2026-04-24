What's California's Best Airport For Food?

One thing that stands out among reviews from people who flew through LAX is the variety of dining options. Dozens of establishments, from grab-and-go cafés to chef-curated restaurants, are spread out across the airport's nine terminals — LAX can be a nightmare to navigate, but there are tips to manage it. Among the food highlights is Border Grill, an offshoot of the modern Mexican restaurant helmed by two alumni of "Top Chef Masters," located in Terminal B. In 2023, it was a runner-up for USA Today's poll of the best sit-down restaurants in airports. Tamales, baja ceviche, and a slew of tacos are some of the staples you'll find on its menu.

Where many airport dining spots are weighed down by reviews unhappy with airport prices, one eatery that defies the trend at LAX is Terminal 8's Engine Co 28. It holds steady with 4 stars from Google Reviews, getting praise for its service and burgers. The airport spot is a branch of the Downtown Los Angeles restaurant located in an old firehouse, featuring a menu of Southern-tinged American fare, like pan-fried chicken and meatloaf. It also has a nice selection of specialty cocktails.

If you're looking for something a bit more casual — a place to grab a coffee and croissant, say — then a good option might be Alfred Coffee in Terminal 3. The food publication Jamie's List named it a favorite at LAX, singling out the café's espresso and pastries. The café also serves some creative matcha drinks and bagels that a Google reviewer called "unexpectedly good." There are some tables where you can sit with a coffee, or take it to go as you explore the airport — LAX is one of America's most walkable airports, after all.