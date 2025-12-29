California's 12 Best Anthony Bourdain-Approved Restaurants Are Must-Visits For Foodies
On April 12, 1999, an essay appeared in the New Yorker entitled "Don't Eat Before Reading This," and it shook the culinary world. Written by upstart chef and unapologetic writer Anthony Bourdain, it exposed some of the most shocking and visceral secrets of the commercial kitchen scene in New York. Bourdain hosted four shows about food and travel between 2002 and 2018 and, at the time of this article's writing, two of which are available on HBO Max in the U.S.: "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown." The latter is also still playing on CNN, and both are shown in syndication on several other local networks worldwide. As for "The Layover," episodes are available for purchase on Amazon Prime and are also streaming on PlutoTV and The Roku Channel. "A Cook's Tour" is also available for free on PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Tubi, and Amazon Prime.
When it comes to restaurants, California is a big place, and he wanted to see all of it. Bourdain's shows included stops throughout the Golden State, from the bay of San Francisco with its gorgeous waterfront parks and food trucks to the beaches and urban sprawl of Los Angeles. It's a daunting task to determine the cream of the crop, but you can find some of the best restaurants in California if you follow in Bourdain's footsteps.
Some of his favorite places to eat were on the American West Coast, but he also ventured into less stylish locations in the state's dusty, working-class towns. Bourdain visited a lot of notable restaurants, food trucks, and pubs, but aside from the ones where he came to eat, he also endorsed many and gave honorable mention to others.
Trejo's Cantina, Hollywood
Who's the one guy who might actually be even more badass than Anthony Bourdain? Danny Trejo, the iconic star of movies like "Machete" and "Once Upon A Time In Mexico," has entered the chat. Once a rising star in this famous neighborhood, Trejo started a trend when he opened Trejo's Cantina, and today, there are a few different locations with the "Trejo" name as the franchise spreads across the greater Los Angeles area. This particular restaurant is called Trejo's Cantina, but the brand for the whole chain is Trejo's Tacos, which you can see if you visit the website.
The location in Hollywood is the one that Bourdain visited on Season 9 of "Parts Unknown" for Episode 1, entitled "Los Angeles." He and the owner sit down to a meal of crispy pork tacos and some other creative sides, and despite Bourdain's low expectations, he can't hide how impressed he is. In his field notes for the show, Bourdain says that Mexican food deserves the same level of praise as French or Italian food with a comparable level of history, sophistication, and agricultural connections.
Eight years later, Trejo's Cantina has an overall rating of 3.6 on Yelp, with a handful of guests raving about the birria plates. Birria is a type of slow-cooked meat recipe originally from the state of Jalisco in Mexico, but it's served elsewhere in the country and has become more readily available across the U.S. in recent years.
Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco
Bourdain thoroughly enjoyed the Bay Area, filming several hours of content there for his handful of shows. He visited Swan Oyster Depot in the "San Francisco" episode of "The Layover" in 2012, and again in 2015 in "The Bay Area" episode in Season 6 of "Parts Unknown," in which he confesses to adding this location as often as possible as he takes his place at the long counter. His reasoning? "True love cannot be denied," he said in the episode.
When people describe a place as a "hole in the wall," this is the kind of environment they mean. It's small, and even with the indoor and outdoor seating, there are only about 18 stools available on a long counter. You're going to wait for a while, but patrons can grab one of the many beverages offered on the menu, including beer, to enjoy while they wait in line.
Locals would agree with Bourdain's glowing assessment. The restaurant has garnered a solid 4.2 stars on Yelp, despite reviews that note the long lineups, limited seating, and a cash-only policy. Seafood aficionados love the fresh shellfish, sashimi plates, and crab as much as he does.
Ski Inn, Bombay Beach
What would a tour of American eateries be without at least one classic dive bar? This is one of those obscure but incredible California spots to visit. In Season 4, Episode 15 of "No Reservations," Anthony Bourdain landed in Los Angeles and traveled east into the desert to find some local secrets. Even if the decor is shameless and kitschy, Anthony Bourdain gave the food at the Ski Inn a lot of sincere credit when he visited Bombay Beach, even if he's brutally honest about the effects of the boom and bust economy on the local neighborhood.
The Salton Sea is what kick-started the area's popularity. This is California's largest lake, and it was created in 1905 when the Colorado River breached an irrigation canal. The overflow collected in the Salton Sink, turning it into an inland lake with a 50% higher salinity than the ocean. Without any way to recycle the water, the percentage continues to rise while the community sadly declines.
Bourdain had the patty melt, which is one of the most popular items on the menu, thanks to being featured on one of his shows. Reviewers agree, giving this location an impressive 4.5 rating on Yelp and citing the drink menu and food quality as more than decent for such an isolated place.
