One Of Chicago's Best Suburbs Is Known For Its Spacious Lots, Boutique Shopping, And Golf Greens

Chicago is an iconic American city that is popularized as a hub for business, travel, and landmarks like Willis Tower and Wrigley Field. Chicago regularly brings in over 50 million visitors annually, but many of those visitors don't make it too far outside of the skyscrapers and city limits. The living population of over 2.6 million in the city itself are in tall buildings or tightly laid out neighborhoods, but some look for a more suburban feel to living in or visiting Chicago. For those looking for open space and city convenience, it doesn't take too much of a distance outside the city to find a suburb that delivers both in the quaint village of Kildeer.

Kildeer is situated 29 miles northwest of Chicago, or about a one-hour drive from the city known for some of the world's best architecture. Though it's fairly close to the city, the village of Kildeer is filled with larger, spacious property lots and a slowed-down pace of life where shopping and time in the outdoors take priority day to day. Boasting a championship golf course that is recognized as one of the best tracks in the Chicagoland area and family-friendly amenities, it's easy to see how Kildeer's population has grown in a uniquely rural setting.