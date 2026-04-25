Chicago's Diverse Suburb Is Known For Its Restaurants, History, And Charming Parks

From scenic park spaces to a world-class food scene, Chicago is a favorite among travelers for a reason. However, beyond the big city are its peaceful suburbs, with plenty of dining, history, and green spaces of their own — but without the same crowds. Wheeling is one such suburb. Its biggest draw is its waterfront dining, with a number of eateries lining a stretch along the Des Plaines River, known as Restaurant Row, but it's also home to numerous nature preserves, parks, and trails — not to mention a deep-rooted history growing from a transit town to a vibrant and diverse suburb.

Although Wheeling was officially incorporated in 1894, its roots trace back a few decades earlier, when it began to form as a quick stopover community for Chicago-area travelers. However, Wheeling didn't truly grow into one of Chicago's best suburbs until around 1950, when it began to blossom as an industry and commerce center. In 2024, Wheeling boasted a population of just under 40,000 residents, according to Data USA, and nearly half of its population was born outside of the U.S. — largely from Mexico, India, and Poland. At the Wheeling Historical Society and Museum, open for limited hours between April and October, visitors can explore more of this historic community's roots.

For visitors looking to stay right in town, opt for the Westin Chicago North Shore. The hotel, which overlooks the Des Plaines River, also offers onsite dining at Saranello's Ristorante Italiano, a heated indoor pool, and a fitness center. To get here, it's roughly an hour by car or public transportation from Chicago.