Kogi Truck, Los Angeles
Bourdain joins local friend Roy Choi on a tour of Koreatown in Los Angeles in Season 1, Episode 2 of "Parts Unknown." The area takes up about 2.7 square miles between Beverly Boulevard and West Olympic Boulevard. Some of the locations in this episode are no longer in operation, but Choi's Kogi Trucks are still going strong.
The chain started as a single truck but grew to four thanks to the power of delicious tacos and social media. They are identified by mostly color (except for one): Verde, Rosita, Roja, and Taqueria. Patrons can find them, or one of the stationary taco stands that are part of the same franchise, by checking the website, following the @KOGIBBQ on X, or watching the official Instagram account. Yelp lists an Azul Kogi Truck, but it's not shown on the website.
If you've got a lot of mouths to feed, catering is also a popular option, occupying at least one truck almost daily. The operation itself is pretty complex, and the fare is just as compelling. Yelp reviewers seem to agree and give the Kogi Trucks and their "Korean tacos" an average rating of 4.3 stars.
Trader Vic's, Emeryville, San Francisco
If you've ever wanted to make a pilgrimage to that place that made Mai Tai mixes famous, Trader Vic's is where you want to go. Apparently, this is the home of the original Mai Tai, which was invented here in 1944, now an internationally-famous drink you can find almost anywhere.
Anthony Bourdain and local author Sean Wilsey enjoy the ambiance of classic San Francisco while enjoying the eclectic food and beverages at this iconic location in "The Bay Area" from Season 6 of "Parts Unknown." This location is one of the first and most famous examples left over from the tiki trend of the 1940s and '50s. This conversation took place in October of 2015, and the topics about gentrification and the tech-bro takeover are eerily prescient.
Yelp reviews give the location a 3.6 rating overall, and the five-star reviews rave about the atmosphere and food in equal measure. The location is right on the waterfront overlooking the bay, giving the place a stunning view in addition to the island vibe.
Minato Japanese Restaurant, San Jose
Minato Japanese Restaurant was also so proud to host Anthony Bourdain in the aforementioned "Bay Area" episode of "Parts Unknown" that they still feature a picture of him standing with the staff on the website. His meal consisted of typical Japantown restaurant food, which is a creative fusion of American and Japanese cuisine.
Curt Fukuda, who spent time with his family as a prisoner in the camps as a child, joins Bourdain for a conversation as profound as the culinary experience. Fukuda describes the life and times of the early Japanese immigrants leading up to the tragic backstory of the Internment Camps over dishes of brown curry gravy and crunchy tempura.
The average rating on Yelp is 4.1 stars, with the most recent ones giving Minato a full five stars for the authenticity of the food and the value for money. One of the most popular dishes is the katsu curry, which is similar to the plate that Bourdain enjoyed.
Pink's, West Hollywood
In Season 1, Episode 17 of "A Cook's Tour," there's a dramatically entitled episode, "Los Angeles, My Own Heart of Darkness." Bourdain visited the city in 2002 like a die-hard New Yorker lost in the decadence and "corruption" (his word) of the West Coast. In an effort to see what the people here really eat, he resolves to "get [his] hands dirty" with some humble local fare, and the result is a wacky hot dog at Pink's.
Named as a reference to the fact that this business is owned and operated by women, and after about 86 years in business, it's safe to take their word for what makes a good dog. Nestled in the beating heart of downtown Los Angeles, the food here has become legendary, along with the iconic location.
The toppings at Pink's are notoriously creative and don't mess around when it comes to portions. The menu starts with the relatively normal chili, mustard, and onions, to include much bigger, thicker garnishes like steak and bacon. There's also a burger menu and some Mexican offerings like tamales and burritos. Yelp reviews give the location an average of 3.5 stars, with most of them mentioning the iconic location in Hollywood as their reason for visiting, but warning about the small kitchen and long lineups.
Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles, Hollywood
In Season 3, Episode 6 of "No Reservations," writer Jerry Stahl joins Anthony Bourdain for a meal of grits, fried eggs, deep-fried chicken livers, and other types of classic soul food at Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles. In an interview with local radio station KPCC about the visit, Bourdain named Roscoe's as one of his favorite low-budget stops when he's in the area. He's open about the fact that he loves both chicken and waffles, but putting them on the same plate might be a fridge too far, so to speak.
The menu is a veritable "who's who" in the culinary world of Southern soul food, a cuisine that has its roots in African, European, and American culinary traditions. Other than the meal that Anthony Bourdain enjoyed, patrons can also experience the savory joy of classics like grits, fluffy biscuits, candied yams, and chili cheese fries.
