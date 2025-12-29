California's 12 Best Anthony Bourdain-Approved Restaurants Are Must-Visits For Foodies

On April 12, 1999, an essay appeared in the New Yorker entitled "Don't Eat Before Reading This," and it shook the culinary world. Written by upstart chef and unapologetic writer Anthony Bourdain, it exposed some of the most shocking and visceral secrets of the commercial kitchen scene in New York. Bourdain hosted four shows about food and travel between 2002 and 2018 and, at the time of this article's writing, two of which are available on HBO Max in the U.S.: "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown." The latter is also still playing on CNN, and both are shown in syndication on several other local networks worldwide. As for "The Layover," episodes are available for purchase on Amazon Prime and are also streaming on PlutoTV and The Roku Channel. "A Cook's Tour" is also available for free on PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Tubi, and Amazon Prime.

When it comes to restaurants, California is a big place, and he wanted to see all of it. Bourdain's shows included stops throughout the Golden State, from the bay of San Francisco with its gorgeous waterfront parks and food trucks to the beaches and urban sprawl of Los Angeles. It's a daunting task to determine the cream of the crop, but you can find some of the best restaurants in California if you follow in Bourdain's footsteps.

Some of his favorite places to eat were on the American West Coast, but he also ventured into less stylish locations in the state's dusty, working-class towns. Bourdain visited a lot of notable restaurants, food trucks, and pubs, but aside from the ones where he came to eat, he also endorsed many and gave honorable mention to others.