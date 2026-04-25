Chicago's Diverse Suburb Is Known For Its Restaurants, History, And Charming Parks
From scenic park spaces to a world-class food scene, Chicago is a favorite among travelers for a reason. However, beyond the big city are its peaceful suburbs, with plenty of dining, history, and green spaces of their own — but without the same crowds. Wheeling is one such suburb. Its biggest draw is its waterfront dining, with a number of eateries lining a stretch along the Des Plaines River, known as Restaurant Row, but it's also home to numerous nature preserves, parks, and trails — not to mention a deep-rooted history growing from a transit town to a vibrant and diverse suburb.
Although Wheeling was officially incorporated in 1894, its roots trace back a few decades earlier, when it began to form as a quick stopover community for Chicago-area travelers. However, Wheeling didn't truly grow into one of Chicago's best suburbs until around 1950, when it began to blossom as an industry and commerce center. In 2024, Wheeling boasted a population of just under 40,000 residents, according to Data USA, and nearly half of its population was born outside of the U.S. — largely from Mexico, India, and Poland. At the Wheeling Historical Society and Museum, open for limited hours between April and October, visitors can explore more of this historic community's roots.
For visitors looking to stay right in town, opt for the Westin Chicago North Shore. The hotel, which overlooks the Des Plaines River, also offers onsite dining at Saranello's Ristorante Italiano, a heated indoor pool, and a fitness center. To get here, it's roughly an hour by car or public transportation from Chicago.
Dining on Wheeling's Restaurant Row
From must-visit restaurants with deep-dish pizza to diverse international cuisines and Michelin-starred eateries, there's no doubt that Chicago is a food city. This naturally extends to its surrounding suburbs, and Wheeling is no exception. In fact, Wheeling's restaurant roots trace back to its earliest days. What is now known as Wheeling's Restaurant Row has been home to eateries and inns for nearly two centuries, since the village became a destination for travelers going from Chicago to Wisconsin in the 1830s. But it wasn't until the 1970s that Milwaukee Avenue truly began to transform into its present-day form, with the opening of the acclaimed Le Francais by celebrity chef Jean Banchet.
Despite the closure of the beloved eatery three decades later, Restaurant Row's reputation had been solidified. Today, the city is home to long-running establishments like Bob Chinn's Crab House, which opened in the '80s and now offers 650 seats. Its menu features everything from sushi and a raw bar to whole Maine lobster, and surf and turf dishes like prime strip steak with snow crab. You'll also find newcomers to Wheeling's food scene like Armo Grill, which has garnered a 4.8 rating on Google since launching its Armenian-focused menu in 2023. Other Wheeling staples include the 4.3-rated Boston Fish Market, which features fresh seafood dishes like pretzel bun lobster rolls, swordfish kabobs, and Greek-style rainbow trout.
Parks and green spaces in the Chicago area
Tucked among numerous forest preserves and bordering the Des Plaines River, Wheeling is brimming with peaceful nature to explore. Running along Wheeling's eastern and northern borders is the Wheeling area's most expansive green space, the 31,800-acre Lake County Forest Preserve. To the northwest, find the 408-acre Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve, home to creeks, a reservoir, and prairie views, plus wildlife like grassland birds. Within the reserve, you'll also find two scenic overlooks, a number of boardwalks, and 5.5 miles of gravel hiking trails. Find the entrance on Checker Road, along with parking spaces.
For riverfront scenery, don't miss the Des Plaines River Trail. Ideal for walking, running, or biking, according to a Reddit user in r/ChicagoSuburbs, the trail runs through a number of the area's surrounding preserves — from Wheeling, the easiest access point can be found at Dam No. 1 Woods-East, a park with a 4.6 rating on Google. "I have been going to the Dam for over 40 years. Some things change and some stay the same. Beautiful surroundings and peace and quiet," said one reviewer.
At the charming Willow Stream Park, also rated a 4.6 on Google, and just a few minutes outside of Wheeling, enjoy outdoor recreation and entertainment, including bike paths, sports fields and courts, and picnic areas. You'll also find the seasonal Willow Stream Pool, which is $8 for daily admission and $5 after 5 p.m. For more time in nature, head around 20 minutes away to Chicago's ethereal, massive botanical garden.