There are seven Roscoe's restaurants in California, and the one that Bourdain and Stahl visited was the Hollywood location. Yelp reviewers give it a 3.7-star rating overall, with the most positive comments citing the service and food as the best features. Even the smaller, humble side dishes like greens and coleslaw get accolades from customers.
Myung In Dumplings, Los Angeles
This is one of the many stops that Bourdain, along with his friend David Choe, made on his adventures through Koreatown in the aforementioned Season 1, Episode 2 of "Parts Unknown," Myung In Dumplings is a location that mixes Chinese and Korean dumpling traditions. That means the menu offers a mix of the typical thick, large dumplings common in Chinese restaurants with a variety of Korean mandu, smaller dumplings with thinner skins. The king dumpling is cited in the episode as one example of the art by the host, along with the red chili paste often paired with Korean cuisine.
From Choe's description of the quiet interior, it seems to be one of Los Angeles' best-kept secret restaurants. The fare is all handmade, which is impressive considering how much they appear to sell. This isn't a diverse menu, offering few side dishes, but Yelp reviews rave about the house specialty, giving the location a solid four-star rating overall. One of the highest reviews cites Bourdain's appearance as his main reason for visiting, and the plump, soft dumplings did not disappoint.
Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar, San Francisco
It's more than just a tiki bar and restaurant; the Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar looks and sounds like a working movie set, nestled in the cellar of the Fairmont Hotel. It was built by a Hollywood set designer with all of the environmental effects included, like occasional hurricanes and lightning storms blowing through to complete that authentic island feel.
In "San Francisco" episode of "The Layover," Bourdain raves about the ambiance even before he reaches the table. It even starts "raining" while he and his friend Chris Cosentino wait for their table, complete with thunder and other ambient tropical storm noises. He orders the Zombie, one of the tiki classics still featured on the menu, and it's a daring mix of five different kinds of rum mixed grenadine, lime, and pineapple juice.
Reviewers on Yelp enthusiastically agree, with the most five-star reviews citing the atmosphere as the best feature, with quality of service as a close second. As it was on the show, this is mostly a place for fancy cocktails, but the reviews of the food are also above average, and the kitchen offers several hearty gourmet plates that make a full meal.
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace, Pioneertown
Bourdain refers to Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace as a "honky tonk" when he pulls into the parking lot, which is a very specific type of bar. Its discerning features are live music, barbecue, beer, and bikers, and Bourdain is here for all of it. This is where he meets his friend and musician Josh Hommes, local musician and fellow foodie, who guides the host through the rest of this "No Reservations" episode, entitled "U.S. Desert," aka Season 7, Episode 3.
Bourdain seems to be under the impression that this is mainly a music and drinking establishment, and is pleasantly surprised by the hearty grilled meat that follows a couple of tequila shots. The reviewers on Yelp agree, referring to it as just Pappy & Harriett's for short, and giving the location a 4.1 rating overall. That's not just the rating for the restaurant and bar, but also for the live music venue, which is also an intrinsic part of the experience.
Joshua Tree Country Kitchen, Joshua Tree
Barely a 10-minute drive away from Joshua Tree National Park, pilgrims who search for fellowship, food, and rugged beauty at the edge of the Mojave Desert can stop at the Joshua Tree Country Kitchen. Anthony Bourdain also visited this location in the aforementioned Season 7, Episode 13 of "No Reservations" with Josh Hommes. The place has been open since 1977, after starting out as a private house in the newly established Joshua Tree Village, so it's worth a visit just for the history.
It's not just a unique location that drew Bourdain to this place, but the quirky menu that serves a hearty American breakfast in the morning and Cambodian dishes later in the day. The cuisine is described as "New American, Asian Fusion" on Yelp, which lists dishes like chicken fried steak as one of the best dishes, giving JT Country Kitchen a 4.3 rating. It's described as a diner, with the same casual ambiance one would expect from a typical American roadside eatery.
Methodology
Anthony Bourdain visiting or endorsing a location is great, but is that enough to make it one of California's best restaurants for foodies to visit? With all due respect to our esteemed host, we've cross-referenced his recommendations with Yelp reviews to support Bourdain's endorsement.
The locations we've chosen are from the various shows he hosted, so you might recognize them from "A Cook's Tour," "The Layover," "Parts Unknown," and "No Reservations." These places were chosen for their unique style, their place in California history, or how much Bourdain loved to visit them. Swan's Oyster Depot, for example, was a repeat favorite that could not have been left out.
Since his passing in 2018, many of the places he visited and people he knew have created ways to remember Anthony Bourdain and honor his life and work. His official website — Explore Parts Unknown — includes his field notes and is used as a reference for several of the entries here. Visiting the same restaurants he did is one way to connect with Anthony Bourdain, even after he has left us, and even his opinions weren't always sweet and fuzzy ones.