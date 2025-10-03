One Of Chicago's Best Suburbs Is Known For Its Spacious Lots, Boutique Shopping, And Golf Greens
Chicago is an iconic American city that is popularized as a hub for business, travel, and landmarks like Willis Tower and Wrigley Field. Chicago regularly brings in over 50 million visitors annually, but many of those visitors don't make it too far outside of the skyscrapers and city limits. The living population of over 2.6 million in the city itself are in tall buildings or tightly laid out neighborhoods, but some look for a more suburban feel to living in or visiting Chicago. For those looking for open space and city convenience, it doesn't take too much of a distance outside the city to find a suburb that delivers both in the quaint village of Kildeer.
Kildeer is situated 29 miles northwest of Chicago, or about a one-hour drive from the city known for some of the world's best architecture. Though it's fairly close to the city, the village of Kildeer is filled with larger, spacious property lots and a slowed-down pace of life where shopping and time in the outdoors take priority day to day. Boasting a championship golf course that is recognized as one of the best tracks in the Chicagoland area and family-friendly amenities, it's easy to see how Kildeer's population has grown in a uniquely rural setting.
Kildeer pairs a rural vibe with big city convenience
The village of Kildeer is less than 5 square miles, and has a population of just over 4,000 residents enjoying a more rural setting. It has now become one of the most desirable Chicago suburbs in which to buy a home in recent years. The community of Kildeer has consistently fought back and prevented large-scale commercial and residential development in an effort to preserve the area's open aesthetic. Today, Kildeer's residents are a growing number of families and professionals who often flock to the area for its highly rated school systems.
Accessing the under-the-radar Chicago gems from Kildeer is another selling point for the village, where, by car, you can get to Downtown Chicago in about an hour. Kildeer sits just 22 miles north of O'Hare International Airport, often called America's Most "Well-Connected" Airport.
Shopping in Kildeer offers plenty of variety on its own at the Shops at Kildeer, a shopping complex that features popular brands like Michaels and Ulta Beauty, along with a mix of dozens of restaurants and small shops for different tastes. For a big store vibe with a small business focus, visitors check the Kildeer location of Painted Tree Boutiques. Here, you'll find a collection of hundreds of local entrepreneurs and vendors showing off and selling their brands and creations under one roof. Guests can find great seasonal décor and household items here, with the added bonus of supporting small businesses.
Kildeer's private club has hosted major golf championships
Kildeer is a thoughtfully preserved village, and quite possibly one of the nicest settings amidst nature can be found at Kemper Lakes Golf Club. This once public, now private golf club is 5 miles north of the main business corridor in Kildeer and is a popular destination for golfers from all over. Kemper Lakes is consistently voted one of the best golf courses in Chicagoland, and the club has a long history of hosting large-scale golf championships. The club hosted the 1989 PGA Championship, won by the late Payne Stewart, and most recently, the 2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, won by Sung Hyun Park.
The par 72 track can be played at a yardage of up to 7,345 yards, which rivals some longer courses. The course has prominent water features that begin early on the front nine. The par three 17th hole is a noteworthy shot as the round concludes, with water on one side and bunkers on the other.
The club itself is a popular location for members' events and wedding ceremonies, and past guests rave about the high quality of service throughout the Kemper Lakes property. In addition to Kemper Lakes, nearby courses like The Grove Country Club in neighboring Long Grove make the area a Chicagoland hub for golfers who want to hit the links without the chaos or noise of the city.